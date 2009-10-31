« previous next »
Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
one of the best players I have ever seen in a red shirt.

total twat now though.
' When you over simplify, you become unjust ' - Ernest Hemingway

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: JohnSullie on August 12, 2007, 10:21:28 pm
Thought shaggy was great for us,was gutted when he left,and while I was angry at the time I dont hold it against him these days.

Agree with all of that but do find him particularly annoying as a pundit
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
A fine player, one of the best in the Liverpool team he played for, and a very shrewd man.

His cosmopolitan outlook and awareness of the opportunities of modern football as a whole mean that he will never feel constrained by a "one club" mentality which will always count against him as a red legend.
"I've never felt being in a minority of one was in any way an indication that I might be in error"

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: Fitzyboy on October 30, 2009, 09:36:06 pm
Don't see why this is "evidence" why he didn't do well in Spain - to me it's straw-clutching. It's using a single story to explain a much broader and complicated issue and suits anybody who wishes to slag off Owen.

It shows that Owen is still a narrow-minded, stupid child with the body of a professional footballer.  And that´s the reason for his statements, moves and behaviour.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:07:18 am »
Quote from: LFC_Stuart1988 on February  9, 2008, 04:38:24 pm

'Steve McManaman attack on fans totally out of order'

SO low has Steve McManamans stock fallen among Liverpool fans since walking out on the club on a Bosman free transfer almost nine years ago that there are those among them who find him only marginally more palatable than Gary Neville.

Feb 9 2008 by Tony Barrett, Liverpool Echo - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/steve-mcmanaman-attack-fans-totally-3492288


'In the immediate aftermath of the Sunderland game, McManaman lived down to their expectations once again when he launched an ill-informed attack on those fans who stayed behind on the Kop to protest against the club's American owners.

Totally dismissing their cause, McManaman used his status as Setanta's resident expert to tell viewers: We shouldnt be talking about this protest, theyve (Hicks and Gillett) come in and put money into the club. Why dont the fans just let them get on with things?

All the fans should just go home; they are making it worse.

Get on with what, Steve? Get on with the shambles that saw Hicks admit that Jurgen Klinsmann was approached behind Rafa Benitezs back?

Get on with their ongoing personal feud which saw Gillett refuse to put his name to a press release confirming refinancing was complete?

Get on with pushing £30m of interest a year onto the club?

As for the assertion that they put money into the club, even the worlds most creative spin doctors would struggle to make people believe that.

The facts are there Steve. Try checking them before you lambaste those who once paid your considerable salary.'

&

Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  2, 2021, 10:02:23 pm

McManaman was on Setanta sports aboot a week before our final in 2007 vs Milan when he was asked if he wanted to say anything like 'do you wish Liverpool good luck next week?'. He ended up going on aboot Everton and everyone knows hes a fan of everton growing up so he didnt want to see us winning anything. He basically saw his arse.....He then said something aboot Robbie being his mate and would like to see him do well,but has no wish for lfc to win anything. He didnt work on tv a lot after that for a long time so om guessing his agent told him 'Dont make it so fucking obvious dickhead'

The manner in which he said this wasnt Jokey either.


^ Certainly a prick and in the 'big-time Charlie' side of things for me - was never a legend or anything like as a player.  An utter gobshite about us in his 'Setanta chief pundit' gig...

... which was well before he started lazily spouting shite on BT Sport... "Yep.", "Very much so." and "Nothing in that decapitation there for me, Fletch. Get on with it".






Some info and videos on Steve McManaman as a Liverpool player...






LFCHistory.net Player profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/371

LiverpoolFC.com Player profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/steve-mcmanaman

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_McManaman









'Steve McManaman Liverpool FC Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7BGNvUMKWsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7BGNvUMKWsE</a>



'Steve McManaman - 100 players That Shook The Kop':-

www.facebook.com/100067014341562/videos/519209308247876



'Steve McManaman Goals Fest Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5yoc2n



'Liverpool - Steve McManaman (goals)':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x35d92o



'Steve McManaman - 7 of his best goals in a Liverpool shirt':-

www.facebook.com/IFLLiverpool/videos/1066057676803977



'1992 FA Cup Final: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IIKtBgpigzM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IIKtBgpigzM</a>



'Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers, League Cup Final 1995':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AHsMYY7ZjA4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AHsMYY7ZjA4</a>



'Great goals from Steve McManaman':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BYYPagk1p1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BYYPagk1p1g</a>



'Steve McManaman - "The Winner Takes It All"':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AL6To4n5tgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AL6To4n5tgc</a>



Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle - 1996:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Us9tcKJUG7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Us9tcKJUG7U</a>




Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle - 1997:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8rAMcdce_uE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8rAMcdce_uE</a>



'Celtic 2-2 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHoBCKCmdxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHoBCKCmdxg</a>



'Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zHUBs-Uwevs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zHUBs-Uwevs</a>



'Coventry v Liverpool, 98/99 | Retro Goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EX1MlBesPuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EX1MlBesPuA</a>



