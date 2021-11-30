« previous next »
Author Topic: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread  (Read 372607 times)

Offline zero zero

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5960 on: November 30, 2021, 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 29, 2021, 07:04:20 pm
I've got laptops that are 10-20 years old that I still use.
I bet

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5961 on: November 30, 2021, 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on November 30, 2021, 10:24:09 am
I bet



Having a poke around quickly, I've got a Dell Inspiron from about 15 years ago that I run a Centos 6 server on and use for FTP backups.

I've got another Dell Inspiron that's running Windows XP as a test server (Isolated from my general network)

I've got an IBM shitpad thing that's got OS/Warp on that, to be fair I don't use often, but it still works.

I've got a Compaq from around 12 years ago running XP, but I don't tend to use that very often.

I've also got a working Amiga 1200, Atari 400, Acorn Electron, Sinclar ZX Spectrum+, Sinclair ZX81, Psion 5, a variety of working Palm OSs, a Pocket Microsoft piece of shit that somehow still works and a couple of old HP machines (about 8 years oldish?) - one runs Mint, the other one runs Ubuntu and a MSI that's about 10 years old that runs Centos 7 (But not very well to be fair, going to stick Ubuntu on that when I can be arsed)

And a pile of maybe 10 other laptops that all worked when I last used them. I think I've only ever had one genuinelly die - quite often the power adapter dies and people chuck the laptop. You can easily test it (I've got a couple of adapters with about 50 tips between them and adjustable polarity/voltage) and buy a new one from Amazon (who do a shit load of them for reasonable prices)



** Some of these machines are probably older than I've said, I'm just guessing really. When I work for companies and they are due to skip the old machines, I ask if I can buy them off them as I use them for projects at home - so they are very high-spec (for the time) and last well with OS's like Linux that really don't need mega-hardware to do well

***** When I'm using Linux, I never use the crappy GUI shite. I live on the command line with them
Online CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5962 on: November 30, 2021, 01:06:56 pm »
Sounds like you need to do a tip run mate.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5963 on: November 30, 2021, 01:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 30, 2021, 01:06:56 pm
Sounds like you need to do a tip run mate.

Funnily enough I went out today to lash a couple of boxes of unidentifiable wires that I've had for 30+ years :D
Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5964 on: November 30, 2021, 02:46:44 pm »
Anyone else imagining one of them hoarders houses?

;D
Online CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5965 on: November 30, 2021, 02:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 30, 2021, 02:46:44 pm
Anyone else imagining one of them hoarders houses?

;D

Yeah that's exactly what went through my mind, but rather than news papers stacked up Andy just has laptops... everyone of the 10,000 he has a use for, of course  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5966 on: November 30, 2021, 04:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 30, 2021, 02:46:44 pm
Anyone else imagining one of them hoarders houses?

;D

Ha ha

Yeah bit of a struggle to get rid of all the shit. We have a box room where there is stuff I haven't seen for yonks.

The tech I keep though is actually used on various projects from time to time - the older ones on electronics stuff with the Ardiuno

It's the other crap I need to get shot of - the wires and mystery adapters and crap like my 56k modem that went today.

Getting there slowly...
Online Crimson

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5967 on: November 30, 2021, 04:15:09 pm »
I bet RAWK is actually run out of Andy's basement.

Also Andy defending his old tech vs new hardware

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5968 on: November 30, 2021, 04:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on November 30, 2021, 04:15:09 pm
I bet RAWK is actually run out of Andy's basement.

Also Andy defending his old tech vs new hardware



I play Doom 2 on this

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5969 on: November 30, 2021, 05:39:51 pm »

That typewriter still has years of life in it ;)
Offline John C

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5970 on: November 30, 2021, 06:23:53 pm »
My daughters Macbook Air has water damage, Apple say the logic board needs replacing as well as a couple of other things. They want £780 to repair it, is this something that can be done at a laptop repair shop?
Any recommendations?

Ta.
Offline red annie

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5971 on: November 30, 2021, 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 30, 2021, 06:23:53 pm
My daughters Macbook Air has water damage, Apple say the logic board needs replacing as well as a couple of other things. They want £780 to repair it, is this something that can be done at a laptop repair shop?
Any recommendations?

Ta.

Haven't had anything repaired by this company. However bought loads of stuff from them and sold stuff to them. Worth an ask, they always come across as highly professional.

https://www.thebookyard.com
Offline John C

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5972 on: November 30, 2021, 08:42:17 pm »
Thanks Annie, not far from me either. Nice one.
Offline Layer 2

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5973 on: December 1, 2021, 01:03:02 pm »
Want to get a Mac of some kind again because I want to be able to capture and analyse wireless frames in the air and Macs are the best tool for this.

