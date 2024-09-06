« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 211488 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2840 on: September 6, 2024, 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: telekon on September  6, 2024, 05:36:30 pm
Morning Glory was a good album. Everything else, including their personalities, nah.

Definitely Maybe (and their b-sides collection) is much better than Morning Glory.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2841 on: September 6, 2024, 06:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.
 
Guess it would depend which part of USA you're in.In Boston,the Britpop thing was pretty big with the indie/alternative types mid 90's/early 2000's,Oasis played a 2,500 seater venue in 95, mate went and thought they were dull live.Think they did push into the more mainstream music with Wonderwall,i lost what little interest i had in them at that point...Blur were better... :)
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2842 on: September 6, 2024, 07:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.

They never really broke America but were big most other places.

Whats the Story is one of the best selling albums of all time. Though Be Here Now charted better across the world as follow ups often do, but has sold less over time.

Be Here Now topped the charts in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Europe in general, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Zimbabwe, to name but a few.

Everywhere else it hit 2 or 3, including 2 in the US.

But it isnt really the point. They are bigger in Britain than elsewhere; and theres a reason for it.

They captured the zeitgeist just right in the UK, and I feel they represented a culture that was rarely represented in the UK. Blur were the art school graduates, the band of the critics for the most part, whereas Oasis were the band of the people. When people talk down about Oasis, it rings with much of the same way they talk down about football supporters. Obviously this isnt the case for everyone, but much of the criticism comes across as classist.

People dislike Liam but he is himself and not a polished public speaker like many public figures become. The combative front of a working class, city kid could be so many people in this country, in Manchester, Liverpool, London or wherever else, it could be so many of the people on this forum, really. For me, they represent the true face of Britain more so than however else we like to represent ourselves in the media. Too much of the world they see our royalty, our posh actors, bumbling politicians, and thats what Britain is represented by, but our music scene often demonstrates to the world our true selves, and few are truer to this than Oasis.

Much of the coverage from critics of the music scene demands polished perfection, musicians whove come through a system, who have a specific type of mastery and deliver artistic performances. Oasis dont do this, but what they do deliver is valuable nonetheless.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2024, 07:23:32 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2843 on: September 6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm »
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2024, 11:38:40 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2844 on: September 7, 2024, 07:24:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.

Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels.

A lot of what youve said there is fairly subjective, and Im not asserting that class is the only reason for people dislike them but it certainly feeds into it, particularly with their media representation. Im also saying its why they strike a chord despite their technical quality being below many others. Id also disagree that they ripped off much of their music, or that their lyrics are shite, but people are entitled to their opinions on that.

Few bands dont drop off in quality after 2-3 good albums, and the level of their drop off is also subjective as many of their fans still received their later albums well. They were different and more experimental, away from their original material which theyd earned at that point.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • Bring the noise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2845 on: September 7, 2024, 07:56:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.




How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,375
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2846 on: September 7, 2024, 09:59:39 am »
Quote from: moondog on September  7, 2024, 07:56:51 am



How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?

Think one of their singers is hoping to be on Maternity Leave again soon.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2847 on: September 7, 2024, 11:49:28 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September  7, 2024, 07:24:33 am
Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels.

A lot of what youve said there is fairly subjective, and Im not asserting that class is the only reason for people dislike them but it certainly feeds into it, particularly with their media representation. Im also saying its why they strike a chord despite their technical quality being below many others. Id also disagree that they ripped off much of their music, or that their lyrics are shite, but people are entitled to their opinions on that.

Few bands dont drop off in quality after 2-3 good albums, and the level of their drop off is also subjective as many of their fans still received their later albums well. They were different and more experimental, away from their original material which theyd earned at that point.

IF you suggest they didn't rip off other bands material or that their lyrics were very good, I would ask compared to which major other band?  Which other major 90/00's rock act were bigger plagiarists?

