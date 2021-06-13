I see the Knebworth Documentary is coming out next month. The promo videos I've seen look very good. They've obviously gone for a nostalgic angle on it, which is understandable I suppose. It was one of those rare gigs that really captured the imagination and held you in the moment. I remember seeing them in Cork 25 years ago as a young teenager and hanging on every word. The songs, the melodies, the attitude, it all seemed to "click" for the youth at the time. It all went to fuck after Morning Glory though. I decided to listen back through all their albums recently and fuck me, there's some right dire dreary shite in there, particularly on 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants'.



'Don't Believe The Truth' and 'Heathen Chemistry' are ok. There's nothing in there that I'd consider musically interesting or inventive. 'Dig Out Your Soul' has a few decent tunes but they're sandwiched between a lot of shite. As for 'Be Here Now', the less said about that the better. All in all though, it's not a bad discography, considering Noel isn't half the genius he makes himself out to be. He has a knack for melodies, I'll give him that, but there's no doubt he's a shameless thieving bastard. He also seems to have completely disappeared up his own hole in recent years. At least Liam has stayed true to himself by still being the same c*nt he was from day 1



I'll watch the documentary for sure though, for the nostalgia at least