Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.



I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.



Shakermaker

Cigarettes and Alchohol

Hello

Don't Look Back in Anger

Hindu Times

Step Out...

(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)



Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?



Sampling is different. It's generally more honest and upfront for a start - they lift the part rather than trying to hide it or play it off as influence. And straight off the bat, they pay a royalty for the sample so the original artist is paid as a collaborator or even a co-writer. There have been instances of the original artist getting the largest chunk of royalties - I think Sting got 100% of the Missing You writing credit.*In some cases, the original artist is relatively obscure and may gain new fans as a result. Dido, Sufjan Stevens and Imogen Heap are just three off the top of my head.And I'd say across the worth of sampling there are different levels of skill. To me there's less artistry in P Diddy ripping entire unchanged sections of massive hits than crate-diggers like DJ Shadow or The Avalanches who grab snippets of obscure songs and build wonderful new creations with them. There are youtube videos that show Liam Howlett's masterful use of samples. There's exceptional skill to what some dance and hip hop artists do.There are still people who frown upon sampling as plagiarism too.* The maddest thing about Sting getting 100% writing credit on Missing you is that the song primarily uses Andy Summers riff which he got no songwriting credit for. The riff IS the song.