Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
June 13, 2021, 11:27:08 pm
Noel on the sky arts documentary just admitted everything from be here now to don't believe the truth was forgettable, bar the odd song.

strange when those albums came out, they were the best thing he did in yrs, he always said
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
June 13, 2021, 11:33:37 pm
Got very little time for him after this week's news.

However, Oasis songs were a significant part of my growing up soundtrack and I don't think I'll ever not enjoy - at the very least - the hit of nostalgia they give me.

Be Here Now always gets slammed, but it's got some really enjoyable moments.  The opener has got a cracking swagger to it, and I really like some of the up-tempo ones - 'My Big Mouth', 'I Hope, I Think, I Know', and 'It's Gettin' Better Man'.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 15, 2021, 09:37:23 pm
so much of their music is dire, used to love them. I moved on and left them behind, was boss supporting them like a footy team when I didn't know what good music was, just havin a boss time with me mates.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 25, 2021, 08:29:39 pm
I see the Knebworth Documentary is coming out next month. The promo videos I've seen look very good. They've obviously gone for a nostalgic angle on it, which is understandable I suppose. It was one of those rare gigs that really captured the imagination and held you in the moment. I remember seeing them in Cork 25 years ago as a young teenager and hanging on every word. The songs, the melodies, the attitude, it all seemed to "click" for the youth at the time. It all went to fuck after Morning Glory though. I decided to listen back through all their albums recently and fuck me, there's some right dire dreary shite in there, particularly on 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants'.

'Don't Believe The Truth' and 'Heathen Chemistry' are ok. There's nothing in there that I'd consider musically interesting or inventive. 'Dig Out Your Soul' has a few decent tunes but they're sandwiched between a lot of shite. As for 'Be Here Now', the less said about that the better. All in all though, it's not a bad discography, considering Noel isn't half the genius he makes himself out to be. He has a knack for melodies, I'll give him that, but there's no doubt he's a shameless thieving bastard. He also seems to have completely disappeared up his own hole in recent years. At least Liam has stayed true to himself by still being the same c*nt he was from day 1

I'll watch the documentary for sure though, for the nostalgia at least   
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 26, 2021, 01:14:59 pm
I actually rate  'Be Here Now' , It was one of my first CD album purchases when i was just 12 years old!

Never actually bought another Oasis album until i was in my 20s
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 26, 2021, 01:18:52 pm
Pretty fair summary Billy. I cant say I listen to them now at all but if a song comes on the radio it generally takes me back. I remember listening to the Knebworth concert on a shirt Walkman while on holiday in Normandy, and could just about pick up Radio 1!

Came home a few days later to find out my mates had gone at the last minute so was pretty gutted to miss out. Think A Level results came out the next week. Aaah, nostalgia. :D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 7, 2021, 01:14:57 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 25, 2021, 08:29:39 pm
I see the Knebworth Documentary is coming out next month

Does it mention them lads from Marsh Lane , Bootle ?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 10, 2021, 09:18:51 am
I really like this.

https://youtu.be/Ur1Q4ogZbRY
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 20, 2021, 09:01:23 pm
Glad I'm not the only person who still rates "Be Here Now". No, it's not a patch on "Definitely Maybe" or "What's the Story", but it still has its moments. I love the actual song BHN, Magic Pie and All Around the World would have been a belter had they trimmed some of the fat from the track.

