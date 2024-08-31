« previous next »
Offline jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:17:11 pm
To be fair theres plenty of examples of artists not agreeing to it, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran to name two.

Yeah, fair - they'll have the power to state their red lines.


Offline Oh Campione

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately


Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 12:21:56 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

Having an input on the pricing structure for YOUR fans isn't a DIY outfit though, its common sense.

They're either lazy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and left it up to others completely for a simple pay day, or they're greedy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and decided dynamic pricing is fine to further fleece fans and line their pockets.


Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm
If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately

The bolded part is all it ever was. They haven't even explained that they've 'made up' or why they made up, or why they decided to do it now, or that they're keen to record more music or anything. So best guess from the outside is Liam's always wanted this, Noel's got divorced and they've come to some kind of compromise where they'll agree to a week or 2's rehearsals together, no speaking to each other before or after or something, noel speaks after songs 3, 5 and 9, liam speaks after songs 6, 10 and 12 and they avoid each other in the meantime. They both walk off with north of 50 million probably and that's that.

It's a total cash grab whilst they can both manage it and I agree with whoever posted about people having some buyers remorse in a few weeks. I think there'll be plenty of tickets around for most venues nearer the time, and they'll be much nearer £150 than £350 or whatever they were by late afternoon on saturday.




Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 12:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm
Yeah, fair - they'll have the power to state their red lines.

The longer their silence goes on then the worse they look.



Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm
If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately

Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?


Offline jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?

Everyone wins...(except for the punters)!


Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?

The divorce has happened.

It'll be the next divorcees that get a bigger slice.


Offline Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm »
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.


Online Baby Huey

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.
I saw AC/DC in 76 at the Stadium in Liverpool...IIRC it was either 50 p or £1. ;D


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm »


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

Robbing bastards

Ive seen Oasis for free back when they were good.




Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

I heard tickets were 35 quid when they played in 2005. In today's money that should be about 60 quid.

Granted it could be the last time they ever play together and all ... but wow. They'll have deteriorated as musicians in that time too, most do. The mark up is insane and just utter creed but more fool the people willing to pay it.

Even the Gallaghers' must be fucking amazed at how many are willing to pay those prices.












Online Only Me

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
I saw AC/DC in 76 at the Stadium in Liverpool...IIRC it was either 50 p or £1. ;D


:) I once turned down paying 50p for a U2 ticket at the Royal Court, as it was too dear to watch that insufferable lead singer of theirs.

True story.

And still the correct decision



Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

Bargain!


Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm
I heard tickets were 35 quid when they played in 2005. In today's money that should be about 60 quid.

Granted it could be the last time they ever play together and all ... but wow. They'll have deteriorated as musicians in that time too, most do. The mark up is insane and just utter creed but more fool the people willing to pay it.

Even the Gallaghers' must be fucking amazed at how many are willing to pay those prices.

I doubt it.

They've seen the prices of other concerts, over the past few years.  They thought they'd have some of that pie.


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm
Bargain!
Hello Noel. Or is it Liam?

 ;)



Offline Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm »
^
Good question. I thought they were just a UK thing, but could well be wrong on that assumption.

Edit:

A quick Google tells me that their second album topped the charts in UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada. I'd expect a fair amount of people to 'get' them in those countries, but maybe their thing didn't travel so well elsewhere.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm by Son of Spion »



Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
I went on a French Exchange in 1995 and the bloke I stayed with asked me to write down the lyrics for Whatever so he could understand them. So going off that large sample size, they were assez grand in France.


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
They are quite big in Singapore  and Thailand




Offline elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 04:33:52 am »
I spent several summers working in the states during their heyday years (1994 - 2002). Nobody had heard of them then.



Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 05:29:45 am »
Going by the Supersonic documentary, Oasis were huge in Japan, apparently they were like The Beatles on tour, they then flew in to the US once Japan was done & no one had heard of them, were they played a well known venue in LA [Whiskey A Go Go] the gig was a disaster, as they found the drug of choice in LA at the time was crystal meth, & they were on crystal meth when doing the gig, it was then Noel left the band for a few weeks, & wrote Talk Tonight.



Offline owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 10:22:24 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on August 31, 2024, 10:25:08 am
So I was instantly put in queue position 4500 for Cardiff and it took about an hour to get down to 1 and then through but somehow the only tickets that were left were restricted seats.

Not sure how that works out.

Got 4 in U34
Anyone got any clue what may have happened here? Even if all 4500 before me bought 4 tickets each I would have thought I had a large selection to choose from yet all that was available was restricted view.

This was at 10:00am too and I've heard of people getting decent seats hours and hours later than this. (Not necessarily the same venue).

U34 in the principality, Cardiff I got. Practically behind the stage so might not even bother going!


Offline markmywords

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.

Wonderwall was a hit on the radio for a week or 2, but they weren't the culturally significance force in the US as they are in the UK, hence why this world tour might not make stateside.

They never really cracked the US, if they try dynamic pricing based on demand in the US, the gallaghers would have to pay people and promise to play coldplay or radiohead covers to turn up


Online Baby Huey

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm


:) I once turned down paying 50p for a U2 ticket at the Royal Court, as it was too dear to watch that insufferable lead singer of theirs.

