Reply #2080 on: June 13, 2021, 11:27:08 pm
Noel on the sky arts documentary just admitted everything from be here now to don't believe the truth was forgettable, bar the odd song.

strange when those albums came out, they were the best thing he did in yrs, he always said
Reply #2081 on: June 13, 2021, 11:33:37 pm
Got very little time for him after this week's news.

However, Oasis songs were a significant part of my growing up soundtrack and I don't think I'll ever not enjoy - at the very least - the hit of nostalgia they give me.

Be Here Now always gets slammed, but it's got some really enjoyable moments.  The opener has got a cracking swagger to it, and I really like some of the up-tempo ones - 'My Big Mouth', 'I Hope, I Think, I Know', and 'It's Gettin' Better Man'.
Reply #2082 on: August 15, 2021, 09:37:23 pm
so much of their music is dire, used to love them. I moved on and left them behind, was boss supporting them like a footy team when I didn't know what good music was, just havin a boss time with me mates.
Reply #2083 on: August 25, 2021, 08:29:39 pm
I see the Knebworth Documentary is coming out next month. The promo videos I've seen look very good. They've obviously gone for a nostalgic angle on it, which is understandable I suppose. It was one of those rare gigs that really captured the imagination and held you in the moment. I remember seeing them in Cork 25 years ago as a young teenager and hanging on every word. The songs, the melodies, the attitude, it all seemed to "click" for the youth at the time. It all went to fuck after Morning Glory though. I decided to listen back through all their albums recently and fuck me, there's some right dire dreary shite in there, particularly on 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants'.

'Don't Believe The Truth' and 'Heathen Chemistry' are ok. There's nothing in there that I'd consider musically interesting or inventive. 'Dig Out Your Soul' has a few decent tunes but they're sandwiched between a lot of shite. As for 'Be Here Now', the less said about that the better. All in all though, it's not a bad discography, considering Noel isn't half the genius he makes himself out to be. He has a knack for melodies, I'll give him that, but there's no doubt he's a shameless thieving bastard. He also seems to have completely disappeared up his own hole in recent years. At least Liam has stayed true to himself by still being the same c*nt he was from day 1

I'll watch the documentary for sure though, for the nostalgia at least   
Reply #2084 on: August 26, 2021, 01:14:59 pm
I actually rate  'Be Here Now' , It was one of my first CD album purchases when i was just 12 years old!

Never actually bought another Oasis album until i was in my 20s
Reply #2085 on: August 26, 2021, 01:18:52 pm
Pretty fair summary Billy. I cant say I listen to them now at all but if a song comes on the radio it generally takes me back. I remember listening to the Knebworth concert on a shirt Walkman while on holiday in Normandy, and could just about pick up Radio 1!

Came home a few days later to find out my mates had gone at the last minute so was pretty gutted to miss out. Think A Level results came out the next week. Aaah, nostalgia. :D
Reply #2086 on: September 7, 2021, 01:14:57 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 25, 2021, 08:29:39 pm
I see the Knebworth Documentary is coming out next month

Does it mention them lads from Marsh Lane , Bootle ?
Reply #2087 on: September 10, 2021, 09:18:51 am
I really like this.

https://youtu.be/Ur1Q4ogZbRY
Reply #2088 on: Today at 09:01:23 pm
Glad I'm not the only person who still rates "Be Here Now". No, it's not a patch on "Definitely Maybe" or "What's the Story", but it still has its moments. I love the actual song BHN, Magic Pie and All Around the World would have been a belter had they trimmed some of the fat from the track.

Definitely Maybe, however, will always be the soundtrack of my misspent youth. Every song on that album is pure brilliance.
