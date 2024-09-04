« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 209402 times)

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2800 on: September 4, 2024, 08:55:34 pm »
Oasis now trying to claim dynamic pricing was enabled without their knowledge.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3w6yy4g6gdo

To be fair the G brothers probably didn't know as would have left that to the management, however what the statement doesn't say is whether they agreed with it or not, so make of that omission what you will.

In general I think people can grudgingly accept some form of 'dynamic pricing' to a certain extent, we're all grown up enough to realise that big events are going to be priced higher. However the practice of prices going up whilst waiting to pay a previously advertised price goes against every principle of our consumer protection laws, and should never be allowed.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2801 on: September 4, 2024, 09:15:57 pm »
That statement is pathetic.

They said: "While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

How can dynamic pricing keep ticket prices down ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2802 on: September 4, 2024, 10:08:18 pm »
The idea being that a minority pay more so that the majority pay less instead of pricing them all at a higher price with everyone paying the same.

It's bullshit
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2803 on: September 4, 2024, 11:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September  4, 2024, 09:15:57 pm


How can dynamic pricing keep ticket prices down ?

it's only purpose is to take a slice of the resale market away from the resellers..buyers ain't flipping a 450 pound dynamic priced ticket for profit but they will a 150 pound standard price ticket..it's nothing about a fair experience for fans nor keeping the standard price tickets affordable..they just want a piece of the resale pie themselves and they get it with dynamic pricing
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on September  4, 2024, 11:18:09 pm
it's only purpose is to take a slice of the resale market away from the resellers..buyers ain't flipping a 450 pound dynamic priced ticket for profit but they will a 150 pound standard price ticket..it's nothing about a fair experience for fans nor keeping the standard price tickets affordable..they just want a piece of the resale pie themselves and they get it with dynamic pricing


If they werent aware of it then they would refund the fans impacted.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:20:35 am
If they werent aware of it then they would refund the fans impacted.

Ive no idea whether they were or werent aware of the dynamic pricing and if people are honest with themselves, unless they have contacts within the companies or whatever, nobody actually knows, we can only guess.

What I will say from a contractual perspective is its probably not as simple as just refunding people the difference between dynamic pricing vs face value once the tickets have been purchased. The profits of those ticket sales will be split between band, promoter, sales agent etc - it may even be the case that the band signed the contract on the basis of a one off fee and from that point all ticket sale proceeds become the property of the sales agent or whatever. Where Im going with this is that any refund of pricing differences would likely need the agreement of numerous parties and as we have all probably experienced at one stage or another in life, trying to get numerous parties to all agree to lose substantial sums of money when theres no obligation on them to do so, isnt easy.

Again, Im not exonerating the band here in any way, they may well have known, even if they didnt they should have done as other high profile artists have publicly rejected dynamic pricing. Im just making the point that returning the difference in price is unlikely to be an easy process when youre requiring the agreement of numerous parties, some of which will likely have no interest in the PR side of it (Oasis will, Ticketmaster probably will but theyll be groups turning a profit from those sales who couldnt care less about the optics of it).
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,646
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 am »
This is an interesting read for whoever wants to know more about who controls the UK live music industry.  Not surprisingly, it's just one big corporation:

⁠Oasis ticket row: How Ticketmaster's owner has grip on UK live music scene

Quote
Oasis may never have anticipated that the scramble of hundreds of thousands to get their hands on tickets for their long-awaited comeback gigs would grab the attention of the British government.

The triggering of dynamic pricing, where prices of tickets were increased by more than £200 as demand soared, caused eruptions of anger among fans. And Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said this week she wanted to ensure tickets were sold at fair prices.

Oasis said on Wednesday that the band did not know dynamic pricing would be used and had left pricing decisions up to promoters and management. The band announced additional dates and said these would be sold via an invitation-only ballot.

Ticketmaster, which says it is the worlds biggest entertainment ticketing platform and is one of three official sellers for the Oasis shows, said it did not set ticket pricing policy - artists and promoters did.

But the division is not as clear as Ticketmaster makes it sound. There are three promoters for the Oasis reunion tour, all with links to one company: Live Nation, the US multinational which owns Ticketmaster.

The promoters are Manchester-based SJM Concerts, MCD Promotions and DF Concerts.

SJM is almost wholly owned by Simon Moran and is one of the largest concert promoters in the UK. It also runs gigsandtours.com, one of the other official ticket sellers for the Oasis tour. (The third is See Tickets, which is owned by the German company CTS Eventim.)

SJM also has a joint venture with a subsidiary of Live Nation. And Mr Moran or SJM are listed as shareholders or directors of more than 10 subsidiaries of Live Nation.

