Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 12, 2023, 10:01:04 am
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 12, 2023, 10:45:20 am
Zlen:
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.

They are mostly OK to be fair.

This one has pretty much nuked my Royal TSX though sadly - the cut and paste issue is mostly OK in apps (But still a bit weird) but RoyalTSX is fucked.

I usually have quite a few Terminal/RDP windows open and now when I have half that number open, it just freezes then restarts every 20 seconds or so.

No doubt a fix is coming around the corner
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 12, 2023, 10:58:10 am
They were mostly ok for me, until they weren't.
I'm not really gaining anything important from those updates.
For all I care OS could still look like it did in 2008 and I'd be ok with it.

So better safe than sorry.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Claire.
October 12, 2023, 12:14:04 pm
I used to run beta versions (still do on my intel cos stuck on Monterey) and had very few issues, anything I do find, straight on feedback assistant for a whinge and they seem to get fixes through quick.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Zlen
October 14, 2023, 08:15:25 am
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Millie
October 14, 2023, 09:45:49 pm
Claire.:
*parks Sonoma upgrade for a few weeks*

Ha ha - was just thinking the same
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Claire.
October 15, 2023, 11:05:32 am
Zlen:
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?

If you've got proof of purchase then they can help, but from a quick search about seems you might be able to do it yourself. Is the issue with this that he's not removed the machine from his iCloud devices?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Zlen
October 15, 2023, 01:36:15 pm
I have a proof of purchase via second hand marketplace, not sure if thats of any use.

It seems he didnt remove it from iCloud and it also has Find my checked. But Im completely bamboozled as to how it allowed me to log into this machine with my iCloud and add it to my devices. Isnt that exactly what Activation lock is supposed to prevent?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Claire.
October 15, 2023, 02:34:07 pm
https://al-support.apple.com/#/additional-support

You can start there, the local backup thing is a bit concerning, but from another article it seems they make a request to the original owner and if it's not in lost mode or the original owner doesn't register a complaint in 30 days it'll be unlocked. The other party hasn't switched off Find My before wiping it which is why it's only been a problem now.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Zlen
Yesterday at 10:28:08 am
Well, the guy did reply via the app I used initially, so that's something. I've had a long call with Apple support and basically I either need a proof of purchase of some kind, or his email/password. He says he has moved since and no longer has the phone used fro two-step verification, but that can be fixed by doing Account Recovery IF he has the email and has indeed been the legitimate owner with this machine on his iCloud.

Otherwise I'm fucked.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Claire.
Yesterday at 11:47:39 am
What a farce. Hopefully the fact he's replied is a sign that he's the legitimate owner and gets it sorted.

When I sold an old Air remember the steps to prep it for sale were quite long, more paranoia on my part to even look it up, seems its easier now with the new chips and has the erase all options like iOS.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Zlen
Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm
Yeah, I mean fair enough having a robust system hardware wise, but it's obviously not working well on the human-UX side. If he is the owner and can wipe the machine, sell it to me, I log in and use it for months - before thus issue crops up, something is obviously not right. There needs to be a designated 'prep to sell' process that automatically removes it from his iCloud. I'm still having a bit of hope, but it's not looking good. There is also an iFixit solution to kill the chip responsible - but it's neither trivial nor cheap to do.

Ruined my weekend this.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
PaulF
Yesterday at 02:45:41 pm
I guess it's treading a fine line.  If it's easy to wipe, it's easy to steal and sell.
Owners 'want' something that has decent deterrents to theft.  And I guess Apple aren't too concerned about the second hand market unless it hampers people selling their products to buy upgrades.

probably true of all manufacturers, but less 'sticky' for companies who have numerous rivals .
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Red-Soldier
Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm
Glad I've always steered clear of all Apple products.

It's so easy to shift on old, Windows based systems.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Hedley Lamarr
Today at 07:08:09 am
Red-Soldier:
Glad I've always steered clear of all Apple products.

It's so easy to shift on old, Windows based systems.

And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
zero zero
Today at 07:51:06 am
Hedley Lamarr:
And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.
I agree.

What a strange reason to wade in to an Apple thread.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
PaulF
Today at 08:23:14 am
zero zero:
I agree.

What a strange reason to wade in to an Apple thread.



Haha, HL is the North Bank of this thread :)

Staying slightly off topic, but I don't want to be in other apple threads.  Does anyone use bitwarden on an iphone.  Until passkeys become defacto, I'll be using it, but I want to migrate the iphone loving fam onto something other than copying lists of passwords between diaries every year .
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Andy @ Allerton!
Today at 09:03:53 am
Hedley Lamarr:
And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.

You think that people that know what they are doing wouldn't be able to do stuff with your Mac?

Ah that's so cute and quite refreshing in this day and age :)
