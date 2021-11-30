I bet







Having a poke around quickly, I've got a Dell Inspiron from about 15 years ago that I run a Centos 6 server on and use for FTP backups.I've got another Dell Inspiron that's running Windows XP as a test server (Isolated from my general network)I've got an IBM shitpad thing that's got OS/Warp on that, to be fair I don't use often, but it still works.I've got a Compaq from around 12 years ago running XP, but I don't tend to use that very often.I've also got a working Amiga 1200, Atari 400, Acorn Electron, Sinclar ZX Spectrum+, Sinclair ZX81, Psion 5, a variety of working Palm OSs, a Pocket Microsoft piece of shit that somehow still works and a couple of old HP machines (about 8 years oldish?) - one runs Mint, the other one runs Ubuntu and a MSI that's about 10 years old that runs Centos 7 (But not very well to be fair, going to stick Ubuntu on that when I can be arsed)And a pile of maybe 10 other laptops that all worked when I last used them. I think I've only ever had one genuinelly die - quite often the power adapter dies and people chuck the laptop. You can easily test it (I've got a couple of adapters with about 50 tips between them and adjustable polarity/voltage) and buy a new one from Amazon (who do a shit load of them for reasonable prices)** Some of these machines are probably older than I've said, I'm just guessing really. When I work for companies and they are due to skip the old machines, I ask if I can buy them off them as I use them for projects at home - so they are very high-spec (for the time) and last well with OS's like Linux that really don't need mega-hardware to do well***** When I'm using Linux, I never use the crappy GUI shite. I live on the command line with them