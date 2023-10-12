Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.

I should have fucking known better.



I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.



Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.



Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?



Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?