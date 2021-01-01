« previous next »
Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

Red-Soldier

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2280 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm
Gallaghers could earn more from Oasis reunion than they made in entire 90s

Birmingham City University estimates tour could bring £400m in sales with brothers in line to each earn £50m

Quote
Dr Matt Grimes, course director of the music business BA at Birmingham City University, said the brothers could double their net worth in a few weeks. Theyre considering going into Europe as well, so they stand to make even more, he said.

While ticket prices havent been revealed yet ahead of them going on sale this Friday, its likely they will have increased ten-fold from 1995, when tickets cost £14 on their UK tour.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2281 on: Today at 05:53:29 pm
I recall hearing them before they hit the big time and I really liked them. Beatles wannabes of course, but with their own particular snarl and twist. In work back then the lads would ask me what obscure shite I was listening to from time to time because my taste was pretty alternative to theirs. I mentioned Oasis and said "these are going to be massive". They'd never heard of them, but it wasn't too long after that they were all raving about them.

I really enjoyed the first two albums, but the appeal wore off after them. I came to actually really dislike both of them in the end. The Manc swaggoh wears thin. The Abu Dhabi love-in I find nauseous. Neither seem to have grown up. Mind you, I don't know what's real with them. Before I met Mrs Spion she was in a restaurant in Scotland. On the next table we're two Mancs. Turns out it was the Gallagher brothers. She said they were really nice, charming lads on the night. So maybe much of the childlike arrogance and swaggoh is all just part of the act.

I used to go to McSorley's on Slater Street in town on Saturday nights in the Oasis heyday and they'd have live bands on. One regular band did loads of Pink Floyd and Oasis stuff and the place absolutely rocked. The entire place singing along was fantastic.

Anyway, my interest in these has long since faded, but those still into it will be loving these new shows. Much fun and nostalgia will be had. 😎🎸
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Red-Soldier

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2282 on: Today at 06:01:08 pm
I liked their first 3 albums.  Wouldn't have mind seeing them, back in the day.

No interest in seeing them now.  Absolute mug, paying those prices.  It wont be as good, as it was, anyway.

I don't blame them getting together again on tour, and creaming in the cash.  If people are gonna pay those prices, then why not.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2283 on: Today at 06:12:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:01:08 pm
I liked their first 3 albums.  Wouldn't have mind seeing them, back in the day.

No interest in seeing them now.  Absolute mug, paying those prices.  It wont be as good, as it was, anyway.

I don't blame them getting together again on tour, and creaming in the cash.  If people are gonna pay those prices, then why not.

Ticket prices for most events now are a scam. Youd pay nearly £100 to go and see Fulham play if you want a side on seat. The want of being seen to be there means people will pay anything.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2284 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:12:17 pm
Ticket prices for most events now are a scam. Youd pay nearly £100 to go and see Fulham play if you want a side on seat. The want of being seen to be there means people will pay anything.

Im having to get up at stupid o'clock on Saturday to get tickets for my baby sister.  I've literally never heard her mention oasis in my life
 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2285 on: Today at 06:31:48 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:56:59 pm
Speaking of Morrisey. ;D
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czrgkz283kko




:lmao

Fucking Morrissey, why'd he have to go and turn out to be a bit racist?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

afc tukrish

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:35:27 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:54:59 pm
My house is around there, and it's a nightmare for parking / traffic in general for any big event in the park. Residential streets moving away from there in most directions will be rammed with cars parking and making it a fucking pain in the arse to get any decent flow of traffic. The met will likely be rammed after, especially going back into town.

All in all, will be chaos for a little while before and after the gig :D

Since you're in Spain now, any RAWK concert-goers can just hang chez vous and raid the liquor cabinet...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

slotmachine

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2287 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:37:45 am
What's Heaton Park like for a gig and for getting there etc?

Easy to get to on the tram from the city center. Great knocking shop around the corner from Heaton Park tram station obviously i wouldnt know about such debauchery a good friend told me.   :D :D :-X :-X :-[ :-[ :-[
stewy17

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2288 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm
One of the phenomenons of Oasis is that people fucking love to tell you Noel and Liam are bellends or that theyve only got 1/2 good albums and that they arent relevant anymore etc.