Definitely Maybe, however, will always be the soundtrack of my misspent youth. Every song on that album is pure brilliance.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 1, 2021, 10:37:02 am
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 1, 2021, 08:18:45 pm
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 2, 2021, 08:35:59 am
Fair fucks to Liam I say. His solo material mightn't be the greatest, and his gimmick might be a bit jaded, but he's still way more relevant than Noel these days. The impression I've always gotten from Noel is he seems to be convinced that he was the brains behind the success of Oasis. I don't think I've ever seen him make it through an interview without self-aggrandising over what a genius he supposedly is. Don't get me wrong, I think he wrote some great tunes, and certainly has a knack for catchy melodies, but a genius he is not. His catalogue has its fair share of dreary shite as well. He'll probably never admit it, but it must eat away at him watching Liam headline major festivals while he's out playing little theatres and side stages. I also reckon that deep down he knows he'd still be tuning guitars for the Inspiral Carpets if it wasn't for Liam's persona
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 3, 2021, 05:23:25 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on October  2, 2021, 08:35:59 am
Fair fucks to Liam I say. His solo material mightn't be the greatest, and his gimmick might be a bit jaded, but he's still way more relevant than Noel these days. The impression I've always gotten from Noel is he seems to be convinced that he was the brains behind the success of Oasis. I don't think I've ever seen him make it through an interview without self-aggrandising over what a genius he supposedly is. Don't get me wrong, I think he wrote some great tunes, and certainly has a knack for catchy melodies, but a genius he is not. His catalogue has its fair share of dreary shite as well. He'll probably never admit it, but it must eat away at him watching Liam headline major festivals while he's out playing little theatres and side stages. I also reckon that deep down he knows he'd still be tuning guitars for the Inspiral Carpets if it wasn't for Liam's persona
Noel had a great first solo album and a good second solo album, then he decided to prove that he was the genius behind all of Oasis' success when Liam released his debut album, Noel released a god-awful third album that had maybe one good song.

Since 2017, Liam has been much more relevant than Noel, had Noel stuck to what made his first two solo albums great, we wouldn't be having this conversation.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 3, 2021, 07:22:48 am
Yeah Noels shot himself in the foot quite a lot though over the past 5 years or so.

Like you say, in an attempt to prove something he did something which alienated his fan base and when it didnt stick, rather than admit defeat he came out with words to the effect of Oasis fans are living in the past and I dont need them, Ive moved on. And move on they did, to his younger brother.

Ive seen them both in their solo careers and its chalk and cheese. Noels was a very civilised affair, almost entirely acoustic with strings. Liams was basically like seeing Oasis. People going mental, singing their hearts out and I have to say an average age of 20/21 which I found incredible given how long Oasis have been defunct for. Neither are wrong, Noel is in his 50s so has every right to calm things down but it appears Oasis legacy is growing and theyre all gravitating to Liam to get their fix.

On a side note, Ive noticed that Noel is already feeling the heat because after once saying he hopes to get to a point where he doesnt have to play any Oasis songs l, hes now said he wants to record a whole album of reworked Oasis songs.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 15, 2021, 01:31:20 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  3, 2021, 05:23:25 am
Noel had a great first solo album and a good second solo album, then he decided to prove that he was the genius behind all of Oasis' success when Liam released his debut album, Noel released a god-awful third album that had maybe one good song.

Since 2017, Liam has been much more relevant than Noel, had Noel stuck to what made his first two solo albums great, we wouldn't be having this conversation.

Noel had a great first album but I massively disagree that had he stuck with that formula that we wouldnt be having this conversation.

What made Oasis the sensation that they were wasnt really the tunes, although they did have some great tunes, it was Liam and the rock n roll persona that Oasis developed because of him which hes now managed to revive. People spent years desperate for Oasis to get back together and those shouts have largely quietened now because they essentially have reformed but without Noel, Ive seen Liam a couple of times since 2017 and its been fucking boss, Ive seen Noel once and I could barely hear him.

Its about what you like at the end of the day, for me music is about watching it live, the attitude and the way it makes you feel, if thats your bag then Liam will always be the winner,  if you prefer to sit at home with a glass of scotch listening to acoustic tunes (which I do sometimes) then it will be Noel. Absolutely neither is wrong or objectively better or worse than the other, but one will always sell better than the other if you do it right which is why Liam is selling out Knebworth 2 days on the spin and Noel is not.

I think the fact that Liam has managed to basically maintain the average age of his audience that Oasis had 25 years ago is testament to quite how well that product sells. People want their rock stars to be flawed but cool, and he pulls that off perfectly.

Roll on Knebworth.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 15, 2021, 02:41:48 pm
Rumour has it that Liam Gallagher will be at the Piece Hall in Halifax (5,000 capacity) next summer along with Weller (different dates i am presuming)
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 15, 2021, 02:44:09 pm
 :lmao
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
October 19, 2021, 08:36:43 am
I wouldn't listen to either of them these days, but I at least respect Noel for trying something different. Rather than churning out some sweaty, 50 year old, pound-shop Karaoke pub tunes about being young. In a parker.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
December 21, 2023, 11:58:39 am
Liam and John Squire collaboration due next year: https://www.gallaghersquire.com/

