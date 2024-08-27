Cannot recall who said it nor where I heard it, but it was something along the lines of "there have been bigger bands than Oasis, such as The Rolling Stones, Queen, Pink Floyd etc. but there is no band who dominated mainstream culture like them since The Beatles."



Interesting take and funny you should say that. When the news broke on Tuesday I actually decided to sift through their catalogue on Spotify - just for old times sake. Although I was a big Oasis fan back in the day, I've never really maintained much of an interest in their music outside of the odd dabble. Out of sight out of mind I guess.Anyway, as I was scrolling through, I couldn't help but notice just how much dirge and filler tracks are spread across their later albums. And by later albums I mean everything that came after Definitely Maybe and Morning Glory. Once you go beyond those 2, the standard starts to deteriorate fairly rapidly. Even Morning Glory has a couple of suspect tunes that would have been dismissed as garbage had they popped up on a later releaseI think the fact that the Masterplan (which is essentially a collection of 90's b-sides) is regarded as one of their best albums is indicative of how much shite they put out in the 00's. Considering Noel claims to be one of the all-time great British songwriters, he sure penned a lot of unimaginative drivel once the 90's wave subsidedStill, as you rightly pointed out, their dominance and popularity in the 90's was such that all their later crimes against music went largely uncharged, which is a testament to just how much they won over the masses I guess. Alas, after doing some sifting, I eventually settled on the 96 Knebworth gig and streamed it all the way through from start to finish. That's the Oasis I remember, and the only Oasis I'm interested in really. The later stuff can stay in the bin