I'm a fan of oasis especially early material, they are the last properly seminal british rock act, in a small arena they would be a brilliant live act, but they have their weaknesses and the lyrics and originality of the music are major ones.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 11:58:13 am by markmywords »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2848 on: September 7, 2024, 01:08:10 pm »
Quote
Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels. 

This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2849 on: September 7, 2024, 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September  7, 2024, 01:08:10 pm
This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards say hi.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2850 on: September 7, 2024, 01:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  7, 2024, 01:14:58 pm
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards say hi.

I prefer the rolling stones music, but oasis had more no.1 singles, more multi platinum albums, morning glory may have sold more albums than the stones studio albums put together.  Oasis benefitted from not releasing at the same time as beatles/led zep etc and having 20 yrs of relative dead air following their  demise
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 01:42:25 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2851 on: September 7, 2024, 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: moondog on September  7, 2024, 07:56:51 am

How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?

Didn't you see The Sign?
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2852 on: September 7, 2024, 01:51:47 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September  7, 2024, 11:49:28 am
IF you suggest they didn't rip off other bands material or that their lyrics were very good, I would ask compared to which major other band?  Which other major 90/00's rock act were bigger plagiarists?

I'm a fan of oasis especially early material, they are the last properly seminal british rock act, in a small arena they would be a brilliant live act, but they have their weaknesses and the lyrics and originality of the music are major ones.

I dont have to argue whether their hits were plagiarised, because if they were theyd have awarded the writing credits to the other side either originally or following action. Any hot, that is suspected of plagiarism goes through the courts because musicians arent shy about chucking the word around, and yet how many times has it happened to Oasis vs other artists?

As for their lyrics, Im not arguing their special, just shite is an overstatement and its fair to say they resonate with a large number of people in some way.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2853 on: September 7, 2024, 02:57:38 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September  6, 2024, 06:04:33 pm
Definitely Maybe (and their b-sides collection) is much better than Morning Glory.

I actually had a listen to it the other day. Not for me. Apart from the pronunciation of actiiiiuuun suunshhieeeeeuune on Cigarettes&Alcohol.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2854 on: September 7, 2024, 06:02:36 pm »
I bet she shit herself, bless her  ;D  bastards ( Gigsberg) weren't going to refund either.

Quote
Pensioner accidentally pays £2,700 for Oasis tickets

A 79-year-old woman trying to surprise her granddaughter with tickets to see Oasis at Wembley said she was "devastated" to discover she had paid £2,700 by mistake.

Elizabeth Buxton from Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, thought she was buying two tickets at £90 each from the online marketplace Gigsberg.

Gigsberg, which is not one of the official resale sites for the re-formed band's 2025 concerts, said "all prices were clearly shown at the time of the checkout" and that Mrs Buxton had purchased two tickets at £1,100 each plus fees.

Although it only issues refunds for cancelled events or missing tickets, the company told Mrs Buxton it would "make an exception" and provide a full refund.

Oasis have said the "only official resale platforms" are Twickets and Ticketmaster fan-to-fan and tickets purchased elsewhere would be "cancelled".

Mrs Buxton was using her mobile phone to look for tickets on Ticketmaster on 2 September, when a link to Gigsberg popped up advertising the same event.

She said: "Ive been on Ticketmaster for years, weve been to see the likes of Adele  I'm not stupid.

"I clicked on the Gigsberg page and I ordered two tickets and gave my bank details.

"The next day, I looked at my phone and saw £2,700 was pending from my bank account. I dont know how it even happened. Its actually devastating, to put myself in debt for that amount of money."

Mrs Buxton and her husband, Thomas, 81, are both on the state pension and she said there was no way they could afford to spend that kind of money.

She said her granddaughter had "tried to sort it" with the company but at first they "refused to give a refund".

"My granddaughter went ballistic. She said, Nan I know you were thinking of me, but you should never have done that,'" said Mrs Buxton.

A spokesperson for Gigsberg said it was a "secondary ticket marketplace" and therefore the "tickets were purchased from a private individual", meaning they could not be cancelled.

