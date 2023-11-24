I love tetris



In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work. I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.

I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....



Resulution wise, probably not. It would definitely be an overkill price wise, Studio shines for creative type of work (photography, video editing etc). Not that it wouldn't be great for anything else - it would, just not needed. The thing that I appreciate most about this screen is the colour accuracy. Which is obviously irrelevant to coding work in comparison to design/UX/UI work that I do. Saying that, a colour accurate screen is such a relief on the eyes, it does make a difference. It's less blue, black is richer, contrast is better and would make it easier for you, or anyone, to spend longer time working without eye fatigue. So you could probably look at some good IPS rated 4K panels - which come at a fraction of a price of the Studio Display. Many companies are making them and there is plenty of options to choose from.