Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

jackh

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2760 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:17:11 pm
To be fair theres plenty of examples of artists not agreeing to it, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran to name two.

Yeah, fair - they'll have the power to state their red lines.
Oh Campione

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2761 on: Today at 12:21:23 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately
CraigDS

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2762 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:09:45 pm
Surely they just employ a management team to do that, though? They'll indicate what they want this tour to be 'worth' for them and leave it to others to organise, won't they? Same sort of principle as footballers and their agents.

Oasis is too big a beast to be a DIY outfit - Noel & Liam aren't designing their merchandise, posting their own social media, and booking the venues, etc, are they!?

Having an input on the pricing structure for YOUR fans isn't a DIY outfit though, its common sense.

They're either lazy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and left it up to others completely for a simple pay day, or they're greedy c*nts who don't give a shit about their fans and decided dynamic pricing is fine to further fleece fans and line their pockets.
Sharado

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2763 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:21:23 pm
If Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Taylor Swift can stop dynamic pricing then so could the Gallagher brothers, the shows are cash grabs nothing more unfortunately

The bolded part is all it ever was. They haven't even explained that they've 'made up' or why they made up, or why they decided to do it now, or that they're keen to record more music or anything. So best guess from the outside is Liam's always wanted this, Noel's got divorced and they've come to some kind of compromise where they'll agree to a week or 2's rehearsals together, no speaking to each other before or after or something, noel speaks after songs 3, 5 and 9, liam speaks after songs 6, 10 and 12 and they avoid each other in the meantime. They both walk off with north of 50 million probably and that's that.

It's a total cash grab whilst they can both manage it and I agree with whoever posted about people having some buyers remorse in a few weeks. I think there'll be plenty of tickets around for most venues nearer the time, and they'll be much nearer £150 than £350 or whatever they were by late afternoon on saturday.