"As stated in our terms and conditions, all sales on our site are final, a refund will not be issued unless the event is cancelled or the seller fails to provide the tickets bought by the buyer before the event starts."

However Gigsberg - after being contacted by the BBC - informed Mrs Buxton "our management has made an exception and we will fully refund you".
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,776
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2855 on: September 7, 2024, 07:09:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2024, 06:02:36 pm
I bet she shit herself, bless her  ;D  bastards ( Gigsberg) weren't going to refund either.


The brothers Grim should have done.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2856 on: September 7, 2024, 07:59:24 pm »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2857 on: September 7, 2024, 11:02:23 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September  7, 2024, 01:51:47 pm
I dont have to argue whether their hits were plagiarised, because if they were theyd have awarded the writing credits to the other side either originally or following action. Any hot, that is suspected of plagiarism goes through the courts because musicians arent shy about chucking the word around, and yet how many times has it happened to Oasis vs other artists?

As for their lyrics, Im not arguing their special, just shite is an overstatement and its fair to say they resonate with a large number of people in some way.

Exhibit A: plagiarism - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yDQqKtYLNG4
Noel admits to being fond of ripping off other songs. Hes quite brazen about it.

Exhibit B: lyrics - Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball. Where were you when we were getting high

I could fill a page with other terrible oasis lyrics (even from songs I quite like). Noel has even said they dont mean anything. I like plenty of bands with shit lyrics. Some of Radioheads are shocking, for example.

Quote from: markmywords on September  7, 2024, 01:08:10 pm
Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them

The spice girls were/are bigger in the uk than oasis. Probably had a bigger cultural impact too. Queen are probably more universally loved too. Elton John has broad appeal.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2024, 11:18:29 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 am »
Did anyone get a ballot invite overnight?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:19:49 am
Did anyone get a ballot invite overnight?

Yeah I did even though I missed the presale sign up. They must have recorded everyone who joined the queue.

Only prepared to pay face value so doubt Ill get any.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:31:08 am
Yeah I did even though I missed the presale sign up. They must have recorded everyone who joined the queue.

Only prepared to pay face value so doubt Ill get any.

Ah you're lucky. I didn't get one :( even though I was signed in on Ticketmaster. My partner got one though
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,579
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 09:46:42 am »
Got a ballot invite but won't be paying their dynamic prices so doubt I'll get any.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 am »

Its a one day registration window ending tonight. Have registered but need to click on a confirmation email that hasnt arrived yet.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 am »
Quote from: markmywords on September  7, 2024, 01:08:10 pm
This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
PInk Floyd's DSOTM was in the Billboard top 100 albums for over 700 consecutive weeks.

After The Beatles it's Led Zep, The Stones and Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mack, Coldplay :-X, The Clash, Radiohead, i reckon in that order, even bands like Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, The Cure had way bigger success than Oasis stateside.

Oasis got Kids to broaden their horizons music wise, and made music exciting post Stone Roses, i was a bit young but reading between that time of the late 80's Roses to Definitely Maybe, it was Suede, The Shoegazing scene, pretty slim pickings guitar music wise.


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 01:55:15 pm »
In terms of sales in order;

Beatles
Elton John
Queen
Led zep
Floyd
Stones
Ed sheeran
Phil Collins
Rod Stewart
Coldplay
Clapton
George Michael
Bowie
Def leppard
Genesis

I got bored before getting to oasis .



Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  7, 2024, 11:02:23 pm
Exhibit A: plagiarism - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yDQqKtYLNG4
Noel admits to being fond of ripping off other songs. Hes quite brazen about it.

Exhibit B: lyrics - Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball. Where were you when we were getting high

I could fill a page with other terrible oasis lyrics (even from songs I quite like). Noel has even said they dont mean anything. I like plenty of bands with shit lyrics. Some of Radioheads are shocking, for example.

The spice girls were/are bigger in the uk than oasis. Probably had a bigger cultural impact too. Queen are probably more universally loved too. Elton John has broad appeal.

