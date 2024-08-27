« previous next »
Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 198099 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:36:45 pm
Said it last night, it's funny how everytime Oasis pop up, the music snobs crawl out of the woodwork just to have a pop at them, Oasis are who they are, & haven't pretended to be otherwise, it's fair to say they've been hit & miss live, & they have that moody, distant attitude when they're on stage.

On the contrary, Id say theyre all about posing and image. Its a pure schtick.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 07:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:23:41 pm
The Empress Ballroom, great gig that?3

Yeah man, good times!
Offline KC7

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 27, 2024, 05:50:44 pm
Gallaghers could earn more from Oasis reunion than they made in entire 90s

Birmingham City University estimates tour could bring £400m in sales with brothers in line to each earn £50m

Not surprised.

Cannot recall who said it nor where I heard it, but it was something along the lines of "there have been bigger bands than Oasis, such as The Rolling Stones, Queen, Pink Floyd etc. but there is no band who dominated mainstream culture like them since The Beatles."

Did live through their era and the level of publicity they generated I've not seen from an act since (Spice Girls the only one comparable although theirs was fuelled by a marketing machine). So an act of that scale making a comeback will inevitably generate huge sales.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:47:48 am
Same here, I watched them late 90's outdoor somewhere down south, pints of piss flying everywhere, mate got twated with a bottle, girl in front got soaked with piss. Found a lot of it funny aged about 15, not so much now.

Don't think the atmosphere will be the same though or anything like them days, will be more calmer my guess, lot of older fans and a shit ton of hangers on wanting to go as it's the fad of the month. 

Hard to lob a bottle of piss these days with your hands full holding the phone you are watching the gig through.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 07:23:38 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm
1996 was the earliest show I saw, 2008 the last. The were completely upstaged by the prodigy who I previously had no interest in. The 96 one was the best of the ones I saw but only because the songs were better.

Did you get this set list ?

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/oasis/1996/le-summum-grenoble-france-73c24ecd.html
Offline Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm »
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/28/stop-the-celebrations-oasis-are-the-most-damaging-pop-cultural-force-in-recent-british-history

Yep - this is the heap of shit article I mentioned.

So fucking bored of this type of thing by people who just fucking hate the idea of people enjoying anything and are desperate to prove that theyre just a better person.

I did enjoy the I wont do the four Yorkshireman before progressing to award themselves a gold medal at Im poorer than you - dick.

(And yes the Gallaghers are knobheads - but this clown isnt being paid a few hundred quid to write about anyone else)
Online Craig S

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:02:39 pm
Yeah man, good times!

I was at that one too. Pretty sure it was the same day morning glory came out. Listened to the album on repeat all day before going to the gig.
Online tubby

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm
Yep - this is the heap of shit article I mentioned.

So fucking bored of this type of thing by people who just fucking hate the idea of people enjoying anything and are desperate to prove that theyre just a better person.

I did enjoy the I wont do the four Yorkshireman before progressing to award themselves a gold medal at Im poorer than you - dick.

(And yes the Gallaghers are knobheads - but this clown isnt being paid a few hundred quid to write about anyone else)

I mean, he's not wrong about a lot of stuff in that article.  Liam is more than happy chucking around homophobic slurs, and Noel is pretty much a fully fledged Tory these days.  First two albums and the odd track aside, the rest of the Oasis back catalogue is trudging dadrock.

But those first two albums were seminal stuff and the reason Oasis are so popular is because they have a magnetic frontman and their chief songwriter bashed out instant classics on a regular basis for a few years.

No interest from me in seeing them live, just not my cup of tea, but you'd be an idiot to not appreciate the sheer quality and excitement of the songs in those first few years.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
I was at that one too. Pretty sure it was the same day morning glory came out. Listened to the album on repeat all day before going to the gig.

Yeah I got my copy that morning.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:21:07 pm
I mean, he's not wrong about a lot of stuff in that article.  Liam is more than happy chucking around homophobic slurs, and Noel is pretty much a fully fledged Tory these days.  First two albums and the odd track aside, the rest of the Oasis back catalogue is trudging dadrock.

But those first two albums were seminal stuff and the reason Oasis are so popular is because they have a magnetic frontman and their chief songwriter bashed out instant classics on a regular basis for a few years.

No interest from me in seeing them live, just not my cup of tea, but you'd be an idiot to not appreciate the sheer quality and excitement of the songs in those first few years.
Pretty much agree with all of this.
I have never been a big fan of theirs, but being a guitarist/musician, I did think that they shook a few dead leaves from the trees when they came along.
Before they came along, the music got really anti-guitar, bass and drums and was mostly electronic shite that people were making in their bedrooms.

