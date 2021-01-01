How have some got tickets if the presale is at 7?
I might be wrong but I was in another room with his wife and baby and was sure I heard him say he had 2 when talking to my mum
Cant complain too much as I got a Wembley ticket in the ballot!
No one has got a ticket before 7pm today. The pre-sale isn't a guarantee of a ticket.
Hope Tony McCarroll has got 10p for everyone whos googled him this week.
Before the sale?
3 standing tickets for Murrayfield on the 12th Aug, £160 apiece but fuck it.
Shouldve had a criteria for the presale of used Oasis lyrics in their MySpace username
to be honest would have been nice if those living local to the places these are being held, and who will have to put up with the shite that many people bring, were given some presale!
Loads of tickets already on viagogo etc for £2k+ - good presale and a great industry.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]