Think you need to think about the line between inspiration and plagiarism. Also, the chances of songs sounding the same when the patterns of modern music from 1950s onwards are generally so similar.

Your interpretation of bad lyrics is subjective. I dont see anything wrong with what youve put as your main example.

The Spice Girls reunion tour figures pretty much showed that their size doesnt match that of Oasis. Id separate boy/girl bands into a separate category because theyre purely a result of marketing rather than talent.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:55:15 pm
In terms of sales in order;

Beatles
Elton John
Queen
Led zep
Floyd
Stones
Ed sheeran
Phil Collins
Rod Stewart
Coldplay
Clapton
George Michael
Bowie
Def leppard
Genesis

I got bored before getting to oasis .





Beatles, Stones, the Who, Led Zeppelin, Queen are bigger bands, Oasis Id put next but I could see the argument for the Police. The Jam, Sex Pistols and the Clash would round out the top 10. Thats in Britain, no worldwide. Pink Floyd, Genesis and Coldplay would be the other ones to consider.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 03:55:15 pm »
Only mentioned the spice girls as the post said acts rather than specifically rock bands. That list is based on global sales figures alone. Id argue that Ed Sheeran should be much higher up as he came along in the streaming age. Oasis pull on this tour is down to older millennials getting their kids into oasis and now theyre getting the first chance to see them.

You can call it influence or homage but lifting melodies and hooks from other songwriters is plagiarism. Step out had to be removed from WTSMG when Stevie Wonders lawyers got involved.  Shakermaker was so obviously a ripoff of Id like to teach the world to sing that they had to get Noel to re-write the lyrics to remove lines about coke (the original was a Coke advert). Whatever had to add writing credit. Noel admitted to plagiarising burt Bacharach on half the world away:  Im surprised he hasnt sued me yet! There are so many examples. Im not saying it should diminish their appeal to you, but its valid criticism when assessing Noels abilities.

If you find depth in oasis lyrics, then fair play. As I said, I can still enjoy music while happily admitting the lyrics are bad. I quite like champagne supernova, but its mostly gibberish. When asked what that line meant, Noel said it meant nothing - just that cannonball rhymed with hall and he could think of nothing better.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,084
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
Have to say, the Dolby Atmos release of Definitely Maybe on Apple Music is incredible.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:08:51 am
PInk Floyd's DSOTM was in the Billboard top 100 albums for over 700 consecutive weeks.

After The Beatles it's Led Zep, The Stones and Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mack, Coldplay :-X, The Clash, Radiohead, i reckon in that order, even bands like Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, The Cure had way bigger success than Oasis stateside.

Oasis got Kids to broaden their horizons music wise, and made music exciting post Stone Roses, i was a bit young but reading between that time of the late 80's Roses to Definitely Maybe, it was Suede, The Shoegazing scene, pretty slim pickings guitar music wise.
The Clash? Seriously? They're a footnote outside of this country. Oasis's international peak was probably of a similar level to Sabbath and higher than Radiohead or the Cure, who had huge cult followings but who never really cracked the mainstream outside of the UK. In general though, who cares if Oasis are huge internationally? Would anyone rather be listening to Phil Collins, Ed Sheeran or Eric Clapton?

As far as popularity here goes, Oasis are firmly number two for me. You could make arguments for the Stones, Queen or Fleetwood Mac on the basis of longevity but the only acts who've got close to peak size in recent years are Robbie Williams and Taylor Swift, and Swift is the only one of those acts to even approach the cultural ubiquity Oasis had (and still have - along with Nirvana, they're pretty much the only pre-2000 band that still have a big teenage following today). For instance, I'm in my early 40s and I've never met anyone my age who listens to Pink Floyd at all.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:55:15 pm
You can call it influence or homage but lifting melodies and hooks from other songwriters is plagiarism.
Where do you stand on sampling?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:12:36 am
The Clash? Seriously? They're a footnote outside of this country. Oasis's international peak was probably of a similar level to Sabbath and higher than Radiohead or the Cure, who had huge cult followings but who never really cracked the mainstream outside of the UK. In general though, who cares if Oasis are huge internationally? Would anyone rather be listening to Phil Collins, Ed Sheeran or Eric Clapton?

