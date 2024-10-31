Had a Pro in my CostCo basket - 48gb RAM, 1TB storage, fuck it, that's me sorted
BUT
I am in London second half of next week and no I don't fancy having a new Macbook hanging around in this building's reception!
And the delivery dates look vague, OK, so they're shipping from Tues, but I'm gone til Sunday.
Seeing my partner while I am down south, might order it IN London. Told her she could press the Confirm button and she found it cute (
). Whee, consumerism! (But also, for the art
)
Yet another post where I don't own an Apple product