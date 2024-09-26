« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 27, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
Tell m a
Quote from: thejbs on September 23, 2024, 11:40:00 pm
If youre just recording a few audio channels, the air will be 100% fine as it has a fast ssd and a decent processor. I use a lot of midi instruments and plugins and usually have a high track count so I like the extra grunt of the pro. If you do decide pro, hold off a month or so for the new M4 update.

With music production Ive always erred on the side of overkill. A well specced pro will last you a decade.

Cheers for the info, I am thinking overkill, I need a Scarlett 4i4 will play nice with Apple

But waiting for the new M4. Go big or go home, as it were

That's the thing, it becomes a new device. But MY device. I already know exactly what I need to do. As in many times in life, the game is to wait

Quote from: Claire. on September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D

Buyer's remorse kicked in yet? :D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 07:07:43 am
No, but a load of articles appeared about the next version of it coming next year so I got thinking about replacing my iMac instead, cos for the price of the VP I can get a Mac Studio and studio display 🫠😂
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 08:56:57 am
my iMac is broadly okay, it's purely about the software support. It's ghosting a bit but I'm used to it and it clears. I don't even know what I'd do with it if I replaced it, I can't sell it because of the ghosting.

I might give open core a go to give it one last hurrah.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 10:41:46 am
Quote from: ToneLa on September 22, 2024, 09:47:59 pm
The time is upon me

Was looking at the Macbook Air this weekend in John Lewis's, gorgeous machine

Still not 100% on that vs the Pro for my needs though:

Music production, mainly.
I want it setup to take live mic input - I'll get an external device for this purpose - and record
As well as do heavy lifting in my DAW, plugins, seamless feedback

By everything I've seen online, the M3 air is just fine for horsepower - I will be getting expanded RAM and storage as fuck it you only get one shot with Apple

But then for the money, am I better just getting a Macbook Pro which won't have ANY questions when it comes to raw processing power

It's just, is the Air that good, or am I taking a risk? This needs to be a complete solution

Bang for your buck is the thing here. The buck itself doesn't worry me.. but I need a bit of advice to push me one side of the line if anyone can shed info, ta

Other factors: well the Macbook Pro I got for work is portable and lovely so I already know what a Macbook Pro is like....
You'll always wish you'd bought the more expensive one.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 12:57:06 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.

I've got my mini in an under desk mount, with one of the many decent looking multi hub thingies at the back of my desk out of the way. Keeps desk looking clutter free for the most part. Fairly sure they do the mounts for the studios too.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 29, 2024, 09:41:08 am
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.

Im still holding out hope for a 27-30 silicon iMac. I have one of the last 27 ones. Its got 128gb RAM and  the best cpu available so it still does what I need, for now. I just love the form factor. Everyone I know that has swapped their iMac for the studio says the same as you.

Quote from: ToneLa on September 27, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
Tell m a
Cheers for the info, I am thinking overkill, I need a Scarlett 4i4 will play nice with Apple

But waiting for the new M4. Go big or go home, as it were

That's the thing, it becomes a new device. But MY device. I already know exactly what I need to do. As in many times in life, the game is to wait

Buyer's remorse kicked in yet? :D

I sold my gen2 Scarlett and got a UA volt 476. Its absolutely wonderful. The pre-amp emulations are actually really good and its ergonomically better with the controls on top. It looks pretty nice too. Bit dearer than the Scarlett but got a whack of ua plugins free with it.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 09:09:20 am
https://9to5mac.com/2024/09/29/m4-macbook-pro-leak/

could also be tempted to go MBP if that's the base now. Why can't they just stop this fuckery and release a bigger iMac and take all this indecision away from me.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 10:54:10 am
They seem to have made a deliberate decision to split their offering into 'casual user' and 'pro user' tiers. Well, more so than before. Previously we have had desktops divided by form-factor, but you could shove a huge amount of power into almost any machine and make it your pro solution. These days it seems the split is by machine type. And iMac has always been the 'one to rule them all' kind of machine. So my guess is even if they do release a bigger one, it will still be crippled by upgrade options and they'll release a separate Pro iMac which will be priced in whatever way doesn't kill the Studio setup as a viable option. I'd still get one anyway, but I'm not expecting it soon. They aren't as interested in the power users these days.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 12:02:11 pm
I blame all the dickheads thinking they need top end MBPs to look on twitter and edit a little YouTube video.

I'm still gonna need a studio display whatever I do because I can't be stuck on a small screen all day and I'm so used to the 5k iMac screen that every other monitor looks appalling.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 12:08:44 pm
I can't work on laptops period, have to two days a week in the office - get a headache from squinting every time.
That 5K retina has ruined everything, laptops, other screens, reality itself.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 06:01:01 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 30, 2024, 09:09:20 am
https://9to5mac.com/2024/09/29/m4-macbook-pro-leak/

could also be tempted to go MBP if that's the base now. Why can't they just stop this fuckery and release a bigger iMac and take all this indecision away from me.