They include one of the other Oasis gig promoters, DF Concerts - according to documents filed at Companies House, Mr Moran is a director and owns 20% of the shares.

The rest of the shares in DF Concerts are owned by... a Live Nation subsidiary.

Meanwhile, MCD Productions merged with the same Live Nation subsidiary in 2019, a move which was investigated by the UK's competitions regulator, but which was allowed to go ahead because it did not "raise competition concerns.

Live Nation's interests do not stop at promoters. It is involved in almost every aspect of the UK live music industry.

If, when you get to a gig, you head to the merch stall for a memento of a great night out - yes, you guessed it, Live Nation has interests in a number of merchandise companies too, including De-Lux Merchandising which makes official T-shirts, posters, books, hats and other merchandise that fans snap up.

Keeping you safe at that Oasis gig will be stewards and security. One of the biggest in the UK is Showsec - and yes, it is listed as a Live Nation subsidiary.

Live Nation also has interests in several venues. It owns and operates Cardiff Arena.

It also has a stake in the Academy Music Group, which has venues around the UK such as the O2 Academy Brixton, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and the O2 Academy Glasgow. Simon Moran has a stake in the Academy Music Group too.

And Live Nation has a strand of its business called Artist Nation which offers global touring deals and festival performances, as well as artist management. Oasis are managed by Ignition Management, however, an independent company.

The festival season has just ended in the UK, and you would be correct to think that Live Nation owns a lot of those too, such as Creamfields Festival, Manchesters Parklife and The Great Escape. Boomtown in Hampshire was one of the biggest independent UK festivals - until 2022, when Live Nation and SJM bought a minority stake.

Live Nation also owns promoters such as Festival Republic, which is the UKs leading festival promoter responsible for Reading and Leeds, Wireless and Latitude festivals among others.

So is it good for consumers for one company to be involved in so many aspects of the UK's live music?

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA), whose role is to promote competitive markets and protect people from unfair trading practices, confirmed it is urgently reviewing recent developments in the ticketing market.

Consumer protection law requires businesses to be fair and transparent in their dealings with consumers, and businesses must give clear and accurate information about the price people have to pay. Failure to do so may breach the law," a spokesperson said.

One reason companies may feel able to charge high, seemingly unfair, prices can be that they control a large share of the market. This can lead to the CMA also taking an interest under competition law rules - which say that if a company has a so-called dominant position, it must not abuse that in a way that harms consumers.

The CMA broadly says a company may be considered as having "dominant position" if it has a persistent market share of 40% or more.

At the time of Ticketmaster's merger with Live Nation in 2010, the regulator estimated it had 40% to 50% of the UK market and Live Nation's UK and Ireland chairman said this year that it is selling more tickets than ever.

Anneli Howard KC, competition and consumer barrister from Monckton Chambers, says lack of transparency, excessive prices or unfair selling conditions could result in legal action or regulatory investigations for "abuse of dominance" for such companies.

Theres a heightened focus on breaches of consumer law or excessive pricing which we are increasingly seeing at the centre of damages actions in the English Courts - under competition law for abuse of dominance or under consumer law provisions," she says.

The BBC has asked Live Nation, SJM and Ticketmaster for comment but they have not responded.

Live Nation has already come under scrutiny in the US after Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour in November 2022 and Ticketmaster's website went into meltdown.

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was convened and for more than three hours Live Nation executives were grilled.

Last month, in an amended filing, 39 US states joined a lawsuit seeking monetary damages against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster over claims they have monopolised the entertainment industry.

The US Justice Department is also seeking to break up Live Nation, alleging it and concert promoters illegally inflated ticket prices and hurt artists.

In 2023, Ticketmaster says it scanned more than 4 million fans into events across the UK and Ireland, which they called a historic high.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crmw0l30vk0o
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
  • BoRac
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:49:00 am
This is an interesting read for whoever wants to know more about who controls the UK live music industry.  Not surprisingly, it's just one big corporation:

⁠Oasis ticket row: How Ticketmaster's owner has grip on UK live music scene

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crmw0l30vk0o

John Oliver covered this a couple of years ago as well:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-_Y7uqqEFnY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-_Y7uqqEFnY</a>
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September  4, 2024, 03:36:29 pm
It's very odd as I can't make sense of it, assuming the capacity is around 70k for gigs, as you say 4 x 4,500 should still leave, at the very least, around 20k seats remaining and that's accounting for sponsers and the pre-sale the night before.

Can only assume it was some sort of error, did you try refreshing much or did you just take what was offered?