'McManaman goal vs Sheffield Wednesday':-

https://twitter.com/FootballRemind/status/1543300321270812674



McManaman goal vs Villa:-

https://twitter.com/MyGreatest11/status/1367052334283558913



'McManaman double, Liverpool v Leeds 1996':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4TAbwfsFF4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4TAbwfsFF4k</a>



'Steve McManaman - Liverpool Fc - Football Focus Feature - December 1996':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q2_NbgIhDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Q2_NbgIhDM</a>



'Steve McManaman Feature/Interview 1996':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/20RfZIcFx0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/20RfZIcFx0E</a>



'LFC Quiz Rivals: Fowler v McManaman | 'You've upset me with that stat'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ooHdrixxS_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ooHdrixxS_g</a>


















'Liverpool's Spice Boys: A Brief History Of':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0xklr8sqXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0xklr8sqXo</a>



'Liverpool players joking around before the 1996 FA Cup Final':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HcVOCKsuT6o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HcVOCKsuT6o</a>



'Steve McManaman Commentary Yeah Compilation':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZ2RxNEVhHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZ2RxNEVhHw</a>



'Steve McManaman All 23 Goals & Assists For Real Madrid':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lLJqXwS9ALI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lLJqXwS9ALI</a>



McManaman goal for Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League Final:-

https://twitter.com/classicshirts/status/1094898895455481857



'The Summer Football Came Home | England Euro 96 Documentary | ITV Sport':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/muLV_Bep-es" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/muLV_Bep-es</a>







Some articles on Steve McManaman...


^ coming soon...













---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Bit overrated if you ask me.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
94 to 98 he was absolutely exceptional, one of the greatest runners with a football this clubs ever seen imo.  The thing that let him down a bit was that he wasn't a great striker of the ball and scuffed too many shots. Playing behind the front 2 suited him perfectly, he reached a point where the opposition were specifically man marking him most games with the belief that if you stopped mcmanaman you stopped Liverpool.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Yeah he was a sublime footballer, no point trying to rewrite history regarding him just because he's a bit of a twat now.

He absolutely revelled in that free role under Roy Evans and teams really struggled to control him because of that freedom. I remember Ferguson trying to copy that with Giggs in that free role but he never had the game intellegence of Macca. You could always tell whether we were going to good result based on how much room he had, it was funny watching people trying to man mark him.

Scored some extraordinary goals but if he could strike a ball cleanly more reguarly he'd probably have had twice as many goals.   
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
That Celtic goallast couple of minutes of what was a huge game for us given our lack of European pedigree in the 90s and to pull something like that out of the bag when we needed it most. Brilliant.

I as great for us in the 92 cup final and 95 League Cup final. Shame about 96 but they were all poor that day.

As said above, that free role suited him perfectly and he was the one who made us tick. Felt like he was the one player in the team of that era who couldnt be replaced.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Yeah he was class.

Travesty that we once had a team containing Fowler, McManaman, Collymore, Redknapp and Barnes (the former four at their peak) and didn't win a thing. Goes to show just how shit our defence/GK was. Absolutely classic example of:

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:21:19 am
Yeah he was a sublime footballer, no point trying to rewrite history regarding him just because he's a bit of a twat now.

He absolutely revelled in that free role under Roy Evans and teams really struggled to control him because of that freedom. I remember Ferguson trying to copy that with Giggs in that free role but he never had the game intellegence of Macca. You could always tell whether we were going to good result based on how much room he had, it was funny watching people trying to man mark him.

Scored some extraordinary goals but if he could strike a ball cleanly more reguarly he'd probably have had twice as many goals.   
I'd almost forgotten those games!  There were some really extreme examples where opposition players would quite literally spend 90 minutes just following him around with no desire to have any other input into the game.  The league cup semi-final against Middlesbrough was bonkers and a game we should really have exploited more.

Like Michael Owen his career path and his post-playing career have tainted what he achieved but he was my favourite player for a number of seasons.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:15:46 am
I'd almost forgotten those games!  There were some really extreme examples where opposition players would quite literally spend 90 minutes just following him around with no desire to have any other input into the game.  The league cup semi-final against Middlesbrough was bonkers and a game we should really have exploited more.

Like Michael Owen his career path and his post-playing career have tainted what he achieved but he was my favourite player for a number of seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday beat us at Anfield one December by putting some yard dog (Peter Atherton?) on him all game.

Think Leicester under ONeill were annoying too. They had some kind of man to man expert, Pontus Kaamark or something like that whod probably not make a pass all game, his whole job was to try and stop McManaman.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
That was LFC (@ Anfield) all over in the mid to late 90s, teams like Wimbledon, Leicester came for a point and usually left with all three as we could never break them down, stick a man on Macca and it negated all our attacking ideas.

Utd, Arsenal,Spurs etc played attacking football so we could deal with that and normally won.

To think at times we rested our hopes on players like Mark Kennedy.  Christ.  :o


fc

Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
He'd likely be a left-sided forward in the modern game and he scored plenty of goals for us coming in from the left.  Ran all day long as well, had a hell of an engine on him.

