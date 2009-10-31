He was arguably our most important player of the 90s. One of a select few to have played a part in our only 2 cup wins of the decade. Id have Fowler above him but thats about it (if you associate Barnes and Rish more with their 80s heyday).



That probably does leave you lower down the overall legend pecking order but I think his importance to us back then shouldnt be understated.



Whisper it but he was possibly more important than Fowler - but there's certainly an argument for the opposite.McManaman was brilliant. I went to Anfield quite a bit in the mid-90s and it was very mixed in terms of the football you watched. What was great though was the genuine surge in a rumbling noise when he got the ball. It was like everyone began to quietly growl in anticipation of what he might do. He was vital to most good things in that era.Whisper it even more quietly...but I don't mind him as a pundit. I don't love him but I don't think he's malicious or poisonous. Disagreeing with him about football isn't the character analysis you might think it is.PS: do love an occasional wild thread bump.