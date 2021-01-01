Oasis fans are more defensive than the swifties😂



Inspiration, for me, is when the Beatles produce sgt pepper after hearing pet sounds. Or when pink Floyd drew on sgt pepper, and in turn inspired Radiohead. But you can like songs/albums while admitting they nicked stuff and/or have shite lyrics. I adore karma police by Radiohead, even if it rips off Sexy Sadie in parts and has iffy lyrics. Fight test by the Flaming Lips is class, even if its just Father and Son by cat Stevens. While plenty of artists I love have moments of plagiarism, Noel is definitely the most brazen.



I never said anything negative about production did I? Definitely maybe is superbly produced - its got an energy that I expected to find live. Even the crappy later albums are well produced. In my experience seeing them between 96 and the mid noughties, they were terribly boring and, in later gigs, a bit sloppy. Noel was perfectly sound the times I met him and I have no issue with him. But yes, theyre absolutely trying to rip off their fans, just like Coldplay and Springsteen did.



Totally disagree that sampling is less artistic than nicking riffs. As a guitarist, I could take the structure or rhythm of a song or move some notes around. Im sure i did it a lot in my teens. I would find it much harder to do what DJ Shadow and Liam Howlett do with samples and Id consider myself a fairly proficient music producer. Its an incredible art form - both musically and technically skilled.



Early sampling in hip-hop had illicit samples as it was new and the mechanics for clearing the samples didnt exist. Now, its fully regulated and often lucrative for the original artist.



Using Oasis fans from the perspective of a They, proves my point.Listing other examples of inspiration in music is hardly a great case. Not sure how highly you can really rate something you consider stolen and partly shite.I didnt mean production in terms of producing but as in output after the first 2 albums. Funny that you praise their production though when one of the most common criticisms of their later albums is that theyre over-produced.Youre not comparing like for like with your sampling references though given you consider Noel the most brazen of plagarists, youd have to look at the most brazenly, least mixed use of sampling to suggest which is most skilled.I think most samplers in early days could have taken a guess that they should seek permission in order to sample but they felt they could get away with it. My thing with sampling is the best sampling doesnt just use known riffs or melodies to borrow the nostalgia earned by other artists for their own benefit, they draw on it as inspiration and make it unrecognisable and original to a degree through complex mixing. That to me is largely what Noel does but through the guitar.As much as people say hes stolen songs note for note, i just dont think thats true and dont think is genuine to suggest so. Even in cigarettes and alcohol is still its own song, despite the initial recognition from Get it On. The others mentioned are normally snippets that tend to act as nods to previous artists rather than note for note rip offs and largely any examples tend to be a small subsection of a song rather than an A-Z rip off, with the bulk of the song being original. All of that comes through in Oasis sounding like Oasis and nobody else really in the composition and feel of their music.