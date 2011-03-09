I'm a left leaning liberal minded person who believes that people should be free to live their lives how they want so long as they aren't hurting anyone else or impinging on another's rights. You should be able to be who you want to be and fuck who you want to as long as its within the confines of what I said above but....

I do find the massive increase in awareness of transgenderism a head scratcher. My son is 13 and the amount of kids he says identify as trans in his school seems huge to me (he doesn't usually spout made up bollocks). Are they all unhappy with their gender at birth? Seems unlikely. Is it a teenage fad that they've heard about through social media and some celebs and it's now seen as alternative and provocative? Do we let them play it out by deciding for themselves how they want to be? Are societal norms changing that had previously meant changing your gender was a much bigger deal and perhaps made those considering it think long and hard about how they wanted their lives to change before making any decisions that could massively impact them for a long time into the future?

I know Tepid works with young adults so he'll have a better insight into this. I work in a school but primary age and haven't yet come across it yet. Like I said, I am puzzled by it and how it will affect people years down the line and I'm sure people were saying the same things about the gay community years ago. I'm trying hard to examine if I have some prejudices. I don't think so but also can see that what I'm saying is coming across as a bit "Won't somebody think of the children!"