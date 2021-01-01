« previous next »
Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2680 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:28:14 pm
Got through onto the £355 tickets. Would rather chuck it in the sea.

I'm there now. Cant justify 700 quid for an afternoon
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2681 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:15:48 pm
What really gets me is the c*nts then charged me £53 in fees 3 tickets having to deal with the exact scenario you describe.

The booking fees are a joke considering how little maintenance and development they put into their websites.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2682 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm
How are ticket master allowed to put an already exorbitant 150 point ticket up to 350 and then moan about touts. Oasis said they'd be checking and cancelling touted tickets but what's the difference
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2683 on: Today at 02:48:41 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:46:29 pm
How are ticket master allowed to put an already exorbitant 150 point ticket up to 350 and then moan about touts. Oasis said they'd be checking and cancelling touted tickets but what's the difference

The difference is Oasis get this money, but they dont get the other tout money.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2684 on: Today at 02:53:15 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 02:48:41 pm
The difference is Oasis get this money, but they dont get the other tout money.

To be fair I would imagine Oasis are playing the gigs for a set fee already agreed and Ticketmaster will now be making a profit on it by selling the tickets at ridiculous rates.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2685 on: Today at 02:53:38 pm
What a shitshow, reminds me why I never bother trying to get gig tickets anymore. Logged on early, put in a never-ending queue at 82000, left it and was still nowhere near 2 hours later when I checked again so sacked it off.

Sounds like loads had issues with getting booted out or website crashing. Now ticketmaster are trying to scam people with inflated tickets and thousands are being touted already. Exhausting isnt it?  ;D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2686 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 02:53:38 pm
What a shitshow, reminds me why I never bother trying to get gig tickets anymore. Logged on early, put in a never-ending queue at 82000, left it and was still nowhere near 2 hours later when I checked again so sacked it off.

Sounds like loads had issues with getting booted out or website crashing. Now ticketmaster are trying to scam people with inflated tickets and thousands are being touted already. Exhausting isnt it?  ;D

Its very rarely like this for gig tickets.

The absolute vast majority of the time is anyone who really wants a ticket gets one, people were moaning about the Definitely Maybe Tour being hard to get tickets for but it really wasnt, you just had to actually try and not just give up the moment theres some kind of difficulty.

These tickets were a fucking nightmare though; I was 7.000 in the queue and eventually got in, had to constantly refresh etc.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2687 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
Finally got in and throughout all the £350 tickets for what was GA standing there were some VIP ones for £210 that came with some merch. Was going to get those but couldn't because Ticketmaster realised they were there and took them off sale, then chucked them back on again with a higher price.

Brilliant.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2688 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:46:21 pm
The only tickets left on Ticketmaster are the £355 ones. Nothing else. It can't be worth that to anyone.

Yep, got to the front of the queue for Edinburgh, saw the price hike and fucked it off. Disgrace Ticketmaster can just put the price up due to demand mid-sale like that.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2689 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:01:22 pm
Yep, got to the front of the queue for Edinburgh, saw the price hike and fucked it off. Disgrace Ticketmaster can just put the price up due to demand mid-sale like that.

Must have always been the plan.

Or expalins why there was half an hour when the queue didn't move at all.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2690 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:53:15 pm

But the fee they got will have been calculated knowing they were going to do surge pricing. Oasis could easily have said no to surge pricing, other bands do. Its either down to them or their management, but their management work for them so still Oasis decision at the end of the day
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2691 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 03:06:41 pm
But the fee they got will have been calculated knowing they were going to do surge pricing. Oasis could easily have said no to surge pricing, other bands do. Its either down to them or their management, but their management work for them so still Oasis decision at the end of the day

Didn't even know surge pricing was a thing till today. 720 for two tickets it worked out. I spent that on me first car
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2692 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 02:48:41 pm
The difference is Oasis get this money, but they dont get the other tout money.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2693 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm
Hope the greedy fuckers don't sell out. I know they will like but even so.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2694 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:12:55 pm
Didn't even know surge pricing was a thing till today. 720 for two tickets it worked out. I spent that on me first car

Same, not seen it before. Is there a point where no one is buying so they have to drop them again because they're not "in high demand" any more?!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2695 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:16:22 pm

In theory yes, but they will hold out as long as they can as people get more desperate. And then theyll probably announce more dates to rub it in
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2696 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm
My missus just got onto Ticketmaster after hours waiting, selected one date in Manc, she's 377,538 in the queue  ;D ;D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2697 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:21:55 pm
My missus just got onto Ticketmaster after hours waiting, selected one date in Manc, she's 377,538 in the queue  ;D ;D

I dont understand how theyre still letting people queue. It must surely be sold out across all the dates? Been on sale for 6+ hours now and demand is unprecedented.

Feels like a massive failure of process on these sites - should have been sold out within minutes. Let people get on with their days.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2698 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:42:52 pm
The booking fees are a joke considering how little maintenance and development they put into their websites.

They spend 100m on marketing every year. Imagine they put that into development.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2699 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm
£488 for official platinum tickets, in the middle tier at the back of the millennium stadium? Absolutely disgusting. If the prices had been advertised like that in advance I wouldnt have even bothered.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2700 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
All over social media fans are hitting out at ticket master over the in demand tickets. I work with  ticketmaster all the time and they dont set prices. They do what the promoter tells them. This is entirely on oasis and their promoters.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2701 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:37:21 pm
All over social media fans are hitting out at ticket master over the in demand tickets. I work with  ticketmaster all the time and they dont set prices. They do what the promoter tells them. This is entirely on oasis and their promoters.

The way the sale has been handled, ignoring prices, is a them issue though, and that's been a shit show.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2702 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:42:13 pm
The way the sale has been handled, ignoring prices, is a them issue though, and that's been a shit show.

Absolutely agree. But Im talking specifically about posts complaining about the ticket price. Oasis are being absolved of any blame. This whole thing is a huge money grab.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2703 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm
Funny that in Ireland if someone tries to sell a 90 ticket for 450 they can get up to two years in jail. But when oasis and MCD do it, its fine.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2704 on: Today at 06:12:42 pm

None of this a surprise. Entirely in keeping with who they are now.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2705 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm
This looks like a monumental shit show. It's such a shame that their fans are being utterly rinsed.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2706 on: Today at 06:42:01 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:12:42 pm
None of this a surprise. Entirely in keeping with who they are now.


How much were tickets to Liams recent DM anniversary shows? (Thats a genuine question, Ive not followed their solo careers). Perhaps Im naive, but Im genuinely amazed people were willing to fork over £500 quid a ticket to see them. I like Oasis, and used to be a really big fan when I was younger, but they arent that good live. Nobody is worth that kind of money. This whole late stage capitalism thing is all a bit depressing really.

Anyway, congrats to folks who got tickets and didnt get rinsed :)
