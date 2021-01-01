« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 200122 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Anyone get lucky in the ballot?

Going by how slow their site is emailing out confirmations Im guessing it wont be until tomorrow. Think the email said by 9am Friday latest initially but the link has been changed to say 5pm now with the backlog.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Kloppite
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 03:37:15 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:02:55 pm
There are literally hundreds of companies set up to do this worldwide, probably thousands.

Was having a gander at the Taylor Swift ones for my wife a few months back and on stub hub you can click on the ticket and a lot show the seller. The majority are all listed as companies such as 'Cyprus event and ticketing management' etc.

France have banned stubhub and similar sites, a couple other countries have also but until there is a full on ban it will continue. Expect a massive amount of tickets to be snapped up by touts tomorrow the same way.

Ticketmaster have an antitrust lawsuit going on against them in the US, the DOJ is involved as are more than half of the state DAs, including Florida, largely over the fallout over ticket sales from the Taylor Swift tour.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Anyone get lucky in the ballot?

Yeah I don't think anything will come through until this evening at the latest for the ballot. I've no idea when they'll hold the presale either!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,002
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 10:21:51 am »
I can't stand Dr Who or the Wrestling, but I don't go in those threads screaming about it.
If you don't like oasis stay out of the thread please.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,097
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:21:51 am
I can't stand Dr Who or the Wrestling, but I don't go in those threads screaming about it.
If you don't like oasis stay out of the thread please.
Well said John. I don't understand the need to tell people you don't like something repeatedly.

If I don't like something I don't watch or listen to it.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,097
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 10:29:02 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:14:49 pm
Finally came through about 6pm tonight!
Nice 1. My brother still waiting for his  :-\
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,826
    • @hartejack
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Not sure if I'm being naive, but hopefully 'partnering' with Twickets means all's not lot for those who don't have any luck this weekend.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/oasis-partner-with-twickets-for-reunion-tour-3788427

Over the last year or so, a few of the larger events I've had tickets for have been Arctic Monkeys (cricket ground and Manics & Suede (Castlefield Bowl), as well as keeping my eye out for tickets to see Johnny Marr (Olympia) - in the week or two before each, I must have had hundreds of notifications from Twickets alerting me to spares at face-value or less.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:32:42 am
Not sure if I'm being naive, but hopefully 'partnering' with Twickets means all's not lot for those who don't have any luck this weekend.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/oasis-partner-with-twickets-for-reunion-tour-3788427

Over the last year or so, a few of the larger events I've had tickets for have been Arctic Monkeys (cricket ground and Manics & Suede (Castlefield Bowl), as well as keeping my eye out for tickets to see Johnny Marr (Olympia) - in the week or two before each, I must have had hundreds of notifications from Twickets alerting me to spares at face-value or less.

I think Taylor Swift partnered with Twickets as well and I didn't see a sniff of any of her resale tickets going on there.

I've always suspected that touts have loads of bots on Twickets anyway as as soon as I get a notification that a ticket has been posted its already been bought by the time I get on the website. So I don't hold out much hope there either.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,598
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 10:41:08 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:15:33 pm
It is very true with the stadium shows, I get some like them but I'm not a big fan.

The funny thing I always get is that I have to take a few moments sometimes to remember certain bands I've seen in the past in big stadiums, as I don't have any actual memory of 'seeing' them.

Only one I got away with a bit more was The La's in Shepards bush as it was a bit more intimate and not that far from the stage. Otherwise like you say you might as well go to see a local act where you can actually see them.
I think arenas are about my limit. In 1992 I saw The Cure on the Wish Tour. They did some smaller venues early on, I think as something of a warm-up for the tour. They played the Royal Court in town and the sheer power in there was amazing. It felt like they took the roof off the place. There was intimacy too, which I like.

Later in the tour proper I saw them at  Birmingham NEC. Now they're always a great show, but the difference with the smaller, Royal Court show did strike me. The experience wasn't so intense due to the size of the venue. We weren't even that far back either. I definitely preferred smaller venues ever since. To be honest, I don't think I'd like to see any band in a stadium setting. Of course, hundreds of thousands will, so I'd be no loss. I'm sure those who do attend the upcoming Oasis shows will thoroughly enjoy it, and that's great.

I did regret never seeing Oasis when they played in Liverpool that time. I liked them before they hit the big time, but never got to that show. I didn't know about it until afterwards. Even more annoying was it was at The Lomax, which was a venue I often went to back then.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:21:51 am
I can't stand Dr Who or the Wrestling, but I don't go in those threads screaming about it.
If you don't like oasis stay out of the thread please.

I dont think thats fair. A lot of people have a love-hate thing with oasis which is entirely justifiable. Mainly because their quality fell so drastically off a cliff (they admit it themselves) and they have gobshite tendencies. I gave definitely maybe vinyl a wee spin earlier in the week and still love it. At the same time, I wouldnt go see them live again, even for free.

Also, in plenty of fan threads youll see similar reactions where the same people can be both complimentary and highly derogatory - Star Wars and Star Trek threads dpring to mind.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,826
    • @hartejack
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Thought this was interesting, largely from 'the horse's mouth' as they say, considering some of the posts that crop up from time-to-time on here...

Doesn't seem to be any bitterness or ill-feeling whatsoever.

Quote
The Liverpool brothers who set Oasis on course for stardom

...

Oasis would ultimately make an out-of-court settlement with the Real People for their contributions to some of the band's songs. Such compromises and agreements are a reality of the music business, but it is a source of frustration for Chris Griffiths that some people would believe there was any acrimony between he and his brother and their former proteges.

"Obviously a lot of people know there was an out-of-court settlement, and in the end I got a credit on Rockin' Chair," Griffiths says.

"With [the song] Columbia I would get promised every few weeks that we were getting our names on that.

"It got to the point where we had to send a solicitor's letter. But were really not bitter at all."

In September, The Real People embark on a tour, playing Liverpool, Bristol and London. While the crowds they draw are far smaller than those Oasis's 2025 dates will muster, the band still has a significant following and can, to this day, count the Gallagher brothers as fans.

Liam has been known to heap praise on the band on Twitter, and Noel has spoken fondly of his time in Liverpool and the relationship he struck up with Chris and Tony.

"We're proud to have been there to give them the support and the help we did," says Griffiths.

"And we are just proud to have been involved with the best album, and the best rock 'n' roll band, of the last 30 years."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp9rmxlve9ko
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,654
  • Believer
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Anyone get lucky in the ballot?

I have. Got my link and code just emailed through.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,563
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
I got one for Dublin, despite selecting United Kingdom :lmao
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 