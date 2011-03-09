

Its a Interesting question.

"As a biologist, there are two sexes and that's all there is to it." Isnt on the face of it, transphobic, as it doesnt preventsomeone transitioning from M to F and visa versa, being recognised with their new identity.



Its obviously problematic for the likes of Sam Smith.



I think defending the likes of Rowling could be a bit transphobic, shes not exactly liberal on the subject.



Given the small amount of people who are trans, I wish he hadn't given air time to Tory culture wars.



Now I may be incorrect and open to being corrected, as someone who is not LGBTQIA, and despite still being pretty young from a different era, but I always thought the distinction with Trans, gender fluid, and non-binary individuals was sex and gender.There are male and female sexes as in the biological sense, but your gender identity is what you define yourself as, and what you feel is correct for yourself in the sometimes messy journey of self discovery.So for a M to F Trans woman, while their biological sex is male, they are a woman, that is their gender identity and how they identify themselves.This can also all be a very complicated relationship with gender and sexuality, and you can be multiple things at once, and that's all fine because humans are complicated creatures with many facets of their identity.So yeah what Dawkins says isn't inherently transphobic, as in the literal words, but the fact that it is picture as in that's the full stop, anything else is not valid. Then that becomes transphobic.I am also not being fair to the concept of gender dysphoria, which as something I don't experience and have not been informed enough about, so I can't say the details but there is the condition of not feeling you are in the right body, which again is a real and valid condition, and to deny it is bigoted