I went through a phase of listening to these people when I started to work in the music industry, acted too cool for Oasis etc. fuck that. For those of us who have loved them for 30 years and seen them multiple times before this is fantastic and for those kids and younger whove found them through parents or tik tok etc its even better. Hopefully it comes close to the older gigs in their pomp.

For everyone else just mind your bizniz innit. Why are you arsed. News flash - many people in the public life are insufferable pricks.

The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:18:07 pm
Reckon it will be £150
That'll just be for the standing areas probably.
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm
I loved the first two albums but Jesus are they a boring live band. One of the most boring Ive seen.it was the biggest disappointment of my life when I did a 16 hour round trip to see them when I was 16. Seen them a handful of times since while working for bbc.

Noel himself once put me on the oasis guest list for a show and I went home and watched The West Wing box set instead. He was sound tho so I feel kinda bad.
Statto Red

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm
I do find it hilarious the amount of snobbery everytime Oasis get a mention, they are who they are, & they don't pretend to be otherwise [& i'm someone who loves the Manic Street Preachers btw] but there you go.
#Sausages

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2292 on: Today at 07:15:53 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:11:43 pm
I do find it hilarious the amount of snobbery everytime Oasis get a mention, they are who they are, & they don't pretend to be otherwise [& i'm someone who loves the Manic Street Preachers btw] but there you go.

MSP are better than Oasis.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Crosby Nick

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2293 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 06:39:14 pm
Easy to get to on the tram from the city center. Great knocking shop around the corner from Heaton Park tram station obviously i wouldnt know about such debauchery a good friend told me.   :D :D :-X :-X :-[ :-[ :-[

Fruity

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2294 on: Today at 07:28:13 pm
Saw them back in the 90's (not sure exactly when) but was at Earl's Court I think. Only seemed half full if I remember rightly and we left after about half an hour. Dull.

And Noel Gallagher is a right tit. Hope everyone turns up waving those big glastonbury flags he hates so much.

alf a pound of braeburns!

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2295 on: Today at 07:33:20 pm
Ive seewn them a few times. twice in very small venues where they were great and once at Maine Road where the occasion was good and the gig was decent enough

They have aged well so I think the gig will be fine if you dont mind big arena type shows
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2296 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm
I'm chomping at the bit here, ready and willing to pay £500 for a ticket and it will be well worth it.

damomad

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2297 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm
This band was pretty much my introduction to rock n roll. One of the first music videos I remember seeing was "D'you know what I mean". It was so epic at the time, all those helicopters, Liam looking cool as fuck, that big catchy chorus. I loved it. The hype around the album was insane, it's release was a main story on the evening news. Something that we may never see the like of again.

Later on I got into their early stuff, some of the first songs I learnt on guitar because they had some basic chord progressions. I wasn't the guy at the party with Wonderwall, I also had Slide Away, Half the World Away, Don't Look Back in Anger, She's Electric in the back pocket. 
'
Didn't get to see them live until much later. Reminiscing with someone in work earlier, we both happened to be at the same gig in 2009. Liam spent half it off the stage, it was only a couple of months before they split. I remember it fondly, 10-20 proper sing alongs. They had definitely run their course though, I'd really struggle to name any songs off their last album.

Liam has found a groove with his voice these days. He'll never be able to reach that earlier 90's range again but he's working with what he's got. The video below is from a recent tour. Also note the amount of young people in the crowd. It shows how timeless a lot of the music is, passing on through generations. An argument could also be made of how lacking the UK is with "big" rock n roll bands. The type that that can fill a set list with anthems. There's still a gap in the market and Oasis have answered the call.   

https://youtu.be/zMlMvrmWz84?feature=shared
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2298 on: Today at 09:31:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:53:29 pm

I used to go to McSorley's on Slater Street in town on Saturday nights in the Oasis heyday and they'd have live bands on. One regular band did loads of Pink Floyd and Oasis stuff and the place absolutely rocked. The entire place singing along was fantastic.


Played/gigged there loads in the 90's. May have even done the odd Floyd or Oasis cover.
Crosby Nick

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2299 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:31:25 pm
Played/gigged there loads in the 90's. May have even done the odd Floyd or Oasis cover.

You said maybe?
Son of Spion

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2300 on: Today at 09:33:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:31:25 pm
Played/gigged there loads in the 90's. May have even done the odd Floyd or Oasis cover.
I might well have seen you there.  8)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2301 on: Today at 09:34:49 pm
