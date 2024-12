I went with a MacBook Air 16GB M2.Quick query. The listing on Amazon (fulfilled by Amazon) described it as a 2024 MacBook Air. When I click About This Mac, it tells me that it's a 2022 model. The cheeky side of me is wondering if it's worth chasing this up to see if they'll give me one made in 2024 (which would be an M3, as I've heard M2's are no longer made?).The more rational side of me thinks it's pointless since this machine is great anyway and I'm loving it.