So, hats off to them for that.   
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm
Cannot recall who said it nor where I heard it, but it was something along the lines of "there have been bigger bands than Oasis, such as The Rolling Stones, Queen, Pink Floyd etc. but there is no band who dominated mainstream culture like them since The Beatles."

Interesting take and funny you should say that. When the news broke on Tuesday I actually decided to sift through their catalogue on Spotify - just for old times sake. Although I was a big Oasis fan back in the day, I've never really maintained much of an interest in their music outside of the odd dabble. Out of sight out of mind I guess.

Anyway, as I was scrolling through, I couldn't help but notice just how much dirge and filler tracks are spread across their later albums. And by later albums I mean everything that came after Definitely Maybe and Morning Glory. Once you go beyond those 2, the standard starts to deteriorate fairly rapidly. Even Morning Glory has a couple of suspect tunes that would have been dismissed as garbage had they popped up on a later release

I think the fact that the Masterplan (which is essentially a collection of 90's b-sides) is regarded as one of their best albums is indicative of how much shite they put out in the 00's. Considering Noel claims to be one of the all-time great British songwriters, he sure penned a lot of unimaginative drivel once the 90's wave subsided

Still, as you rightly pointed out, their dominance and popularity in the 90's was such that all their later crimes against music went largely uncharged, which is a testament to just how much they won over the masses I guess. Alas, after doing some sifting, I eventually settled on the 96 Knebworth gig and streamed it all the way through from start to finish. That's the Oasis I remember, and the only Oasis I'm interested in really. The later stuff can stay in the bin
Offline thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 09:03:25 pm »
Offline thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Pretty much agree with all of this.
I have never been a big fan of theirs, but being a guitarist/musician, I did think that they shook a few dead leaves from the trees when they came along.
Before they came along, the music got really anti-guitar, bass and drums and was mostly electronic shite that people were making in their bedrooms.

So, hats off to them for that.

Have to disagree. Next to the mid noughties, no era of my life has felt more pro-guitar than 92-98. Definitely Maybe came off the back of the grunge era. As a guitarist, from the UK side of things it was bands like Radiohead and Blur that were pushing boundaries and inspiring me, but the groundwork had been done by Nirvana and US bands.

I'll give them credit for pushing lad culture, but they didn't make guitars cool. If anything, they maybe gave rise to the shitty pub guitarist covering wonderwall.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:21:07 pm
I mean, he's not wrong about a lot of stuff in that article.

Its the smug arrogance that seeps through that winds me straight up. Guaranteed hell say the same about football and football fans - its a mixture of looking down on people and thinking hes better than anyone and everything. Exactly the same tone you get across the comments on that site. Its just a hatred of people enjoying things and a desire to tell people why what they enjoy is inherently wrong by the anhedonic bunch.

Also - like the tit on this page who said theyd rather go to a Trump rally (quite telling) - the hyperbole is off the scale. You can actively dislike something without basically comparing them to the 2nd coming of Hitler.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Pretty much agree with all of this.
I have never been a big fan of theirs, but being a guitarist/musician, I did think that they shook a few dead leaves from the trees when they came along.
Before they came along, the music got really anti-guitar, bass and drums and was mostly electronic shite that people were making in their bedrooms.

So, hats off to them for that.

*Unplugs keyboard*  :sad
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Not got my pre-sale confirmation email, anyone else?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm
But what about Terreh Christian?

Oh that manc bellend

Hes a c*nt obviously-




Offline Son of Spion

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 12:05:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:49:25 pm
Oh that manc bellend

Hes a c*nt obviously-
:thumbup
Offline elbow

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 12:55:40 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
Now this is sorted, there must be someone on here who knows Lee Mavers and/or John Power..? ;D

Cast are a good chance as a support act, The La's definitely not.

Not sure about Lee, but my mate is best mates with JP. I can tell you that Lee isn't the biggest fan of Noel in particular.
Online Ray K

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
@oasis

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live 25 🔥
🎸Heaton Park - July 16th
🎸Wembley - July 30th
🎸Edinburgh - August 12th
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 08:33:27 am »
Any ideas on when pricing will be announced today?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Not got my pre-sale confirmation email, anyone else?
Did you get it?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 08:54:17 am »
How do you get pre sale?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:54:17 am
How do you get pre sale?

you had to register by 7pm last night, sorry Barney
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 08:57:49 am »
Oh.

I'm not arsed. My lad wants tickets. He probably knew about it and has registered already.
Online damomad

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Not got my pre-sale confirmation email, anyone else?

Still haven't got mine, registered yesterday morning.
Offline butchersdog

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 09:18:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Its the smug arrogance that seeps through that winds me straight up. Guaranteed hell say the same about football and football fans - its a mixture of looking down on people and thinking hes better than anyone and everything. Exactly the same tone you get across the comments on that site. Its just a hatred of people enjoying things and a desire to tell people why what they enjoy is inherently wrong by the anhedonic bunch.

