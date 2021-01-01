It is very true with the stadium shows, I get some like them but I'm not a big fan.



The funny thing I always get is that I have to take a few moments sometimes to remember certain bands I've seen in the past in big stadiums, as I don't have any actual memory of 'seeing' them.



Only one I got away with a bit more was The La's in Shepards bush as it was a bit more intimate and not that far from the stage. Otherwise like you say you might as well go to see a local act where you can actually see them.



I think arenas are about my limit. In 1992 I saw The Cure on the Wish Tour. They did some smaller venues early on, I think as something of a warm-up for the tour. They played the Royal Court in town and the sheer power in there was amazing. It felt like they took the roof off the place. There was intimacy too, which I like.Later in the tour proper I saw them at Birmingham NEC. Now they're always a great show, but the difference with the smaller, Royal Court show did strike me. The experience wasn't so intense due to the size of the venue. We weren't even that far back either. I definitely preferred smaller venues ever since. To be honest, I don't think I'd like to see any band in a stadium setting. Of course, hundreds of thousands will, so I'd be no loss. I'm sure those who do attend the upcoming Oasis shows will thoroughly enjoy it, and that's great.I did regret never seeing Oasis when they played in Liverpool that time. I liked them before they hit the big time, but never got to that show. I didn't know about it until afterwards. Even more annoying was it was at The Lomax, which was a venue I often went to back then.