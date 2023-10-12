« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6240 on: October 12, 2023, 10:01:04 am
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6241 on: October 12, 2023, 10:45:20 am
Quote from: Zlen on October 12, 2023, 10:01:04 am
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.

They are mostly OK to be fair.

This one has pretty much nuked my Royal TSX though sadly - the cut and paste issue is mostly OK in apps (But still a bit weird) but RoyalTSX is fucked.

I usually have quite a few Terminal/RDP windows open and now when I have half that number open, it just freezes then restarts every 20 seconds or so.

No doubt a fix is coming around the corner
Meh

Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6242 on: October 12, 2023, 10:58:10 am
They were mostly ok for me, until they weren't.
I'm not really gaining anything important from those updates.
For all I care OS could still look like it did in 2008 and I'd be ok with it.

So better safe than sorry.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6243 on: October 12, 2023, 12:14:04 pm
I used to run beta versions (still do on my intel cos stuck on Monterey) and had very few issues, anything I do find, straight on feedback assistant for a whinge and they seem to get fixes through quick.
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?
Millie

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2023, 12:02:11 pm
*parks Sonoma upgrade for a few weeks*

Ha ha - was just thinking the same
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6246 on: Today at 11:05:32 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?

If you've got proof of purchase then they can help, but from a quick search about seems you might be able to do it yourself. Is the issue with this that he's not removed the machine from his iCloud devices?
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6247 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm
I have a proof of purchase via second hand marketplace, not sure if thats of any use.

It seems he didnt remove it from iCloud and it also has Find my checked. But Im completely bamboozled as to how it allowed me to log into this machine with my iCloud and add it to my devices. Isnt that exactly what Activation lock is supposed to prevent?
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #6248 on: Today at 02:34:07 pm
https://al-support.apple.com/#/additional-support

You can start there, the local backup thing is a bit concerning, but from another article it seems they make a request to the original owner and if it's not in lost mode or the original owner doesn't register a complaint in 30 days it'll be unlocked. The other party hasn't switched off Find My before wiping it which is why it's only been a problem now.
