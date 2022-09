Yeah he was a sublime footballer, no point trying to rewrite history regarding him just because he's a bit of a twat now.



He absolutely revelled in that free role under Roy Evans and teams really struggled to control him because of that freedom. I remember Ferguson trying to copy that with Giggs in that free role but he never had the game intellegence of Macca. You could always tell whether we were going to good result based on how much room he had, it was funny watching people trying to man mark him.



Scored some extraordinary goals but if he could strike a ball cleanly more reguarly he'd probably have had twice as many goals.