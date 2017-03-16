Got 3 for 25 July Wembley.
What I would say is when you get to the front and click find seats you then get that annoying wheel thing where it spins for ages, doesnt find the seat then tells you theres an error. I had to do that about 20 times before it eventually basketed them - DO NOT CLICK REFRESH I did that and it kicked me out - luckily had 2 queue places and two entries onto the site so it didnt matter but you need to wait for it to fail to get the tickets, try again and keep doing it until it baskets them.
Genuinely makes Liverpools ticket system seem competent.