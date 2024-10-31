New Mac is beautiful..
been playing Civ 6 on it so far as I learn it and install tons of other stuff
Installed Amphetamine and something to stop the scroll on my mouse being backwards!!
And a nice big 12gb Sequioa download..
it's here in more ways than one
A few days in, I have no buyers remorse
When it was delivered though, they rang me, just said Parcel
I go downstairs
NOTHIN, NOBODY
I go outside, I look all about - no UPS!
I fear the worst. Where the fuck is it?
I go back in. Oh. Black package there, stuffed on top of the postboxes. Vertically. Just weird, why not lay it flat? I guess so I could see it? But I didn't! And then I did!
Juuuuust pickin up a package like it's any other delivery...
Battery life isn't wowing me so far