I dunno if he'd be a starter in the Klopp teams, but he'd definitely be an amazing rotation option and could play as either wide forward or potentially even as the more advanced of the three midfielders.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
I just knew it, that his boyhood heroes in football are two of Everton players. Bob Latchford and Duncan McKenzie.

Pardon me, I don't know that he is Blue. Great player though. Love him.

In the words of Kevin Keegan himself, "There are few finer sights in world football than the sight of Steve McManaman running down the length of the pitch..." (1996).
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:38:44 am
Yeah he was class.

Travesty that we once had a team containing Fowler, McManaman, Collymore, Redknapp and Barnes (the former four at their peak) and didn't win a thing. Goes to show just how shit our defence/GK was.
Defeat to Mancs in three title races (from 1995-97), weren't it? Sorry if I'm wrong.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Great player, bit of a prick now though.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:19:09 am
Defeat to Mancs in three title races (from 1995-97), weren't it? Sorry if I'm wrong.

Dunno if you can really call them title races but yeah...quite often fell away at the end (95/96 we got 12 points from our last 8 games, 96/97 8 points from our last 8 games) Both of those seasons those last 8 games were the difference between us and United (they took 21 from their last 8 in 95/96 and finished 11 points ahead, and they took 15 from their last 8 in 96/97 and finished 7 ahead of us). 96/97 I reckon David James single handedly cost us that one, he had some absolute shockers around that time.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Fantastic player, but in no way shape or form a legend. The word legend has been completely watered down in recent years too.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:11:07 am
Fantastic player, but in no way shape or form a legend. The word legend has been completely watered down in recent years too.

i know - some players play one season for us and the next thing fans are talking about them being legends

macca though is a nice guy - i've met him and he's much taller than you'd think - but if a lfc legend is 10 out of 10 then macca is only at a 6 for me
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:24:32 am
i know - some players play one season for us and the next thing fans are talking about them being legends

macca though is a nice guy - i've met him and he's much taller than you'd think - but if a lfc legend is 10 out of 10 then macca is only at a 6 for me

As a player, he was right up there - a 9/10. But with the way he left the club and considering he was part of the spice-boy culture, means he is way down any legend leaderboard.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
I thought he was great as a player, and haven't seen enough of him talking off the pitch to make a judgement about anything else.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
He was arguably our most important player of the 90s. One of a select few to have played a part in our only 2 cup wins of the decade. Id have Fowler above him but thats about it (if you associate Barnes and Rish more with their 80s heyday).

That probably does leave you lower down the overall legend pecking order but I think his importance to us back then shouldnt be understated.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:52 am
He was arguably our most important player of the 90s. One of a select few to have played a part in our only 2 cup wins of the decade. Id have Fowler above him but thats about it (if you associate Barnes and Rish more with their 80s heyday).

That probably does leave you lower down the overall legend pecking order but I think his importance to us back then shouldnt be understated.

sunak played for us back then?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:57:06 am
sunak played for us back then?

Right wing?
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:51 am
Dunno if you can really call them title races but yeah...quite often fell away at the end (95/96 we got 12 points from our last 8 games, 96/97 8 points from our last 8 games) Both of those seasons those last 8 games were the difference between us and United (they took 21 from their last 8 in 95/96 and finished 11 points ahead, and they took 15 from their last 8 in 96/97 and finished 7 ahead of us). 96/97 I reckon David James single handedly cost us that one, he had some absolute shockers around that time.
I hated the b'stard then and I hate his son but if we'd have had Peter Schmeichel we'd have won titles during that period.  As much as our defence was varying degrees of crap I reckon the two goalkeepers alone were worth a 15 point swing each season.
Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Eh he's not a legend or even close. Can't talk as to his life as a pundit as i've been watching the football with the sound off or on a Spanish stream for years now.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Bear in mind the thread title is from 2007. At that point he was probably in the top five players of the last two decades, so people of a certain age probably would have seen him as something of a legend considering how barren those years were.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Steve McManaman - Legend or big time charlie????????
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:52 am
He was arguably our most important player of the 90s. One of a select few to have played a part in our only 2 cup wins of the decade. Id have Fowler above him but thats about it (if you associate Barnes and Rish more with their 80s heyday).

That probably does leave you lower down the overall legend pecking order but I think his importance to us back then shouldnt be understated.
Whisper it but he was possibly more important than Fowler - but there's certainly an argument for the opposite.

McManaman was brilliant. I went to Anfield quite a bit in the mid-90s and it was very mixed in terms of the football you watched. What was great though was the genuine surge in a rumbling noise when he got the ball. It was like everyone began to quietly growl in anticipation of what he might do. He was vital to most good things in that era.

Whisper it even more quietly...but I don't mind him as a pundit. I don't love him but I don't think he's malicious or poisonous. Disagreeing with him about football isn't the character analysis you might think it is.

PS: do love an occasional wild thread bump.