Started off thinking yes get a MacBook Pro M1 Max and then the more I looked into it, the more the choice of Mac becomes more complicated. The fact the Apple silicone cant run standard Windows versions is a major drawback for me. I love Parallels and the flexibility it gives you. But also I dont want to spend money on the Intel based Macs, just feels wrong in terms of future proofing over the next couple
of years.

So then I thought just get a cheaper base spec Mac Mini M1 as a middle ground to use purely for WiFi analysis, but even that adds up to a grand with the keyboard and trackpad, which is a lot for something that wouldnt be an everyday machine.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5974 on: December 2, 2021, 03:10:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 30, 2021, 05:39:51 pm

That typewriter still has years of life in it ;)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5975 on: December 2, 2021, 07:27:44 pm »
;D
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5976 on: December 5, 2021, 02:07:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 27, 2021, 09:53:47 am
New one..

And I had a pay rise last year!

(And Im paying for it monthly ;D)

I see you're also in the camp of 'shut up and take my money'.  :)
Offline PaulF

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5977 on: December 5, 2021, 03:19:12 pm »
M2 chip rumoured too.
Could be quite a shake up for Intel.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5978 on: December 5, 2021, 03:31:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  5, 2021, 03:19:12 pm
M2 chip rumoured too.
Could be quite a shake up for Intel.

The death of X86 architecture?  (Ive been predicting this since 95 ;D)
Offline Snail

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5979 on: December 7, 2021, 11:57:20 pm »
I've gone and treated myself to the new 16" MBP and my goodness fucking Christ, it's like lightning. Had an XPS 13 9370 before this (appalling build quality, it started falling apart within a year of buying it) and I've only ever used Windows before now - though my phone, tablet, watch are all Apple. After frowning at the screen for about an hour I think I've managed to get the hang of things, and I've got all my mods working on Sims 4 so ;D

Went for the 16GB / 1TB config, I think it'll do me just fine and I truly couldn't justify the extra for the 32GB.
Online CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5980 on: December 7, 2021, 11:59:11 pm »
You'll never go back and it'll last you years (just ignore Andy@ in here, but then that's good advice for all of RAWK  ;D)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5981 on: December 8, 2021, 06:55:11 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  7, 2021, 11:57:20 pm
I've gone and treated myself to the new 16" MBP and my goodness fucking Christ, it's like lightning. Had an XPS 13 9370 before this (appalling build quality, it started falling apart within a year of buying it) and I've only ever used Windows before now - though my phone, tablet, watch are all Apple. After frowning at the screen for about an hour I think I've managed to get the hang of things, and I've got all my mods working on Sims 4 so ;D

Went for the 16GB / 1TB config, I think it'll do me just fine and I truly couldn't justify the extra for the 32GB.
Mine came yesterday
.

OMFG.  Its incredible. The screen quality for one. Cant wait to start video editing on it. 
Online Crimson

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5982 on: December 8, 2021, 07:56:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  8, 2021, 06:55:11 am
Mine came yesterday
.

OMFG.  Its incredible. The screen quality for one. Cant wait to start video editing on it.

And then you did by the sound of it.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5983 on: December 8, 2021, 09:06:11 am »
Quote from: Crimson on December  8, 2021, 07:56:47 am
And then you did by the sound of it.
Harsh ;D
Offline Snail

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5984 on: December 8, 2021, 11:35:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  8, 2021, 06:55:11 am
Mine came yesterday
.

OMFG.  Its incredible. The screen quality for one. Cant wait to start video editing on it.

Chunky beast isn't it? I love it though, I'm sick of everything trying to be as thin as possible.
Offline Snail

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5985 on: December 8, 2021, 12:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  8, 2021, 11:35:20 am
Chunky beast isn't it? I love it though, I'm sick of everything trying to be as thin as possible.

Forgot to mention the speakers :lickin
Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5986 on: December 9, 2021, 12:20:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  5, 2021, 03:19:12 pm
M2 chip rumoured too.
Could be quite a shake up for Intel.

Any kind of timelines on that?

*crosses fingers this means new big iMac*

I was in the apple shop the other week and the 24 is really lovely, but, dunno, I'm sure it'd be all great but the smaller screen would feel like a down grade.
Offline PaulF

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5987 on: December 9, 2021, 07:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on December  9, 2021, 12:20:56 pm
Any kind of timelines on that?

*crosses fingers this means new big iMac*

I was in the apple shop the other week and the 24 is really lovely, but, dunno, I'm sure it'd be all great but the smaller screen would feel like a down grade.
Sorry. Was just one of those spam news stories on my phone. Got the feeling thet were thinking 2022, but it was mainly clock bait .

Gotta say, my second hand mac book Pro has fab screen and speakers. Well much better than any laptop I've owned. Not that I'm a big spender on such things. I'm beginning to see why people hype these things.  No right click though means I'll probably never get in the macos train.
Offline Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5988 on: December 10, 2021, 09:25:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  9, 2021, 07:24:14 pm
No right click though means I'll probably never get in the macos train.

can enable context menu in system prefs -> trackpad/mouse (whichever you're using) as well as learn/tweak all your gestures.


