There are some who seem to upgrade all the time, yeah, I don’t. My iMac was top spec when I got it and it’s still going 10 years later. My M1 air is still as good as when I got it, battery lasts for literal days. This is why when windows people say ‘ooh apple tax’ and think you’re a mug etc just get blanked, they are premium in every sense and if you know, you know.



For me there’s no point in upgrading too often unless someone else is paying or you’re trying to win internet points. Besides, it takes away from the fun of opening that box if you do it too often!