But how do you conflate them when some are bigger, often much bigger in some mediums than others? That's what I mean when I say it isn't a simple numbers game.



Well, you said Gorillaz, who sound completely different to The Good, The Bad and the Queen where Paul Simonon is a full member. Jones and Simonon played on a single Gorillaz song that sounds nothing like the Clash. To me, this is something you can plainly see and hear. Which Gorillaz song can you say sounds like a Clash song? Because to my ear, the answer is none of them, and I can hear a lot of other influences in there.



As for the Libertines, they borrowed some of the leather jacket street gang imagery from the Clash but their lyrical themes - odd characters and hard drugs - are a lot closer to Oasis. Who cares if Mick Jones was producing? Why should that make the Clash an influence on the Libertines any more than Big Audio Dynamite? Or I suppose we could ask teenage Pete Doherty himself what he thought. See, this for me is a prime example. I can plainly hear echoes of Steve Jones' buzzsaw guitar in Nirvana songs like In Bloom or Territorial Pissings, along with Johnny Rotten's snarling whine vocals and similar lyrical themes - self loathing along with a loathing for mainstream 'normality' combined with visceral, 'gross' imagery. I can hear 10 or 20 other bands in Nirvana's sound but nothing of the Clash, unless you want to equate the production on Give 'em Enough Rope with Nevermind (which, given both bands hated the production on those albums, sounds far fetched). I'd go further and say that the Clash's macho exterior and referencing of classic Americana was actually the antithesis of Nirvana.



As for the rest, Green Day's biggest influence was Stiff Little Fingers, as High Fidelity pointed out, though the Clash and the Kinks were both up there (yes, the Kinks - check out even early songs like I Was There). The Clash were an influence on early U2 but really only that big on War. You can hear a lot more Joy Division on the first two albums and they'd fully moved on by The Unforgettable Fire.



Yeah youd have to work out ratios like the charts do but thats not too complicated.I was talking Gorillaz because I was stressing their influence on bigger bands, but yeah of course they had influence on Damon Albarns other projects too. TGTBATQ are great too. Not sure how you could argue Kids with Guns, Feel Good Inc or Clint Eastwood arent influenced by the Clash? The whole of Demon Days sounds like a modern Clash album to me.I mean, a member of the Clash acting as their producer is a pretty big sign of influence and yeah you could also say BAD, but then they were influenced by the Clash too. Yeah I love that clip of Pete Doherty. Im not saying Oasis werent an influence either, but Libertines sound more like early Clash to me than Oasis. Its all personal interpretation though, I hear a lot of Topper Headon and Paul Simonon in Nirvana, but others might hear something else, because the listeners own influences will be references. Kurt Cobain clearly had a love hate relationship with the Clash, and he seems to have mainly been into their later stuff which makes sense given his age. Sandinista was his first album but he preferred Combat Rock, including it on his top 50 albums ever.I think that was just a line, rather than a truth in High Fidelity, but if not fair enough as SLF are great too. Yeah U2 certainly went through phases but they hold the Clash in especially high regard, describing seeing them together as a band as a formative moment. Heres a quote from Bono that stresses their importance. Even though we, as a band, have been interested in lots of different things, it was a door The Clash walked through that, before it shut, we jammed our foot in. And when they left the scene we kind of had it to ourselves. And no other band from this side of the Atlantic has passed through that door since. Not one. Which is interesting.