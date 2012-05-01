Wow, great! I'm (finally) in the market for a brand new machine, for the first time since 2014.....
Ideally want to stay with 13", deffo want 512GB SSD (can't stand using clouds) - should I hold on? Am regretting buying the Early 2015 MBP, it's not been as good as I was hoping. The keys are sticking, the HDMI port is dodgy, the camera isn't as good as I wanted and I have to do meetings on Microstuffed Teams which slows absolutely everything down, so I need a faster processor now.....
Trouble is, the models on sale in Estonia are limited and very, very expensive. What's happening over in the UK? Which model would you recommend or should I wait to see if these rumours become true?
I got a 2019 i9 Macbook Pro from Amazon that's in really good condition and has been fine for me for £2,000
Spec: 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16" - Core i9 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - Space Grey (Renewed)
Obviously it's hilariously slow compared to all my other machines (Even slow compared to my 2010 laptops) but for an Apple machine, it's pretty fast (I have an i7 Work Macbook Pro and the MiniMac Apple Silicon and they are way, way, way slower than even that)
As an example, compared to my £1200 current laptop (The one I use for gaming and VR)
MSI GL65 NVIDIA RTX 2060 16GB 15.6 120hz FHD i7-9750H@4.50 GHz Gaming Laptop - which benchmarked against the i9 Macbook Pro is around 3.5 times faster and around half the price