« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread  (Read 396327 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,489
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6040 on: February 16, 2022, 07:01:29 am »
Quote from: langhamstreet on February 15, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Apple should be ashamed that enthusiastic volunteers are able to prove that filling landfill with so-called obsolescence is nonsense
:thumbup
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6041 on: February 22, 2022, 11:04:08 pm »
MBP finally arrived. this thing is rapid. some rumours there's a base 13" model coming soon which i'd be tempted to swap this with if it's much cheaper in the 30 day return period.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6042 on: March 8, 2022, 10:54:09 pm »
Not laptop related, but a bit gutted to see they killed off the iMac 27. Always my go-to desktop. The studio looks great spec-wise, but a crazy, crazy price.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6043 on: March 8, 2022, 11:02:26 pm »
Wow. Cant believe they killed the big iMac. Im genuinely shocked. That Studio machine is fine and all, but its 6K+ for a well specced machine, whereas iMac was way cheaper.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6044 on: March 9, 2022, 09:27:30 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March  8, 2022, 10:54:09 pm
Not laptop related, but a bit gutted to see they killed off the iMac 27. Always my go-to desktop. The studio looks great spec-wise, but a crazy, crazy price.

Well this is shite news.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6045 on: March 9, 2022, 09:45:04 am »
Really is. Ever since they started releasing M-chip machines I was looking forward to a new big iMac as a replacement for my 2015 model. I do like the studio machine, it's a baby MacPro - but damn it's costly as anything and just not as elegant as an iMac.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,848
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6046 on: March 9, 2022, 09:52:10 am »
Tempted by the Studio. I dont need a top spec one so could prob pick up what I need around the base model spec.

Have used Mac Minis with a couple of screens for years now, and been looking at getting a single 49 curved screen so may take the plunge.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6047 on: March 9, 2022, 09:58:07 am »
Is Studio upgradeable in any way or is just a soldered brick?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6048 on: March 9, 2022, 10:00:57 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2022, 09:45:04 am
Really is. Ever since they started releasing M-chip machines I was looking forward to a new big iMac as a replacement for my 2015 model. I do like the studio machine, it's a baby MacPro - but damn it's costly as anything and just not as elegant as an iMac.

Exactly the same for me, mine is okay running wise but it's started to show it's age with a little bit of image retention on the edges of the screen, it clears with the screen saver so it's not appalling. Was looking to upgrade later in the year and I did have a look at the 24s in the shop and they're nice, but now, not feeling like I'm in any rush.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6049 on: March 9, 2022, 10:30:07 am »
I don't like the 24's. Well, I like the design - but I could not go back to a smaller screen - no chance. I might just slap some more memory into this machine and also have it opened and cleaned - because it's starting to breathe like Keith Richards after a marathon. Keep it going for a while unitl I save up and figure out what to go for next. Or buy a late model iMac Pro and keep that going for a few years.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6050 on: March 9, 2022, 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2022, 09:58:07 am
Is Studio upgradeable in any way or is just a soldered brick?

No upgrades
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6051 on: March 9, 2022, 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2022, 10:30:07 am
I don't like the 24's. Well, I like the design - but I could not go back to a smaller screen - no chance. I might just slap some more memory into this machine and also have it opened and cleaned - because it's starting to breathe like Keith Richards after a marathon. Keep it going for a while unitl I save up and figure out what to go for next. Or buy a late model iMac Pro and keep that going for a few years.

From what I remember in the shop, it felt smaller because the screen is clearly smaller and the bezel change but it didn't seem 'small'. I dunno, maybe I'm trying to convince myself ;D
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6052 on: March 9, 2022, 10:55:19 am »
If I worked out of different recording studios, like I used to, the Mac Studio would make great sense - it would be simple to pack it and bring it from place to place. It's an insane spec for such a tiny machine. But I can't lie, I was hoping for a M1 Ultra 27-32inch iMac to become my next  studio machine.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,848
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6053 on: March 9, 2022, 11:00:51 am »
Aren't they still going to release a 27", but just wasn't announced at this event?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6054 on: March 9, 2022, 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  9, 2022, 11:00:51 am
Aren't they still going to release a 27", but just wasn't announced at this event?