About time the base model had 16gb. A pro machine with 8gb as standard was such a joke. If no big iMac is on the horizon i might get a ridiculous spec mbpro rather than a studio.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 4, 2024, 08:55:57 pm
was off today so I've been playing with open core and got Sonoma installed on my iMac. Seems pretty stable. Project Vision Pro is back on ;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 7, 2024, 05:06:47 pm
Hahaha! Do it!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 7, 2024, 06:33:08 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 30, 2024, 06:01:01 pm
About time the base model had 16gb. A pro machine with 8gb as standard was such a joke. If no big iMac is on the horizon i might get a ridiculous spec mbpro rather than a studio.

if it is 16gb I could max out storage
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 7, 2024, 07:37:23 pm
I'm fairly certain the base models will have 16gb because Apple Intelligence apparently needs a minimum of 8gb.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 7, 2024, 11:11:11 pm
Still isnt clear if Ill be able to get Apple intelligence in Northern Ireland. The UK will get it by December apparently.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 07:03:56 am
Ill turn it off immediatelly anyway, whenever it lands on my machine. Fuck that, and Siri for that matter. As if they arent collecting enough data as it is.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 07:45:13 am
project Vision Pro is go ;D 17th October.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 08:13:38 am
Quote from: Claire. on October  8, 2024, 07:45:13 am
project Vision Pro is go ;D 17th October.

What is this? A project you're working on?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 08:35:55 am
One that involves spending a ridiculous amount of money on a new toy, yeah.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 11:42:01 am
Quote from: Claire. on October  8, 2024, 08:35:55 am
One that involves spending a ridiculous amount of money on a new toy, yeah.

;D

Interested to know your thoughts when you've used it a bit.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 8, 2024, 06:51:20 pm
:lmao

Im really interested to see what you think though.  Its either the future or..  a gimmick. Hard to know
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 9, 2024, 09:35:46 am
I think it'll end up somewhere in between, it is the future it's just in what form it eventually settles into. I've seen a lot of videos where people are using VP to work and you can choose to see your surroundings or not and your screens are totally private. Can't wait to be dicking about on RAWK on the top of a mountain.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 10, 2024, 12:09:22 am
Quote from: Claire. on October  9, 2024, 09:35:46 am
I think it'll end up somewhere in between, it is the future it's just in what form it eventually settles into. I've seen a lot of videos where people are using VP to work and you can choose to see your surroundings or not and your screens are totally private. Can't wait to be dicking about on RAWK on the top of a mountain.

I think you're right. It'll be the future of computing. Like, remember when the ipad was ridiculed at the start? Last year they generated $28bn from it.

For the meantime, I intend to live vicariously through your posts.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 13, 2024, 12:21:44 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October  9, 2024, 09:35:46 am
I think it'll end up somewhere in between, it is the future it's just in what form it eventually settles into. I've seen a lot of videos where people are using VP to work and you can choose to see your surroundings or not and your screens are totally private. Can't wait to be dicking about on RAWK on the top of a mountain.

I hope you aren't the first person on Rawk to fall off a mountain whilst locking the Quasanh thread from its own stupidity.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 11:02:24 am
I'm currently obsessed with the UPS tracking, it's taken a lil pit stop in Germany.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 06:55:40 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:02:24 am
I'm currently obsessed with the UPS tracking, it's taken a lil pit stop in Germany.
;D there must be a German word for the feeling of expectation of receiving tech devices by delivery


Can you put it against tax? 
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 06:56:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:40 pm
Can you put it against tax?

I mean of course it's only for work and not at all will be used for leisure purposes!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:56:48 pm
I mean of course it's only for work and not at all will be used for leisure purposes!
O know nothing about putting stuff against tax does it matter if you also use it for leisure?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 07:03:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm
O know nothing about putting stuff against tax does it matter if you also use it for leisure?

Technically yes, but with stuff like computer equipment it's easy to say that's the case to be honest.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm
Why did I just end up with one in my shopping bag in the Apple Store.

I have no use for it and no time to use it.  The price  is insane. Even apple care is £25pm!

But shiney new thing


(Oh, and I certainly  cant afford it!!  So its a no brainer )
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 09:36:44 am
Arrived just now and absolutely gorgeous.

Not had first go yet as want the battery fully charged cos I know I wont want to take it off 😂and also got stupid work meetings, how inconsiderate
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 10:19:30 am
I await the [Moderated by Claire on my Vision Pro] all over the place :D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 10:54:44 am
Joking arent you, Im gonna be playing the dinosaurs thing all day like a child 😅
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 01:54:33 pm
Hello, from Vision Pro, this is proper weird to type by looking at the letter!

Ps the dinosaurs are fucking ace