I got through for Wembley at around 10am and I think virtually everything was still available, it was, however, an absolute shitshow trying to basket anything, it kept saying 'finding availability' then giving me an error message, I tried refreshing it about 20 odd times before it thankfully basketed the tickets so it may just be that it was an error.

I would still go though, you should just be able to move to a better spec, everyone will be stood up anyway.



Tried twice for regular seats but knowing how these sites work I knew I had to be quick to get anything.

Had no problems with getting the tickets into my basket or purchasing at all. Just the fact that they were the only ones available!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:10:31 am
Ive no idea whether they were or werent aware of the dynamic pricing and if people are honest with themselves, unless they have contacts within the companies or whatever, nobody actually knows, we can only guess.

What I will say from a contractual perspective is its probably not as simple as just refunding people the difference between dynamic pricing vs face value once the tickets have been purchased. The profits of those ticket sales will be split between band, promoter, sales agent etc - it may even be the case that the band signed the contract on the basis of a one off fee and from that point all ticket sale proceeds become the property of the sales agent or whatever. Where Im going with this is that any refund of pricing differences would likely need the agreement of numerous parties and as we have all probably experienced at one stage or another in life, trying to get numerous parties to all agree to lose substantial sums of money when theres no obligation on them to do so, isnt easy.

Again, Im not exonerating the band here in any way, they may well have known, even if they didnt they should have done as other high profile artists have publicly rejected dynamic pricing. Im just making the point that returning the difference in price is unlikely to be an easy process when youre requiring the agreement of numerous parties, some of which will likely have no interest in the PR side of it (Oasis will, Ticketmaster probably will but theyll be groups turning a profit from those sales who couldnt care less about the optics of it).

I just want to know the % sold at higher prices
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,840
  • Kloppite
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:49:00 am
This is an interesting read for whoever wants to know more about who controls the UK live music industry.  Not surprisingly, it's just one big corporation:

⁠Oasis ticket row: How Ticketmaster's owner has grip on UK live music scene

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crmw0l30vk0o

The DoJ & half of the state DAs in the US have started an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation/Ticketmaster, largely the fall out from how tickets were sold on the Taylor Swift tour
Logged
#Sausages

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 10:08:55 am
Tried twice for regular seats but knowing how these sites work I knew I had to be quick to get anything.

Had no problems with getting the tickets into my basket or purchasing at all. Just the fact that they were the only ones available!

Not necessarily true, there's definitely a drip feed aspect to ticketing websites, certainly for onsales they may expect to sell out in less than say 30 minutes..sold out at 1 minute past the hour of sale, and tickets available 15 minutes later

The problem with Ticketmaster on their random queue number sales like this tour is, when you do get to the front of the queue and access the ticket buying page, you have 10 minutes to buy, you can't refresh it for half an hour and keep trying for your preferred spec, after 10 minutes it will give you a fresh queue number and your at the back of the pack
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 am »
Ticketmaster  weren't the only people selling tickets on this one, and I'm not sure purchasing was any quicker using the others either from the comments I saw on here.

The big reason that tickets are getting more expensive is that artists are making more money from touring, which is a long term trend but seems to have accelerated after Covid
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:40 am by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:52:45 am
Ticketmaster  weren't the only people selling tickets on this one, and I'm not sure purchasing was any quicker using the others either from the comments I saw on here.

The big reason that tickets are getting more expensive is that artists are making more money from touring, which is a long term trend but seems to have accelerated after Covid

Smaller artists make fuck all as the industry is top heavy.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 10:59:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:56:51 am
Smaller artists make fuck all as the industry is top heavy.

Yes pricing for the so-called "AAA" tours seems very different to that for smaller artists, but to be honest its only AAA stuff that a lot of more casual concert goers see
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:59:18 am
Yes pricing for the so-called "AAA" tours seems very different to that for smaller artists, but to be honest its only AAA stuff that a lot of more casual concert goers see

Probably right.

There was a nice stat from this whole debacle that showed a large % of the independent venues Oasis played on first tour are still open.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,031
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:49:00 am
This is an interesting read for whoever wants to know more about who controls the UK live music industry.  Not surprisingly, it's just one big corporation:

⁠Oasis ticket row: How Ticketmaster's owner has grip on UK live music scene

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crmw0l30vk0o

This is like reading about Man City's owners!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 12:01:00 pm »
The amount of ignoring of other artists having been doing this for ages, in favour of slamming Oasis is hilarious.

Typical of the media / people who just jump on bandwagons. It's SHITE yes, but Oasis are far from the first act to do it or the last. But they are getting the most grief. Funny that.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
    • @hartejack
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 12:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 12:01:00 pm
The amount of ignoring of other artists having been doing this for ages, in favour of slamming Oasis is hilarious.

