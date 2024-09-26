Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also, Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.