This band was pretty much my introduction to rock n roll. One of the first music videos I remember seeing was "D'you know what I mean". It was so epic at the time, all those helicopters, Liam looking cool as fuck, that big catchy chorus. I loved it. The hype around the album was insane, it's release was a main story on the evening news. Something that we may never see the like of again.Later on I got into their early stuff, some of the first songs I learnt on guitar because they had some basic chord progressions. I wasn't the guy at the party with Wonderwall, I also had Slide Away, Half the World Away, Don't Look Back in Anger, She's Electric in the back pocket.Didn't get to see them live until much later. Reminiscing with someone in work earlier, we both happened to be at the same gig in 2009. Liam spent half it off the stage, it was only a couple of months before they split. I remember it fondly, 10-20 proper sing alongs. They had definitely run their course though, I'd really struggle to name any songs off their last album.Liam has found a groove with his voice these days. He'll never be able to reach that earlier 90's range again but he's working with what he's got. The video below is from a recent tour. Also note the amount of young people in the crowd. It shows how timeless a lot of the music is, passing on through generations. An argument could also be made of how lacking the UK is with "big" rock n roll bands. The type that that can fill a set list with anthems. There's still a gap in the market and Oasis have answered the call.