True story.

And still the correct decision
U2,I've only seen them the once. If I remember rightly it was as an opening act for Pink Military and Wah! Heat in Erics in 1980. I wasn't impressed, they didn't have the Erics vibe about them. I think that the admission was £1 for members.


Offline Paul JH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm »
I think it's hilarious the way the national media are acting like Oasis are the first to introduce this pricing, despite loads of other artists using it.

Nothing like making a huge controversy after piggy backing on the hype to make a news story for the media and Government though eh? Sigh ...

It's shite, yes, but you'd think Noel and Liam introduced the policy the way everyone is carrying on. Coldplay used it too. Not a fucking word said.



Offline Paul JH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 01:50:41 pm
They never really cracked the US, if they try dynamic pricing based on demand in the US, the gallaghers would have to pay people and promise to play coldplay or radiohead covers to turn up

I'll never get this 'they didn't crack America' stuff. They really did. They just didn't become a U2 or Coldplay after their intitial success, but to say they didn't 'crack' it, what does that even mean?

It's like saying Queens of the Stone Age didn't 'crack' the UK, because they don't do 12 nights at Wembley.

Oasis are well known in the US. Tastes move on, and being a UK band, they didn't stay in the spotlight that's all. But saying they didn't crack their is baffling.

Morning Glory went x4 Platinum over there. And their first three albums didn't do that badly at all, they just never became established.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:52 pm by Paul JH »



Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 10:22:24 am
Anyone got any clue what may have happened here? Even if all 4500 before me bought 4 tickets each I would have thought I had a large selection to choose from yet all that was available was restricted view.

This was at 10:00am too and I've heard of people getting decent seats hours and hours later than this. (Not necessarily the same venue).

U34 in the principality, Cardiff I got. Practically behind the stage so might not even bother going!

It's very odd as I can't make sense of it, assuming the capacity is around 70k for gigs, as you say 4 x 4,500 should still leave, at the very least, around 20k seats remaining and that's accounting for sponsers and the pre-sale the night before.

Can only assume it was some sort of error, did you try refreshing much or did you just take what was offered?

I got through for Wembley at around 10am and I think virtually everything was still available, it was, however, an absolute shitshow trying to basket anything, it kept saying 'finding availability' then giving me an error message, I tried refreshing it about 20 odd times before it thankfully basketed the tickets so it may just be that it was an error.

I would still go though, you should just be able to move to a better spec, everyone will be stood up anyway.




Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 05:39:29 pm »
Two new Wembley dates in September announced to make amends for the shitshow of last week.

Staggered ballot system apparently.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:14 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 05:45:59 pm »
They are laughing all the way to the bank
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 05:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:39:29 pm
Two new Wembley dates in September announced to make amends for the shitshow of last week.

Staggered ballot system apparently.

Interested to see how they work out who was unsuccessful in getting tickets, can only assume it relates to those who applied for the presale and were unsuccessful?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,480
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:48:02 pm
Interested to see how they work out who was unsuccessful in getting tickets, can only assume it relates to those who applied for the presale and were unsuccessful?

I would assume it was people who didnt get a code. Obviously, they could still have got tickets in the normal sale so not sure how it makes amends.

Amazing how badly they fucked the sales up. They should have taken their time and had a better system in place.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 06:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:02:40 pm
I think it's hilarious the way the national media are acting like Oasis are the first to introduce this pricing, despite loads of other artists using it.

Nothing like making a huge controversy after piggy backing on the hype to make a news story for the media and Government though eh? Sigh ...

It's shite, yes, but you'd think Noel and Liam introduced the policy the way everyone is carrying on. Coldplay used it too. Not a fucking word said.

Is that a bad thing, surely change is what's most important ?

Was obvious the twats would fleece people for all they could.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 07:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:50:03 pm
I would assume it was people who didnt get a code. Obviously, they could still have got tickets in the normal sale so not sure how it makes amends.

Amazing how badly they fucked the sales up. They should have taken their time and had a better system in place.

If so Ive got about 15 entries to that ballot and none of them were successful. :lmao

Will happily sort someone with the spare if I get an invite as Im sorted myself.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,480
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:02:55 pm
If so Ive got about 15 entries to that ballot and none of them were successful. :lmao

Will happily sort someone with the spare if I get an invite as Im sorted myself.

My brother got a code and there were no tickets left 🤣
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:02:55 pm
If so Ive got about 15 entries to that ballot and none of them were successful. :lmao

Will happily sort someone with the spare if I get an invite as Im sorted myself.

4 entries for me. No code. No ticket at all. Doubt I'll get one this time as well!
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,730
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 07:27:37 pm »
Lost interest last time and cant be fucked with London at the best of times. If I get some kind of code anyones welcome.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:44:24 pm
Is that a bad thing, surely change is what's most important ?

Was obvious the twats would fleece people for all they could.

Beat me to it. And all the artists he mentioned are being talked about now, belatedly.
Logged
