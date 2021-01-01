« previous next »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:57:42 pm
How have some got tickets if the presale is at 7?
I might be wrong but I was in another room with his wife and baby and was sure I heard him say he had 2 when talking to my mum
Online swoopy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:59:20 pm
I might be wrong but I was in another room with his wife and baby and was sure I heard him say he had 2 when talking to my mum

No one has got a ticket before 7pm today. The pre-sale isn't a guarantee of a ticket.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm »
Hope Tony McCarroll has got 10p for everyone whos googled him this week.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:21:42 pm
Cant complain too much as I got a Wembley ticket in the ballot!
Before the sale?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:00:47 pm
No one has got a ticket before 7pm today. The pre-sale isn't a guarantee of a ticket.
Fair doos.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 07:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:59:20 pm
I might be wrong but I was in another room with his wife and baby and was sure I heard him say he had 2 when talking to my mum
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:00:47 pm
No one has got a ticket before 7pm today. The pre-sale isn't a guarantee of a ticket.
Might just be that?
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 07:18:22 pm »
Everyone I know who had a pre-sale got their ticket.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 07:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:07:19 pm
Hope Tony McCarroll has got 10p for everyone whos googled him this week.

;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 07:23:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:09:24 pm
Before the sale?

For the Reds I assumed they meant.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 07:32:52 pm »
Shouldve had a criteria for the presale of used Oasis lyrics in their MySpace username
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 07:34:34 pm »
3 standing tickets for Murrayfield on the 12th Aug, £160 apiece but fuck it.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 07:38:52 pm »
Even though my email stated Dublin, its allowed me to buy them for Heaton Park. Bizarre ballot.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 07:34:34 pm
3 standing tickets for Murrayfield on the 12th Aug, £160 apiece but fuck it.

 :thumbup
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 07:43:10 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 07:34:34 pm
3 standing tickets for Murrayfield on the 12th Aug, £160 apiece but fuck it.

Worth it if you can afford it. Itll be a cracking night.
Online CraigDS

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 07:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:32:52 pm
Shouldve had a criteria for the presale of used Oasis lyrics in their MySpace username

to be honest would have been nice if those living local to the places these are being held, and who will have to put up with the shite that many people bring, were given some presale!
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:50:32 pm
to be honest would have been nice if those living local to the places these are being held, and who will have to put up with the shite that many people bring, were given some presale!

Wild that there isnt this.

I remember going in a freebie to see Robbie Williams in roundhay park in the 00s to take my little sister as we lived nearby.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 09:17:29 pm »
Loads of tickets already on viagogo etc for £2k+ - good presale and a great industry.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 09:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:17:29 pm
Loads of tickets already on viagogo etc for £2k+ - good presale and a great industry.

90% will be Noel selling his holdbacks.
