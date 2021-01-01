What a shitshow, reminds me why I never bother trying to get gig tickets anymore. Logged on early, put in a never-ending queue at 82000, left it and was still nowhere near 2 hours later when I checked again so sacked it off.



Sounds like loads had issues with getting booted out or website crashing. Now ticketmaster are trying to scam people with inflated tickets and thousands are being touted already. Exhausting isnt it?



Its very rarely like this for gig tickets.The absolute vast majority of the time is anyone who really wants a ticket gets one, people were moaning about the Definitely Maybe Tour being hard to get tickets for but it really wasnt, you just had to actually try and not just give up the moment theres some kind of difficulty.These tickets were a fucking nightmare though; I was 7.000 in the queue and eventually got in, had to constantly refresh etc.