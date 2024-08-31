Anyone got any clue what may have happened here? Even if all 4500 before me bought 4 tickets each I would have thought I had a large selection to choose from yet all that was available was restricted view.
This was at 10:00am too and I've heard of people getting decent seats hours and hours later than this. (Not necessarily the same venue).
U34 in the principality, Cardiff I got. Practically behind the stage so might not even bother going!
It's very odd as I can't make sense of it, assuming the capacity is around 70k for gigs, as you say 4 x 4,500 should still leave, at the very least, around 20k seats remaining and that's accounting for sponsers and the pre-sale the night before.
Can only assume it was some sort of error, did you try refreshing much or did you just take what was offered?
I got through for Wembley at around 10am and I think virtually everything was still available, it was, however, an absolute shitshow trying to basket anything, it kept saying 'finding availability' then giving me an error message, I tried refreshing it about 20 odd times before it thankfully basketed the tickets so it may just be that it was an error.
I would still go though, you should just be able to move to a better spec, everyone will be stood up anyway.