Typical of the media / people who just jump on bandwagons. It's SHITE yes, but Oasis are far from the first act to do it or the last. But they are getting the most grief. Funny that.

In what way do you mean?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 12:43:23 pm »
Think he's just pointing out the irony.

My Mrs has recently paid about £128 for a ticket to go and see 'Bring Me The Horizon' which was dynamic pricing. Majority of artists are at it but it's only now it's really being talked about.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 12:01:00 pm
The amount of ignoring of other artists having been doing this for ages, in favour of slamming Oasis is hilarious.

Typical of the media / people who just jump on bandwagons. It's SHITE yes, but Oasis are far from the first act to do it or the last. But they are getting the most grief. Funny that.

Springsteen got slammed for doing it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 12:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:43:23 pm
Think he's just pointing out the irony.

My Mrs has recently paid about £128 for a ticket to go and see 'Bring Me The Horizon' which was dynamic pricing. Majority of artists are at it but it's only now it's really being talked about.

£128 for BMTH is more of a scandal than what Oasis are doing to be fair
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:43:23 pm
Think he's just pointing out the irony.

My Mrs has recently paid about £128 for a ticket to go and see 'Bring Me The Horizon' which was dynamic pricing. Majority of artists are at it but it's only now it's really being talked about.

Exactly. People love to jump onto hype, media, public. Oasis are selling tickets? Lets create a massive issue from something that's been happening for ages, but because it's Oasis, it's obviously FAR worse (despite it being the same). No-one cares until it's A. something they want or B. something that the press jumps all over. Then it's a disgrace etc etc.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,646
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm
Exactly. People love to jump onto hype, media, public. Oasis are selling tickets? Lets create a massive issue from something that's been happening for ages, but because it's Oasis, it's obviously FAR worse (despite it being the same). No-one cares until it's A. something they want or B. something that the press jumps all over. Then it's a disgrace etc etc.

Don't think they are saying that.

It's just the system is a sack of shit - just another example of corporate greed.  Oasis are/were a huge band, so it helps to highlight the greed.

It's a monopoly of live music.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm »
Oasis deserve the most criticism.  They made a lot of money copying other musicians material, now they are copying their marketing. Consistency is key
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2825 on: Yesterday at 05:48:33 pm »
Are sales like this pretty much a lottery? Everyone online ay 9:00am is chewed up and spat out at a random queue position? Anyone after that joins the back of the line?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,491
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2826 on: Yesterday at 06:31:13 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:48:33 pm
Are sales like this pretty much a lottery? Everyone online ay 9:00am is chewed up and spat out at a random queue position? Anyone after that joins the back of the line?

Fuck knows.

Springsteen at Villa Park had same thing - £300 a ticket about 5 mins after initial sale. How many they hold back?

No transparency on any numbers sold at the higher price.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:37:53 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:48:33 pm
Are sales like this pretty much a lottery? Everyone online ay 9:00am is chewed up and spat out at a random queue position? Anyone after that joins the back of the line?

To a point.

I think people who use these sales a lot will know that when you get put in a queue just to join the site (and that queue doesnt have a queue number etc,) then its probably in your interests to join as many of those as possible in different windows, especially when its kicking you out constantly.

I must have opened about 30 windows before I got into the actual Oasis queue, anyone who opened one and thought theyd leave it to the gods was unlikely to get much joy youd think.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm
Exactly. People love to jump onto hype, media, public. Oasis are selling tickets? Lets create a massive issue from something that's been happening for ages, but because it's Oasis, it's obviously FAR worse (despite it being the same). No-one cares until it's A. something they want or B. something that the press jumps all over. Then it's a disgrace etc etc.

I don't think anyone is saying Oasis are far worse for doing it, rather with the amount of people trying to get tickets it has been a massive eye opener to everyone.

Most of the vitriol I've heard has been directed at Ticketmaster, not the band (even though they are in cahoots).

The exposure is not a bad thing anyway, dynamic pricing needs done away with.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm »
There have been cases where production holds (tickets the artist has reserved that don't go on general sale) have been put up on reseller sites at insane prices. In that scenario, the artist themselves are worse than the scalper as the tickets were never on sale in the first place. Justin Bieber was caught doing that but I'm sure he's not the only one.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,705
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Am I missing something here?

They are shite right?

Right?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 01:08:49 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
Oasis deserve the most criticism.  They made a lot of money copying other musicians material, now they are copying their marketing. Consistency is key

They're just a Springsteen tribute act.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 