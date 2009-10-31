'Steve McManaman attack on fans totally out of order'
SO low has Steve McManamans stock fallen among Liverpool fans since walking out on the club on a Bosman free transfer almost nine years ago that there are those among them who find him only marginally more palatable than Gary Neville.
Feb 9 2008 by Tony Barrett, Liverpool Echo - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/steve-mcmanaman-attack-fans-totally-3492288
'In the immediate aftermath of the Sunderland game, McManaman lived down to their expectations once again when he launched an ill-informed attack on those fans who stayed behind on the Kop to protest against the club's American owners.
Totally dismissing their cause, McManaman used his status as Setanta's resident expert to tell viewers: We shouldnt be talking about this protest, theyve (Hicks and Gillett) come in and put money into the club. Why dont the fans just let them get on with things?
All the fans should just go home; they are making it worse.
Get on with what, Steve? Get on with the shambles that saw Hicks admit that Jurgen Klinsmann was approached behind Rafa Benitezs back?
Get on with their ongoing personal feud which saw Gillett refuse to put his name to a press release confirming refinancing was complete?
Get on with pushing £30m of interest a year onto the club?
As for the assertion that they put money into the club, even the worlds most creative spin doctors would struggle to make people believe that.
The facts are there Steve. Try checking them before you lambaste those who once paid your considerable salary.'
McManaman was on Setanta sports aboot a week before our final in 2007 vs Milan when he was asked if he wanted to say anything like 'do you wish Liverpool good luck next week?'. He ended up going on aboot Everton and everyone knows hes a fan of everton growing up so he didnt want to see us winning anything. He basically saw his arse.....He then said something aboot Robbie being his mate and would like to see him do well,but has no wish for lfc to win anything. He didnt work on tv a lot after that for a long time so om guessing his agent told him 'Dont make it so fucking obvious dickhead'
The manner in which he said this wasnt Jokey either.
^ Certainly a prick and in the 'big-time Charlie' side of things for me - was never a legend or anything like as a player. An utter gobshite about us in his 'Setanta chief pundit' gig...
... which was well before he started lazily spouting shite on BT Sport... "Yep.", "Very much so." and "Nothing in that decapitation there for me, Fletch. Get on with it".Some info and videos on Steve McManaman as a Liverpool player...
LFCHistory.net Player profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/371
LiverpoolFC.com Player profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/steve-mcmanaman
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_McManaman
'Steve McManaman Liverpool FC Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7BGNvUMKWsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7BGNvUMKWsE</a>
'Steve McManaman - 100 players That Shook The Kop
':-www.facebook.com/100067014341562/videos/519209308247876
'Steve McManaman Goals Fest Liverpool FC
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x5yoc2n
'Liverpool - Steve McManaman (goals)
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x35d92o
'Steve McManaman - 7 of his best goals in a Liverpool shirt
':-www.facebook.com/IFLLiverpool/videos/1066057676803977
'1992 FA Cup Final: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IIKtBgpigzM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IIKtBgpigzM</a>
'Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers, League Cup Final 1995
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AHsMYY7ZjA4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AHsMYY7ZjA4</a>
'Great goals from Steve McManaman
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BYYPagk1p1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BYYPagk1p1g</a>
'Steve McManaman - "The Winner Takes It All"
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AL6To4n5tgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AL6To4n5tgc</a>Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle - 1996
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Us9tcKJUG7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Us9tcKJUG7U</a>Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle - 1997
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8rAMcdce_uE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8rAMcdce_uE</a>
'Celtic 2-2 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHoBCKCmdxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHoBCKCmdxg</a>
'Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zHUBs-Uwevs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zHUBs-Uwevs</a>
'Coventry v Liverpool, 98/99 | Retro Goal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EX1MlBesPuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EX1MlBesPuA</a>
'McManaman goal vs Sheffield Wednesday
':-https://twitter.com/FootballRemind/status/1543300321270812674McManaman goal vs Villa
:-https://twitter.com/MyGreatest11/status/1367052334283558913
'McManaman double, Liverpool v Leeds 1996
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4TAbwfsFF4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4TAbwfsFF4k</a>
'Steve McManaman - Liverpool Fc - Football Focus Feature - December 1996
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q2_NbgIhDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q2_NbgIhDM</a>
'Steve McManaman Feature/Interview 1996
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/20RfZIcFx0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/20RfZIcFx0E</a>
'LFC Quiz Rivals: Fowler v McManaman | 'You've upset me with that stat'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ooHdrixxS_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ooHdrixxS_g</a>
'Liverpool's Spice Boys: A Brief History Of
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0xklr8sqXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0xklr8sqXo</a>
'Liverpool players joking around before the 1996 FA Cup Final
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HcVOCKsuT6o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HcVOCKsuT6o</a>
'Steve McManaman Commentary Yeah Compilation
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZ2RxNEVhHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZ2RxNEVhHw</a>
'Steve McManaman All 23 Goals & Assists For Real Madrid
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLJqXwS9ALI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLJqXwS9ALI</a>McManaman goal for Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League Final
:-https://twitter.com/classicshirts/status/1094898895455481857
'The Summer Football Came Home | England Euro 96 Documentary | ITV Sport
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/muLV_Bep-es" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/muLV_Bep-es</a>Some articles on Steve McManaman...
