No matter to me because its not coming to EU anyway.
Zlen:
No matter to me because its not coming to EU anyway.

Didnt know that!
Where are you based?

Ireland. Apple AI has no release date for anywhere in the EU. They are on EU shitlist to be honest, so its a bit of push and pull by Apple to force their hand on other issues.
Zlen:
Ireland. Apple AI has no release date for anywhere in the EU. They are on EU shitlist to be honest, so its a bit of push and pull by Apple to force their hand on other issues.
Apple owe the eu 11bn dont they?? After taking advantage of some generous Irish tax laws!
I'd been wondering how this would work in NI given the situation with the EU agreement, but apparently apple has said it will be available here. Finally, a brexit bonus for us - apple get to farm my data without consequences.
For me, no

I want a creation machine

My words my songs my everything
TepidT2O:
When is apple ai actually coming?

Cant find exactly when . Although they did say it needs 4gb of RAM

It's out on iOS 18.1. The first phase of it at least. Not really too many things that are useful to me at least, just trying out the notifications summary which is sometimes hilarious
TepidT2O:
Apple owe the eu 11bn dont they?? After taking advantage of some generous Irish tax laws!

They owe Ireland 13bn yo-yos in back taxes. They tried to dispute this in court and (bizarrely) so did Ireland.
Having a more capable Siri will be deffo be useful, I use GitHub copilot at work and its like having a really intelligent toddler who really wants to help and is eager and as long as youre incredibly explicit in your instructions it is a real time saver for grunt work tasks.

I do UI work and its fucking useless when it comes to the meat of what I do because theres so much it cant know or how to leverage or just being creative in solutions as its only looking at patterns of what others have done.
Had a Pro in my CostCo basket - 48gb RAM, 1TB storage, fuck it, that's me sorted

BUT

I am in London second half of next week and no I don't fancy having a new Macbook hanging around in this building's reception!

And the delivery dates look vague, OK, so they're shipping from Tues, but I'm gone til Sunday.

Seeing my partner while I am down south, might order it IN London. Told her she could press the Confirm button and she found it cute (:D). Whee, consumerism! (But also, for the art)

Yet another post where I don't own an Apple product
Can’t you go into Costco and get it?

They do have them in the warehouse but I dunno if they carry each spec.
Though, you could do the same, order direct and get it sent to the Apple Store. Apple use UPS and they wont leave parcels with anyone whos not named on the delivery so wont go to reception.
ooh, good tips, thanks. I do like the idea of just going to straight-up get it

But time's a bit at a premium (he says, sitting on his arse)

Will probably just CostCo it while I am in London, but I'll see what "fuck it I want it now" urge overtakes me next

Fun, this. Work are getting a new one too, I might end up with it. Are there people who get the new Macbook every year, no matter what? That would be properly mad

Something to aspire to??? No chance. At these specs I hope this is a decade sorted :D
There are some who seem to upgrade all the time, yeah, I dont. My iMac was top spec when I got it and its still going 10 years later. My M1 air is still as good as when I got it, battery lasts for literal days. This is why when windows people say ooh apple tax and think youre a mug etc just get blanked, they are premium in every sense and if you know, you know.

For me theres no point in upgrading too often unless someone else is paying or youre trying to win internet points. Besides, it takes away from the fun of opening that box if you do it too often!
Yeah I've always kept my Macs for years and they've performed great. Is why I never care about paying a bit more for them as I know I'd likely upgrade at least once if I had a windows machine before I do with a Mac.
Also Macs hold resale price so well even when old.
Same experience as others above. I was upgrading my windows laptops every 18 months roughly because they died. Im onto my 3rd MacBook now and the first 2 lasted 6 years each before I upgraded and those upgrades werent necessary, I just fancied a change. They cost a fucking fortune upfront but Ive easily saved over the longer term so far.
I'm still using the M1 Air as my personal computer, but we have a 2017 Air here, which was basically the 2015 model, and it still works fine, slowish, but not drastically so.  The initial cost maybe high, but they're worth every penny.
I have a 2012 mbpro that I still use for some jobs (software that was abandoned, mainly). The only thing making it obsolete is the lack of software support. Otherwise its a great, reliable machine.
thejbs:
I have a 2012 mbpro that I still use for some jobs (software that was abandoned, mainly). The only thing making it obsolete is the lack of software support. Otherwise its a great, reliable machine.

if it wouldn't effect the software you need access to, open core legacy patcher is a good option for older Macs, just don't go to sequoia 😅
Claire.:
if it wouldn't effect the software you need access to, open core legacy patcher is a good option for older Macs, just don't go to sequoia 😅

Looked into it already Claire, and I think it would kill off the two apps I need. Still, it's an incredible machine. I want to see how long it lives for out of curiosity.
Quote
Apple MacBook Pro, Apple M4 Max Chip 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16 Inch in Space Black, MX313B/A

Should come by Wednesday

Any must-have stands, cases or owt like that? I'll get a mouse for certain
You got a seat by the window for the UPS man? ;D

I watched Deadpool & Wolverine in 3D on the Vision Pro last night, and it continues to impress me every single time (not the film, though I did like it), now I just need one of those power recliners they have in the posh cinemas to complete it.
Anybody use their Mac for the browser versions of Office? Does it work well?

I have a 2017 MacBook, the super slim ones with the infamous keyboard. I use PowerPoint a lot for work and its painfully slow on this laptop, even though I assume the Office suite is pretty simple to run. There are other annoying small differences between it and Office on PCs too.

Outdated computer?
Outlook for Mac is absolute pants.
SP:
Outlook for Mac is absolute pants.
Just to clarify, do you mean the desktop app or the Office version used through your browser?

Nice username.
New Mac is beautiful..

been playing Civ 6 on it so far as I learn it and install tons of other stuff

Installed Amphetamine and something to stop the scroll on my mouse being backwards!!

And a nice big 12gb Sequioa download..

it's here in more ways than one :D

A few days in, I have no buyers remorse

When it was delivered though, they rang me, just said Parcel

I go downstairs

NOTHIN, NOBODY

I go outside, I look all about - no UPS!

I fear the worst. Where the fuck is it?

I go back in. Oh. Black package there, stuffed on top of the postboxes. Vertically. Just weird, why not lay it flat? I guess so I could see it? But I didn't! And then I did!

Juuuuust pickin up a package like it's any other delivery...

Battery life isn't wowing me so far
The mouse thing was done that way originally so it matched iOS, I remember the headfuck when it came in but it's so natural now it's just made me realise this is why I can't use the one on the dell laptop ;D I also click the wrong side of that thing as well. You don't need an app for it, can turn it off in settings under trackpad - it's called like natural scrolling.

Hmm, I've never had that experience with anything non-accessory level from Apple, it's normally treated like you're accepting C4, pictures/signatures/show ID etc.

You'll be able to see what's eating up the power in the battery menu on the top bar, it'll say what's using significant energy. Is there a reason you're using amphetamine? I know it keeps it awake, but like, what for? I've never bothered with anything like that myself.
What is this mouse backwards business?
Isn't there an opion in settings to choose all that?
Why do you need a third party app?
Looking to get a MacBook Air. Do either them or Pros ever feature in Black Friday deals anywhere?