There are rumours of a iMac Pro later in the year - some say it might have a 32inch screen.  But the 27inch iMac is no longer for sale.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,848
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6055 on: March 9, 2022, 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March  9, 2022, 11:45:22 am
There are rumours of a iMac Pro later in the year - some say it might have a 32inch screen.  But the 27inch iMac is no longer for sale.

Yeah they nuked the Intel one, but think they do still intend to bring an Apple silicone one out this summer.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6056 on: March 9, 2022, 12:05:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  9, 2022, 12:04:02 pm
Yeah they nuked the Intel one, but think they do still intend to bring an Apple silicone one out this summer.

*hopes*

no doubt it'll be announced the second I cave and get the 24.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6057 on: March 9, 2022, 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  9, 2022, 12:04:02 pm
Yeah they nuked the Intel one, but think they do still intend to bring an Apple silicone one out this summer.

With all the other Apple silicon machines, they kept the intel model going until the new one was announced - the intel Mac Pro is still on sale even though an apple silicon model has been confirmed.  Seems strange they aren't doing that with the iMac 27.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,848
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6058 on: March 9, 2022, 01:11:09 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March  9, 2022, 12:54:09 pm
With all the other Apple silicon machines, they kept the intel model going until the new one was announced - the intel Mac Pro is still on sale even though an apple silicon model has been confirmed.  Seems strange they aren't doing that with the iMac 27.

They possibly finished a production run of them and decided not to do another due to the imminent launch of the Apple silicone version - or wanted to build up a few months of demand rather than people go for the Intel version.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6059 on: March 9, 2022, 03:15:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  9, 2022, 12:04:02 pm
Yeah they nuked the Intel one, but think they do still intend to bring an Apple silicone one out this summer.

Nah, they said at the end of the presentation: "(...)this completes our silicone Mac lineup, except Mac Pro - but that's for another day"

Pretty sure it's done for!
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,848
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6060 on: March 9, 2022, 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on March  9, 2022, 03:15:50 pm
Nah, they said at the end of the presentation: "(...)this completes our silicone Mac lineup, except Mac Pro - but that's for another day"

Pretty sure it's done for!

All rumours today seem to be pointing at there still being one.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6061 on: March 9, 2022, 04:01:03 pm »
MacRumors still have things up talking about an iMac Pro, original timeline they mention was June.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,489
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6062 on: May 2, 2022, 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March  9, 2022, 04:01:03 pm
MacRumors still have things up talking about an iMac Pro, original timeline they mention was June.
Wow, great! I'm (finally) in the market for a brand new machine, for the first time since 2014.....

Ideally want to stay with 13", deffo want 512GB SSD (can't stand using clouds) - should I hold on? Am regretting buying the Early 2015 MBP, it's not been as good as I was hoping. The keys are sticking, the HDMI port is dodgy, the camera isn't as good as I wanted and I have to do meetings on Microstuffed Teams which slows absolutely everything down, so I need a faster processor now.....

Trouble is, the models on sale in Estonia are limited and very, very expensive. What's happening over in the UK? Which model would you recommend or should I wait to see if these rumours become true?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6063 on: May 2, 2022, 09:32:50 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  2, 2022, 09:26:36 am
Wow, great! I'm (finally) in the market for a brand new machine, for the first time since 2014.....

Ideally want to stay with 13", deffo want 512GB SSD (can't stand using clouds) - should I hold on? Am regretting buying the Early 2015 MBP, it's not been as good as I was hoping. The keys are sticking, the HDMI port is dodgy, the camera isn't as good as I wanted and I have to do meetings on Microstuffed Teams which slows absolutely everything down, so I need a faster processor now.....

Trouble is, the models on sale in Estonia are limited and very, very expensive. What's happening over in the UK? Which model would you recommend or should I wait to see if these rumours become true?

I got a 2019 i9 Macbook Pro from Amazon that's in really good condition and has been fine for me for £2,000

Spec: 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16" - Core i9 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - Space Grey (Renewed)

Obviously it's hilariously slow compared to all my other machines (Even slow compared to my 2010 laptops) but for an Apple machine, it's pretty fast (I have an i7 Work Macbook Pro and the MiniMac Apple Silicon and they are way, way, way slower than even that)

As an example, compared to my £1200 current laptop (The one I use for gaming and VR)