As far as popularity here goes, Oasis are firmly number two for me. You could make arguments for the Stones, Queen or Fleetwood Mac on the basis of longevity but the only acts who've got close to peak size in recent years are Robbie Williams and Taylor Swift, and Swift is the only one of those acts to even approach the cultural ubiquity Oasis had (and still have - along with Nirvana, they're pretty much the only pre-2000 band that still have a big teenage following today). For instance, I'm in my early 40s and I've never met anyone my age who listens to Pink Floyd at all.

The Clash are massively influential the world over, far more so than Oasis. They didnt sell as much but especially aperson that I find irritatingst musicians theyre more highly regarded and influential. Oasis are actually despite their size fairly irrelevant in terms of their influence music following them.

Culturally Oasis are massive in the UK but not really elsewhere, though I think their size is more down to their relatability than their quality. Theyre a step down from our biggest or best, but theyre still second tier in those behind the all time greats, the genre defining, creating and inspiring artists of the 60s to 80s.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm »
No one said influential, they said bigger. Captain Beefheart and Nick Drake were both far more influential than the Clash, and they couldn't sell out a stadium if they were raised from the dead. Punk was hugely influential but the Clash were just one part of a much bigger movement and almost certainly less important than peers like the Pistols, the Ramones, Talking Heads and Patti Smith (probably Black Flag and Minor Threat as well).

In any case, the Clash's influence on contemporary music more or less lasted until the mid-90's (when Oasis appeared, though I don't think the two are naturally related) and has faded then. Funnily enough, Oasis seem to be bigger with musicians from the States. Off the top of my head, Elliott Smith, Ryan Adams, Tess Parks, the Icarus Line and Nelly Furtado are/were all fans.
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,408
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
I'll admit I enjoyed a fair few songs from the first two albums in me youth, still do.

But what has struck me lately is how utter shite they are produced. By all means, it was, perhaps, the "sound of the time", but listening to it now and its extremely muddy stuff!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,870
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 01:35:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 31, 2024, 12:29:01 pm
Managed to get 4 for the date I wanted in Heaton Park. Did it via Gigsandtours, glad I did as know two people who got through on Ticketmaster to the checkout and got kicked off.
My daughter managed to get on the pre-sale list and bagged 4 for £73 each for me, the missus, herself and my lad at Cardiff on 5th
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:21:09 pm
No one said influential, they said bigger. Captain Beefheart and Nick Drake were both far more influential than the Clash, and they couldn't sell out a stadium if they were raised from the dead. Punk was hugely influential but the Clash were just one part of a much bigger movement and almost certainly less important than peers like the Pistols, the Ramones, Talking Heads and Patti Smith (probably Black Flag and Minor Threat as well).

In any case, the Clash's influence on contemporary music more or less lasted until the mid-90's (when Oasis appeared, though I don't think the two are naturally related) and has faded then. Funnily enough, Oasis seem to be bigger with musicians from the States. Off the top of my head, Elliott Smith, Ryan Adams, Tess Parks, the Icarus Line and Nelly Furtado are/were all fans.

Yeah, Oasis are bigger but dont underestimate the Clashs influence. U2, Nirvana, Green Day, Public Enemy,  Rage, Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, Gorillaz, Arctic Monkeys all were massively influenced by the Clash. Whilst others played punk, The Clash developed and evolved it.

Patti Smith, Nick Drake, Captain Beefheart, Black Flag and Minor Threat though great dont have the same direct line of influence to as many massive bands, in my opinion.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,375
  • BoRac
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 01:47:02 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:07:34 pm
The Clash are massively influential the world over, far more so than Oasis. They didnt sell as much but especially aperson that I find irritatingst musicians theyre more highly regarded and influential. Oasis are actually despite their size fairly irrelevant in terms of their influence music following them.

Autocorrect gone mad? ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 