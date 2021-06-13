Noel had a great first solo album and a good second solo album, then he decided to prove that he was the genius behind all of Oasis' success when Liam released his debut album, Noel released a god-awful third album that had maybe one good song.



Since 2017, Liam has been much more relevant than Noel, had Noel stuck to what made his first two solo albums great, we wouldn't be having this conversation.



Noel had a great first album but I massively disagree that had he stuck with that formula that we wouldnt be having this conversation.What made Oasis the sensation that they were wasnt really the tunes, although they did have some great tunes, it was Liam and the rock n roll persona that Oasis developed because of him which hes now managed to revive. People spent years desperate for Oasis to get back together and those shouts have largely quietened now because they essentially have reformed but without Noel, Ive seen Liam a couple of times since 2017 and its been fucking boss, Ive seen Noel once and I could barely hear him.Its about what you like at the end of the day, for me music is about watching it live, the attitude and the way it makes you feel, if thats your bag then Liam will always be the winner, if you prefer to sit at home with a glass of scotch listening to acoustic tunes (which I do sometimes) then it will be Noel. Absolutely neither is wrong or objectively better or worse than the other, but one will always sell better than the other if you do it right which is why Liam is selling out Knebworth 2 days on the spin and Noel is not.I think the fact that Liam has managed to basically maintain the average age of his audience that Oasis had 25 years ago is testament to quite how well that product sells. People want their rock stars to be flawed but cool, and he pulls that off perfectly.Roll on Knebworth.