MSI GL65 NVIDIA RTX 2060 16GB 15.6 120hz FHD i7-9750H@4.50 GHz Gaming Laptop - which benchmarked against the i9 Macbook Pro is around 3.5 times faster and around half the price
« Last Edit: May 2, 2022, 09:37:32 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6064 on: May 3, 2022, 02:05:55 pm »
Has anyone had any problems with Youtube using Safari ?  I vaguely remember them not playing well together a few years back but I've started to have problems all of a sudden.  It works okay on Chrome, so it's not a massive problem, just a minor annoyance.  If I had to guess I'd say Google have done something on their end.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6065 on: June 6, 2022, 10:05:11 pm »
A lot of devices dropping of the support list for Ventura, basically anything prior to 2017 and no Airs prior to 2018.  My 2020 pro is okay, but my air 2017 isnt. 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6066 on: June 8, 2022, 08:10:27 am »
I know, RIP my iMac :D should be good for support for another 2 years or so, just makes testing for me a bit of a pain.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6067 on: June 8, 2022, 08:14:10 am »
They are really narrowing the scope of product support. Five years is nothing for a computer, but here we are. Ive a 2015 iMac and plan to keep it for few more years, bit shit it wont get latest OS updates.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6068 on: June 8, 2022, 08:24:19 am »
Hopefully Opencore come up with something, I'm half tempted to throw Linux on the air anyway.  They were still selling MacBook Air 7,2 in 2019 from the Apple store.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,071
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6069 on: June 9, 2022, 07:55:48 am »
Apple moaning about the EU insisting on universal USBC

Nonsense. I've been buying devices with this for a couple years. Including my laptop.

It makes life easier. Mac users will eventually get to appreciate it
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6070 on: June 9, 2022, 09:08:34 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  9, 2022, 07:55:48 am
Apple moaning about the EU insisting on universal USBC

Nonsense. I've been buying devices with this for a couple years. Including my laptop.

It makes life easier. Mac users will eventually get to appreciate it

Ummm. My MacBook Pro already charges via USB-C, all newer models do, as do most newer iPads. 

Apple are perhaps a bit miffed about phone chargers, but theyre likely to get rid of the charging port completely within the next four or five years.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6071 on: June 9, 2022, 04:10:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  9, 2022, 07:55:48 am
Apple moaning about the EU insisting on universal USBC

Nonsense. I've been buying devices with this for a couple years. Including my laptop.

It makes life easier. Mac users will eventually get to appreciate it

On the other hand, I'm quite upset at having to replace all my lightning cables eventually. Spent a good sum accumulating those for a variety of devices.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6072 on: June 9, 2022, 04:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  9, 2022, 09:08:34 am
Ummm. My MacBook Pro already charges via USB-C, all newer models do, as do most newer iPads. 

Apple are perhaps a bit miffed about phone chargers, but theyre likely to get rid of the charging port completely within the next four or five years.

Didn't they move to magsafe last year? Or can you charge with both?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6073 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 am »
Since this last update, all the work Macs are knackered and my home machines are wrecked.

Apple. Sort it out, dickheads.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6074 on: Yesterday at 10:36:16 am »
My wife's imac 27 has been retired after some erratic behaviour.  Not a bad run, considering it was being used extensively almost every day for ten years. The hardware still might be ok - going to have a look at it over winter. 

Replaced it with the new iMac and she's very impressed with it so far, apart from the lack of SD slot.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6075 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 am »
Yeah, they can go and shove up their ass the lack of ports used by actual humans. I've a pretty capable MBPro 2019, but it's made mostly useless by featuring only USB-C ports.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6076 on: Yesterday at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:05:21 am
Since this last update, all the work Macs are knackered and my home machines are wrecked.

Apple. Sort it out, dickheads.

12.5.1?

You can report issues to them through feedback assistant, if they don't know they can't fix it!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6077 on: Yesterday at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:45:03 am
Yeah, they can go and shove up their ass the lack of ports used by actual humans. I've a pretty capable MBPro 2019, but it's made mostly useless by featuring only USB-C ports.

We have a 2020 mbpro 16.  Selling it soon for that very reason.  Too many times we've been away on shoots and forgotten an SD card adapter meaning we couldn't back up our photos.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6078 on: Today at 05:38:10 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:48:35 pm
12.5.1?

You can report issues to them through feedback assistant, if they don't know they can't fix it!

Which is just a security update, it changed nothing bar a few vulnerabilities in Safari.  It changed nothing regarding the OS, if it worked before it will work now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 