Single released 5th January, and an album to follow: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/dec/21/liam-gallagher-and-the-stone-roses-john-squire-album
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
December 24, 2023, 07:31:16 am
Quote from: jackh on December 21, 2023, 11:58:39 am
Liam and John Squire collaboration due next year: https://www.gallaghersquire.com/

Single released 5th January, and an album to follow: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/dec/21/liam-gallagher-and-the-stone-roses-john-squire-album

Little snippet of the song, does sound Stone Roses Waterfall esc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O6Pe8-SHg0
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 5, 2024, 11:35:44 am
That new Liam Gallagher / John Squires song is really terrible. How terrible? I'd prefer to hear a Noel Gallagher / Ian Brown collaboration than another song from them.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2xE7912IhBp4poxLjOS6WJ?si=w5FYsVldTOiwF3kAEuTMqA&nd=1&dlsi=85c68e3b0b8942e3
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 5, 2024, 03:13:43 pm
It sounds okay musically, just a bit dated and cloying and the song itself isn't up to that much. I actually think a Squire/Noel collaboration would be decent, but neither he nor Liam are really good with song structure or lyrics.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 5, 2024, 04:31:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 11:35:44 am
That new Liam Gallagher / John Squires song is really terrible. How terrible? I'd prefer to hear a Noel Gallagher / Ian Brown collaboration than another song from them.

There you go : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kz1t7SS6zYg

Listened to the Gallagher/Squire song and it has grown on me. Clearly an echo of former glories that pales in comparison to what they did in their heydays, but still nice to hear something new, especially from John.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 6, 2024, 04:36:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 11:35:44 am
That new Liam Gallagher / John Squires song is really terrible. How terrible? I'd prefer to hear a Noel Gallagher / Ian Brown collaboration than another song from them.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2xE7912IhBp4poxLjOS6WJ?si=w5FYsVldTOiwF3kAEuTMqA&nd=1&dlsi=85c68e3b0b8942e3

The harmony is almost identical to Who Feels Love, a track that was utterly forgettable when it was on Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, over 20 years ago. Dont know how the Gallaghers dont get bored re-interpreting the same thing over and over again.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 6, 2024, 08:17:36 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  5, 2024, 03:13:43 pm
It sounds okay musically, just a bit dated and cloying and the song itself isn't up to that much. I actually think a Squire/Noel collaboration would be decent, but neither he nor Liam are really good with song structure or lyrics.

It's nice to hear Squire's guitar again but it just feels like half an idea for a song stretched over 5 minutes. Just relying on a 'vibe' and a general sound instead of an actual song.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
January 13, 2024, 09:32:45 am
Squire and Gallagher definitely had a few cans of Carling and got playing with Chat GPT 1.0, sounds like a first gen AI song. Got ten songs in a night.

MAD FOT I.T
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
February 6, 2024, 10:53:20 pm
Here's the latest release, From Mars To Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pm9D7Gs_OeQ
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 03:32:51 pm
Oasis were a big part of my youth but honestly never, ever listen to them now.
Their music really hasn't aged well at all.
Gallagher is a tool. Was funny at first back when we all were young but then we grew up.
He didn't.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 03:35:05 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:32:51 pm
Oasis were a big part of my youth but honestly never, ever listen to them now.
Their music really hasn't aged well at all.
Gallagher is a tool. Was funny at first back when we all were young but then we grew up.
He didn't.

Both of them have always been a pair of twats. They were back then and still are now. Nothing has changed.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 03:50:59 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:35:05 pm
Both of them have always been a pair of twats. They were back then and still are now. Nothing has changed.

No argument here.
But being a twat when your twenty is more appealing than remaining a twat when your 50.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 04:17:30 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:50:59 pm
No argument here.
But being a twat when your twenty is more appealing than remaining a twat when your 50.

That is very true  ;D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 04:36:34 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:32:51 pm

Their music really hasn't aged well at all.


That's because it was never more than pub band level

Another case of musical "emperors new clothes"
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 06:26:19 pm
Disagree that the music hasn't aged well. Basically 30 years later and some of those early tracks remain up there with the most popular the country has produced. The first two albums are genuine greats, the rest was largely forgettable but every album still had a couple of really good songs.

The Gallaghers are both nobheads in their own ways, I do agree its much less funny when youre past middle age, but I can't help but love them for what they used to be.
