Author Topic: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread  (Read 442122 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6280 on: November 24, 2023, 10:30:49 am »
yep, I can't go back, work will supply me with stuff from dell but I can't be arsed even if it's free. 40hrs+ a week of it not pissing me off is worth more than £1500.
Offline Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6281 on: November 24, 2023, 10:47:44 am »
Exactly. I know I'm spoiled, but I feel soothed and ready to work whenever I sit in front of a 5K retina screen. It is simply that good. Other way around, dropping down just that little bit ruins my productivity.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6282 on: November 24, 2023, 12:21:23 pm »
No M2 ultra instead of Max?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6283 on: November 24, 2023, 12:24:05 pm »
Not even close to being worth it for me. This machine is an overkill as is.
Offline Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6284 on: November 24, 2023, 07:15:35 pm »
Got the Studio Display. Hooked it up to Macbook. To my eyes the screen is just like iMac 5K. There are probably some minor differences, but I really cant see them. Its rich, sharp, all I needed.
Offline PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6285 on: November 25, 2023, 07:39:12 am »
Quote from: Zlen on November 24, 2023, 09:31:42 am
Thanks. Yeah, Im also interested in the display. There is no differentce in resolution but it is a new panel and has higher brightness, possibly slightly better colour accuracy I think. Have to say, once you work on these retina screens - there is no going back. Everything else feels like playing tetris.

I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6286 on: November 25, 2023, 11:06:49 am »
Quote from: Zlen on November 24, 2023, 07:15:35 pm
Got the Studio Display. Hooked it up to Macbook. To my eyes the screen is just like iMac 5K. There are probably some minor differences, but I really cant see them. Its rich, sharp, all I needed.

😍 thank you, and enjoy!

Im still working out exactly what machine Im getting, souped up mini or studio, but will for sure get the display. Reckon I got 6 months to decide and I know theyll put me on edge with new shiny in the meantime!
Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6287 on: November 25, 2023, 11:14:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 25, 2023, 07:39:12 am
I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....

I use a 5K iMac for coding and Im definitely an outlier, most devs I know prefer two+ screens but cos I come from design I was used to a large single screen and I hate the bezels, and dont even get me started on using two different monitor sizes or brands and god forbid the contrast/colours arent matching. Dont know how people can look at it.
Offline Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6288 on: November 25, 2023, 12:20:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 25, 2023, 07:39:12 am
I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....

Resulution wise, probably not. It would definitely be an overkill price wise, Studio shines for creative type of work (photography, video editing etc). Not that it wouldn't be great for anything else - it would, just not needed. The thing that I appreciate most about this screen is the colour accuracy. Which is obviously irrelevant to coding work in comparison to design/UX/UI work that I do. Saying that, a colour accurate screen is such a relief on the eyes, it does make a difference. It's less blue, black is richer, contrast is better and would make it easier for you, or anyone, to spend longer time working without eye fatigue. So you could probably look at some good IPS rated 4K panels - which come at a fraction of a price of the Studio Display. Many companies are making them and there is plenty of options to choose from.
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6289 on: November 30, 2023, 09:34:47 am »
Why are Macs so fucking hilariously shite at dealing with even basic hardware?

I got a new keyboard which works on my Windows boxes great. The Mac has switched round the important things like tilder and the vertical pipe - how fucking drunk are these c*nts?

Fuck off Apple.

I tried using ukelele? To redefine the keyboard keys - surely this should be something you can do with the OS? It's 2023 for fucks sake.

Anyway, not worked it out. What a piece of fucking shite this fucking thing is.

I can't be the only person that's complained about how wank it is with third party hardware?

IT JUST WORKS.

Does it fuck.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Crimson

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6290 on: November 30, 2023, 09:42:32 am »
I'll sacrifice myself and take it of your hands.

Had very few issues with my Mac Mini from 2018. Maybe usability has regressed since then?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,228
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6291 on: November 30, 2023, 09:42:55 am »
Yep.
It is pretty randomly crap with 3rd party anything.
Might work, might not.
Might not work even if it says it's supported.
Won't give you any idea as to why it doesn't work.
May have worked before on some previous OS - but no longer.
It's just random.

I always double check before buying any hardware I plan to plug into a Mac and use.
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6292 on: November 30, 2023, 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: Zlen on November 30, 2023, 09:42:55 am
Yep.
It is pretty randomly crap with 3rd party anything.
Might work, might not.
Might not work even if it says it's supported.
Won't give you any idea as to why it doesn't work.
May have worked before on some previous OS - but no longer.
It's just random.

I always double check before buying any hardware I plan to plug into a Mac and use.

Yeah it's just weirdly random.

My Logitech keyboard works fine***   but this new retro one I've got cannot be remapped. What kind of OS doesn't even come with basic tools to remap your keyboard? Are we in the fucking 80s?


***I can't use my page up/down or numeric keypad at all


Apple are just c*nts - "Use our stuff and it's ace. Fucking dare to use third party stuff and we'll fuck you! Muwahahahahahaha!"


Bellends.


Linux front end could teach Apple a thing or two for how not to be absolute inbred wankers.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Riquende

  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6293 on: December 1, 2023, 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 30, 2023, 09:34:47 am
the vertical pipe

It might be the proper name, but that's still a

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6294 on: December 3, 2023, 04:38:29 pm »
Thanks for the display advice.  I just pressed a button on my screen and it seems brighter , which makes me happy :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December  1, 2023, 11:36:26 pm
It might be the proper name, but that's still a



:D
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.
