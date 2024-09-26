« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
Tell m a
Quote from: thejbs on September 23, 2024, 11:40:00 pm
If youre just recording a few audio channels, the air will be 100% fine as it has a fast ssd and a decent processor. I use a lot of midi instruments and plugins and usually have a high track count so I like the extra grunt of the pro. If you do decide pro, hold off a month or so for the new M4 update.

With music production Ive always erred on the side of overkill. A well specced pro will last you a decade.

Cheers for the info, I am thinking overkill, I need a Scarlett 4i4 will play nice with Apple

But waiting for the new M4. Go big or go home, as it were

That's the thing, it becomes a new device. But MY device. I already know exactly what I need to do. As in many times in life, the game is to wait

Quote from: Claire. on September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D

Buyer's remorse kicked in yet? :D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 07:07:43 am
No, but a load of articles appeared about the next version of it coming next year so I got thinking about replacing my iMac instead, cos for the price of the VP I can get a Mac Studio and studio display 🫠😂
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.
