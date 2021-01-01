« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 211944 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,443
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
I like the Story of The Clash supporting The Who in a US tour just after the explosion of Punk both sides of the Atlantic.

Stadium would be packed for The Clash, then be half full when The Who went on Stage. ;D

The Clash debut album came out 8 months before Nevermind The Bollocks. :)

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:03:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.

Red Hot Chili Peppers would be screwed if lyrics had to mean something ;D
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 03:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Well, it kind of feels like people are moving the goalposts here, from big selling to influential to influential on 'massive' bands, whatever that means. 

You can trace a line from Patti Smith to any alternative, arty or punk frontwoman who came afterwards, not to mention bands like REM, Nirvana or U2 which each borrowed some of that atmospheric rock/ambiguous lyrics dynamic. Trout Mask Replica is, along with the Stooges and the Velvets, one of the three poles on which punk was built, not to mention influencing the likes of David Lynch outside of music.

Black Flag and Minor Threat more or less invented modern punk and hardcore, the former carving a new route of small gig venues through America, the latter making straight edge a viable movement. You see a lot of people Black Flag bar tattoos and a lot of variations on that design on T-shirts. I've seen the Clash logo sewn on to jackets, can't remember seeing any tattoos.

I'd also question as to how much most of the bands in that list are 'massively' influenced by the Clash in particular. I've never heard anything of them in the music of Gorillaz (Specials, sure), Beastie Boys (Minor Threat, sure) or Nirvana. But again, how do you separate what's specifically the Clash rather than punk in general - the Ramones, Pistols, Buzzcocks, etc. or bombastic rock like Springsteen in general? For them, I see a lot in the early 80's (U2, the Alarm) and early 90's (Rancid and Anti-Flag in the US, bands like Senseless Things and Pop Will Eat Itself over here), not much since. Maybe Idles, but that's hardly a badge of honour.

Is their sound more influential than Oasis? I'd say yes, but the overall ethos? Over the last 20-25 years? That's much more questionable. You can see a lot of the spirit of Oasis in The Streets, Libertines or Amy Winehouse for example, that notion of rock n'roll drunken/drug-fueled nights out in pubs mixing with private life romanticism and nods to rock past. And there's a lot more of Oasis in Arctic Monkeys than there is the Clash.

Without the Pistols, there is no Clash, Buzzcocks, Damned, Jam, Slits, Siouxsie, Adam and the Ants, X-Ray Spex or Joy Division. So, that's very up for debate, I'd say.

Different conversations, biggest is just a numbers game, whereas influence Id suggest is not different to influence of massive bands given the secondary influences this is therefore likely to produce.

Gorillaz toured with two members of the Clash and Damon Albarn speaks highly of the Clashs influence on later Blur and being a major inspiration for him at the time when he started the Gorillaz, the Beastie Boys were all massive Clash fans and you can hear their influence, I think, despite their unique style, and Nirvana whilst having many influences certainly cited the Clash on more than one occasion.

Bruce Springsteen is another to have spoken of the Clashs influence on his career, even if the inspiration was reciprocal.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:46 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 03:57:04 pm »
Well yes, they are different conversations, though all are subjective to some extent. I don't think you can count size purely on numbers, because how do you balance hard sales, streams, concert grosses and merchandise ubiquity? And that feeds into influence. Billy Joel has 100 times more monthly listeners than Suicide on Spotify - which has had a greater individual influence on music?

The nuts and bolts of what constitutes 'influential' is to some extent subjective too. Never heard the Beasties cite the Clash, and where do they count on the Nirvana influence list? I'd say definitely below the Pistols and almost certainly not in the top 10 biggest influences (I'm sure I could name 10 if I thought about it for two minutes). And if band members appearing on a Gorillaz album means they're a direct influence, does that make Oasis an even bigger direct influence on the Chemical Brothers?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,804
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.
It's actually the same chord structure as Let It Be.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:57:04 pm
Well yes, they are different conversations, though all are subjective to some extent. I don't think you can count size purely on numbers, because how do you balance hard sales, streams, concert grosses and merchandise ubiquity? And that feeds into influence. Billy Joel has 100 times more monthly listeners than Suicide on Spotify - which has had a greater individual influence on music?

The nuts and bolts of what constitutes 'influential' is to some extent subjective too. Never heard the Beasties cite the Clash, and where do they count on the Nirvana influence list? I'd say definitely below the Pistols and almost certainly not in the top 10 biggest influences (I'm sure I could name 10 if I thought about it for two minutes). And if band members appearing on a Gorillaz album means they're a direct influence, does that make Oasis an even bigger direct influence on the Chemical Brothers?

A culmination of all those numbers defines biggest. Yes Billy Joel is bigger than suicide. Influence is different as youve said, best not to conflate them.

Youre only responding to partial comments. Damon Albarn picked those member of the Clash to appear on the albums, tour with and have produce records because of their influence. Also you cite the Libertines as an Oasis influence, yet who was their producer? Mick Jones.

Dont know where theyd rank in terms of influences, just know they were one and dont think I can recall them citing Sex Pistols ever, who were a product more than a band anyway. I do know, the Clash are U2 and Green Days biggest influence.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:48 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,443
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:19:15 pm
It's actually the same chord structure as Let It Be.

Sure, but there will be loads of famous songs with the exact same chord structure.  The melody (as far as I'm aware) isn't nicked off anywhere, and that's where the magic is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm »
There isnt a single metric where the Sex Pistols are better than The Clash
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,804
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:25:58 pm
Sure, but there will be loads of famous songs with the exact same chord structure.  The melody (as far as I'm aware) isn't nicked off anywhere, and that's where the magic is.
I agree. There are only 12 notes in a scale, after all.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,381
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:27:46 pm
I agree. There are only 12 notes in a scale, after all.

Is this a confession?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:13:20 am
Where do you stand on sampling?

Its incomparable to plagiarism on two counts. First, its more honest and upfront. And second, with few exceptions these days, it pays royalties. As to its merits, clever sampling done well is an art form. Sticking a beat over an otherwise unchanged section of a well known track is lazy.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,804
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 06:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:29:59 pm
Is this a confession?
Guilty, my Lord.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 