If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately



The bolded part is all it ever was. They haven't even explained that they've 'made up' or why they made up, or why they decided to do it now, or that they're keen to record more music or anything. So best guess from the outside is Liam's always wanted this, Noel's got divorced and they've come to some kind of compromise where they'll agree to a week or 2's rehearsals together, no speaking to each other before or after or something, noel speaks after songs 3, 5 and 9, liam speaks after songs 6, 10 and 12 and they avoid each other in the meantime. They both walk off with north of 50 million probably and that's that.It's a total cash grab whilst they can both manage it and I agree with whoever posted about people having some buyers remorse in a few weeks. I think there'll be plenty of tickets around for most venues nearer the time, and they'll be much nearer £150 than £350 or whatever they were by late afternoon on saturday.