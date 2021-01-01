« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 213511 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
Ballot invites starting to land in peoples inboxes
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:56:32 pm
This is what I was on about before.  Don't Look Back In Anger ripped off a small piano part from Imagine at the start, but the best bit about the song is the chorus, something which Noel wrote himself.  But a post like yours makes it sound like he note-for-note, melody-for-melody copied another song.

Shakermaker, absolutely.  The chorus is the hook and it sounds exactly like another song.  But that's completely different to DLBIA.

Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:11 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Sampling is different. It's generally more honest and upfront for a start - they lift the part rather than trying to hide it or play it off as influence. And straight off the bat, they pay a royalty for the sample so the original artist is paid as a collaborator or even a co-writer. There have been instances of the original artist getting the largest chunk of royalties - I think Sting got 100% of the Missing You writing credit.*

In some cases, the original artist is relatively obscure and may gain new fans as a result. Dido, Sufjan Stevens and Imogen Heap are just three off the top of my head.

And I'd say across the worth of sampling there are different levels of skill. To me there's less artistry in P Diddy ripping entire unchanged sections of massive hits than crate-diggers like DJ Shadow or The Avalanches who grab snippets of obscure songs and build wonderful new creations with them. There are youtube videos that show Liam Howlett's masterful use of samples. There's exceptional skill to what some dance and hip hop artists do.

There are still people who frown upon sampling as plagiarism too.

* The maddest thing about Sting getting 100% writing credit on Missing you is that the song primarily uses Andy Summers riff which he got no songwriting credit for. The riff IS the song.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:53 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 06:32:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Sorry, I like C&A but... what?!?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Youd have to be careful using those quotes without seeing them said as you can imagine his admission being sarcastic to a stupid question then quoted verbatim by the journalist.

Noel also has self deprecating side particularly when talking about his past work, seems to only talk about it in uncomplimentary ways.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Yeah that has never bothered me, was a great time to be alive and they were a large part of the soundtrack.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 