Quote from: PaulF on December  9, 2021, 07:24:14 pm
Sorry. Was just one of those spam news stories on my phone. Got the feeling thet were thinking 2022, but it was mainly clock bait .

Gotta say, my second hand mac book Pro has fab screen and speakers. Well much better than any laptop I've owned. Not that I'm a big spender on such things. I'm beginning to see why people hype these things.

Ah okay, I've been keeping an eye on macrumors and not seen anything, starting to think they're only going to do iMac in one size which is a bit of an arse but the one I have is fine can wait it out. A release before/around my work bonus time would be excellent though ;D

Build quality is part of the reason I keep getting them, and well, I like that everything syncs up, from my clipboard to messages and documents. Those things make my life more simple and the OS rarely pisses me off or gets in the way. I use windows less but shout at it more.
Offline Samio

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5989 on: December 22, 2021, 05:40:32 pm »
Now then can someone point me in the right direction for a decent hub to connect to my MBA?

Just need a couple of USB ports and HDMI. Anything else is just a nice to have :)
Offline PaulF

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5990 on: December 22, 2021, 05:55:52 pm »
I've got a novoo dongle hanging out of my thunderbolt socket . Does exactly what you said ( and nothing more) about £15 from eBay

--edit-- Amazon. Don't know why I said eBay.
Online CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5991 on: December 22, 2021, 06:17:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 22, 2021, 05:55:52 pm
I've got a novoo dongle hanging out of my thunderbolt socket . Does exactly what you said ( and nothing more) about £15 from eBay

--edit-- Amazon. Don't know why I said eBay.

Same, although for my Mac Mini and have it stuck to the underside of my desk.
Offline Samio

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5992 on: December 22, 2021, 07:07:34 pm »
Nice one both Doesnt fuck the battery up does it?

Like using some unofficial cables to charge your iPhone
Online Crimson

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5993 on: December 22, 2021, 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Samio on December 22, 2021, 07:07:34 pm
Nice one both Doesnt fuck the battery up does it?

Like using some unofficial cables to charge your iPhone

Does it have its own power supply or is it charged by the Mac? I know a mate have one similar and he's not getting enough juice if all ports are used at the same time. The one I use have external power, but don't look as sleek.
Offline PaulF

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5994 on: December 23, 2021, 06:58:40 am »
No power supply. I'm only using it for a keyboard at the moment so can't comment on the battery.  Though I do tend to leave the power in the other socket.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5995 on: December 24, 2021, 11:06:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 22, 2021, 05:55:52 pm
I've got a novoo dongle hanging out of my thunderbolt socket . Does exactly what you said ( and nothing more) about £15 from eBay

--edit-- Amazon. Don't know why I said eBay.

That sounds like a sex toy ad
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5996 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm »
Had to do some stuff in work with Windows to help out a team and set some stuff up for them (As they all have Windows boxes)

Got my Mac Windows going again and quite a lot of dicking about to get it all spot on and finished the task

Now I am on this OS again in work, everything just works, it's all effortless. I can use my numeric keypad, I can turn the main monitor on the laptop off. I can do a load of things that are a chore and annoyance on the Mac

Safe to say that while I'm not developing and having to use the Mac environment, I'm sticking with this. You forget how delightful Windows is when you haven't used it for a while.

Just joy :)


For balance, there are some things on Mac that are nice like the Terminal, but I use Royal TSX (on both) and WSL2, so no difference really.
Online CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5997 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
I genuinely worry for anyone who prefers the windows interface to MacOS.
Online Crimson

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5998 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
I genuinely worry for anyone who prefers the windows interface to MacOS.

I still do in many ways out of pure habit. I'd worry more about anyone taking the time to write a post in a Mac-thread on how much they prefer Windows (and not for the first time either)  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #5999 on: Today at 12:44:53 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
I genuinely worry for anyone who prefers the windows interface to MacOS.

I like being able to use 'page up' and 'page down' on my keyboard as well as being able to turn the Mac screen off.

The Mac has some nice things about it, but quite a few are gimmicky and the weird decisions they make are just.. odd.. things that you can do on any computer, you have to jump through hoops on a Mac.

Even the insistance that double clicking the top bar to make an app full screen is bizarre. Like they want you to have a desktop with randomly sized windows all over the shop. If I want to focus on a task then I like a full screen app. If I need other stuff to be viewed then I use my other monitors.

Having now got an Apple Mac and MiniMac and using them as regularly as my Linux boxes (Mint, Ubuntu and Centos) - there are several decisions made in Linux that differ, but all feel natural and usual. Windows although a bit clunky in places is consistent - click a thing here - it does that. Do something there. Expected results.

Macs and Apples can seem a bit forced/strange/weird.

But as I said, they also have their uses as do all the machines I own. I use them all for slightly different stuff.
