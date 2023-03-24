« previous next »
You can also set that function to work by smacking your cursor in whichever screen corner you want. It's how I use it. Works a treat.
Quote from: Claire. on March 24, 2023, 08:34:11 am
Search? Are you pressing f4? 🤣 the ctrl + down should work regardless of keyboard.

Nah doesn't

The way the Mac does normal keyboards is fairly bizarre

I use a Logitech keyboard and mouse

It's all over the place, but most things it does are very, very odd. It's 'open all windows on restart is hilarious'

My PCs whenever I have multiple screens opens every window on the screen it was on when it shutdown. This bloody thing is random every single time. It's actually quite funny. It's full screen/not full screen/hiding the bloody thing is just weird. Quite often I have to force shutdown apps to even ever see them again.

But it just works.
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

'normal' keyboards? Maybe you need to map it better. I use apple keyboards to control windows, it's... interesting.

For the rearranging things on reboot, try looking in mission control, there's a setting about rearranging according to use.
Eventually got the MacBook Pro 14 M2 for £1739 from Costco in Silver.

Beautiful machine.
Quote from: LiamG on January 13, 2023, 08:22:45 pm
Anyone else have issues with Safari? Certain websites images will just not load up for me, especially the official LFC site, i've cleared history, cache and made sure that i haven't got disabled images checked on in the developer menu , any ideas what could be wrong?

Example below....

Still getting this problem, Chrome seems to work perfectly ok though! But then all my passwords are stored in safari so don't really want to use chrome!
any console errors or anything? check if it's downloading them in the network panel.
Quote from: LiamG on June  6, 2023, 06:08:26 am
Still getting this problem, Chrome seems to work perfectly ok though! But then all my passwords are stored in safari so don't really want to use chrome!

Chrome can likely import all the passwords across anyway. Even if there isn't a handy obvious direct transfer, you'll likely be able to export a CSV out of Safari and then import that into Chrome.
Quote from: Riquende on June  6, 2023, 12:52:33 pm
Chrome can likely import all the passwords across anyway. Even if there isn't a handy obvious direct transfer, you'll likely be able to export a CSV out of Safari and then import that into Chrome.
Export all your passworda to a CSV.... That sounds safe 😃
Rumours of a 30inch iMac in the works. Could make an appearance in 2024/25.
Fuckin finally.
Been waiting for it for years now.
Quote from: PaulF on June 12, 2023, 09:12:22 pm
Export all your passworda to a CSV.... That sounds safe 😃

Well, it lives on the local machine for about 10 seconds whilst you import it into the other browser, then you delete it.

What are you expecting to happen in that time?
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm
Rumours of a 30inch iMac in the works. Could make an appearance in 2024/25.

Ha, the week I started looking at upgrades. Well old imac, you're not dead yet!