Also - like the tit on this page who said theyd rather go to a Trump rally (quite telling) - the hyperbole is off the scale. You can actively dislike something without basically comparing them to the 2nd coming of Hitler.

Read it as a hatchet job myself too. Piety like that is a zero sum game.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Pretty much agree with all of this.
I have never been a big fan of theirs, but being a guitarist/musician, I did think that they shook a few dead leaves from the trees when they came along.
Before they came along, the music got really anti-guitar, bass and drums and was mostly electronic shite that people were making in their bedrooms.

So, hats off to them for that.

Not long before Britpop we had the grunge movement,  Blur predate Britpop and the Suede Album, released one year before Definitely Maybe is seen by many as the origins of Britpop.  I dont think they can take the credit for that
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:21:07 pm
I mean, he's not wrong about a lot of stuff in that article.  Liam is more than happy chucking around homophobic slurs, and Noel is pretty much a fully fledged Tory these days.  First two albums and the odd track aside, the rest of the Oasis back catalogue is trudging dadrock.

But those first two albums were seminal stuff and the reason Oasis are so popular is because they have a magnetic frontman and their chief songwriter bashed out instant classics on a regular basis for a few years.

No interest from me in seeing them live, just not my cup of tea, but you'd be an idiot to not appreciate the sheer quality and excitement of the songs in those first few years.

Good post tubs

Online mattD

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/28/stop-the-celebrations-oasis-are-the-most-damaging-pop-cultural-force-in-recent-british-history

Yeah I don't get this. Simon Price idolises Prince who has far more troubling aspects to him than the Gallaghers. Not to mention he's the biggest cheerleader for the Manics (who I love) who Nicky Wire wished Michael Stipe to catch AIDs and die (something I assume Noel Gallagher stupidly picked up on with his comments on Damon Albarn). So character assassinations on the Gallaghers to try and delegitimise Oasis is hypocritical. Objective critical analysis of the band is fine, but this is a case of Price putting his own ego in front of genuine objective criticism. Awfully written piece to be honest.

Anyway, I was actually looking at the charts today. Various Oasis songs in there amongst all the modern pop acts. What struck me is just how raw and reckless these songs sound compared to everything else in that chart. It reminded me that there was a rough edge to their songs that was quite unique to them, before they sanitised their sound and became very derivative on latter albums.

Makes me wonder if that style of recording, in the face of slickly produced, autotuned, artificially polished songs of the modern era, will ever become trendy again as young people search for something new. For the kids listening to Oasis, hearing that chainsaw like effect to their recordings must sound so novel and hit them like a ton of bricks.

I watched a video with Brian Eno who liked the raw imperfections of recordings, and tried to keep it as natural and authentic as possible. He said it felt more human and less robotic and believed the time would come when listeners would go back to that. I think we're at the point where chart music is so indistinguishable from everything else, it just sounds like mass produced products lacking any character. I just wonder if reverting to those Oasis tracks hints at Eno's prophecy.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 11:32:16 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:17:40 am
but this is a case of Price putting his own ego in front of genuine objective criticism.

Yep.

It's a classic of its genre of the pious and joyless hating the idea of people enjoying things that are less sophisicated than their overwhelming greatness. Absolute prick.

And this isnt' just because it's Oasis. I'm sure he had something equally shite to say about people enjoying Taylor Swift the last few weeks, or people watching The Traitors - or how popular comedy isn't sophisicated or edgy enough. Tit.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
This presale thing is all a bit of a nonsense. It basically just shifts the date from Saturday to Friday.

I'm assuming there's at least another date at each venue to come next week aswell.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Its the smug arrogance that seeps through that winds me straight up. Guaranteed hell say the same about football and football fans - its a mixture of looking down on people and thinking hes better than anyone and everything. Exactly the same tone you get across the comments on that site. Its just a hatred of people enjoying things and a desire to tell people why what they enjoy is inherently wrong by the anhedonic bunch.

Also - like the tit on this page who said theyd rather go to a Trump rally (quite telling) - the hyperbole is off the scale. You can actively dislike something without basically comparing them to the 2nd coming of Hitler.

Well Ive added a new word to my vocabulary today.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:34:48 am
This presale thing is all a bit of a nonsense. It basically just shifts the date from Saturday to Friday.

I'm assuming there's at least another date at each venue to come next week aswell.

They've also shifted the confirmation emails until 10am tomorrow with successful ballot entries from 5pm getting the pre-sale access info so I'm guessing any presale won't happen until tomorrow evening at the very least. There's just no real point to it is there?
