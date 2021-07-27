Okay bores, this is a Mac thread, keep it on topic. Also, not for the first time, you're talking absolute twaddle.
Not sure.
My Macbook Pro for work cost £2,470
It has an i7 Processor. Amd Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory. 16GB Memory. 512GB SSD.
I recently bought a new laptop for my VR.
£1083.
32GB memory. i9 Overlclocked processor. 512GB SSD. 1TB harddrive. RTX 2060 overclocked processor. 120hz FHD.
I ran a few benchmarks on both of them and the MSi machine is 7.2 times faster at processing.
Updated this for the official figures (though running on a Mac, the graphics card is way slower than Windows machines)https://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-RTX-2060-vs-AMD-Radeon-Pro-5300M/4034vsm965657
From that linked site, you can see most things the Mac does at peak is around 40 fps compared to 110-120 fps
Given most games run at 60fps, the Mac struggles to run ANY of them and the MSi machine can comfortably run all of them and easily doubles the frame rate.