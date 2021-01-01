« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 206886 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
    • @hartejack
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:17:11 pm
To be fair theres plenty of examples of artists not agreeing to it, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran to name two.

Yeah, fair - they'll have the power to state their red lines.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,401
  • YNWA
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 12:21:56 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

Having an input on the pricing structure for YOUR fans isn't a DIY outfit though, its common sense.

They're either lazy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and left it up to others completely for a simple pay day, or they're greedy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and decided dynamic pricing is fine to further fleece fans and line their pockets.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm
If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately

The bolded part is all it ever was. They haven't even explained that they've 'made up' or why they made up, or why they decided to do it now, or that they're keen to record more music or anything. So best guess from the outside is Liam's always wanted this, Noel's got divorced and they've come to some kind of compromise where they'll agree to a week or 2's rehearsals together, no speaking to each other before or after or something, noel speaks after songs 3, 5 and 9, liam speaks after songs 6, 10 and 12 and they avoid each other in the meantime. They both walk off with north of 50 million probably and that's that.

It's a total cash grab whilst they can both manage it and I agree with whoever posted about people having some buyers remorse in a few weeks. I think there'll be plenty of tickets around for most venues nearer the time, and they'll be much nearer £150 than £350 or whatever they were by late afternoon on saturday.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,473
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 12:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm
Yeah, fair - they'll have the power to state their red lines.

The longer their silence goes on then the worse they look.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm
If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately

Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
    • @hartejack
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?

Everyone wins...(except for the punters)!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Not sure the three you mentioned are having to fund a divorce though.

Actually the more they make wont the divorcee get a bigger slice?

The divorce has happened.

It'll be the next divorcees that get a bigger slice.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,463
  • Scrubbers
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm »
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.
I saw AC/DC in 76 at the Stadium in Liverpool...IIRC it was either 50 p or £1. ;D
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

Robbing bastards

Ive seen Oasis for free back when they were good.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • Seis Veces
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

I heard tickets were 35 quid when they played in 2005. In today's money that should be about 60 quid.

Granted it could be the last time they ever play together and all ... but wow. They'll have deteriorated as musicians in that time too, most do. The mark up is insane and just utter creed but more fool the people willing to pay it.

Even the Gallaghers' must be fucking amazed at how many are willing to pay those prices.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
I saw AC/DC in 76 at the Stadium in Liverpool...IIRC it was either 50 p or £1. ;D


:) I once turned down paying 50p for a U2 ticket at the Royal Court, as it was too dear to watch that insufferable lead singer of theirs.

True story.

And still the correct decision

Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
My eldest lad's girlfriend got 4 tickets at 2:30ish Saturday.  Only cost her £1426.00.

Bargain!
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm
I heard tickets were 35 quid when they played in 2005. In today's money that should be about 60 quid.

Granted it could be the last time they ever play together and all ... but wow. They'll have deteriorated as musicians in that time too, most do. The mark up is insane and just utter creed but more fool the people willing to pay it.

Even the Gallaghers' must be fucking amazed at how many are willing to pay those prices.

I doubt it.

They've seen the prices of other concerts, over the past few years.  They thought they'd have some of that pie.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm
Bargain!
Hello Noel. Or is it Liam?

 ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,971
  • SPQR
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm »
^
Good question. I thought they were just a UK thing, but could well be wrong on that assumption.

Edit:

A quick Google tells me that their second album topped the charts in UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada. I'd expect a fair amount of people to 'get' them in those countries, but maybe their thing didn't travel so well elsewhere.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
I went on a French Exchange in 1995 and the bloke I stayed with asked me to write down the lyrics for Whatever so he could understand them. So going off that large sample size, they were assez grand in France.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
They are quite big in Singapore  and Thailand
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Boss Tha
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 04:33:52 am »
I spent several summers working in the states during their heyday years (1994 - 2002). Nobody had heard of them then.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 