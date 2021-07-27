Having issues with my Macbook Pro (2017).



When I do not have the charger plugged in - the laptop will turn on, but there's just black screen.



I've tried all the work arounds I've found online and no luck at all.



If I plug it into the charger - everything works fine as long as the battery is at around 80%+ ... but once I unplug it, it goes back to the black screen.



Any ideas here?



I know you said youve tried the obvious stuff, but is the brightness up on the display? Unplug the charger and use the keys on the keyboard / touchbar to increase the display brightness.If that doesnt work, have you tried shining a torch on the display? If you look closely you may see a very faint picture you used to be able to shine the torch through the Apple logo at the back (models where the logo is illuminated) but you cant do that on newer models. If its not the brightness it sounds like a short somewhere, has anything been spilt on it?