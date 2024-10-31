There are some who seem to upgrade all the time, yeah, I dont. My iMac was top spec when I got it and its still going 10 years later. My M1 air is still as good as when I got it, battery lasts for literal days. This is why when windows people say ooh apple tax and think youre a mug etc just get blanked, they are premium in every sense and if you know, you know.



For me theres no point in upgrading too often unless someone else is paying or youre trying to win internet points. Besides, it takes away from the fun of opening that box if you do it too often!