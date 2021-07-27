« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
July 27, 2021, 02:12:37 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 18, 2021, 07:14:29 pm
What are the new M1 Macbook Pros like in this kinda 30 degrees heat at the moment?

I'm on the last MBP before they removed USB ports etc and it's basically unoperational when it's this hot. Keyboard is way too hot and everything lags to fuck.

Kinda annoying as my MBP before this one lasted a lot longer. Need to find an employee discount somehow :butt.

My air's been ridiculously good during the recent hot weather - saying that - going to take the old 2013 MBP to my first gig back at the weekend - no chance I'm taking the M1.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 3, 2021, 02:36:47 am
Having issues with my Macbook Pro (2017).

When I do not have the charger plugged in - the laptop will turn on, but there's just black screen.

I've tried all the work arounds I've found online and no luck at all.

If I plug it into the charger - everything works fine as long as the battery is at around 80%+ ... but once I unplug it, it goes back to the black screen.

Any ideas here?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 3, 2021, 08:41:21 am
Check your battery status in system report.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 8, 2021, 12:37:03 am
Quote from: Roopy on August 3, 2021, 02:36:47 am
Having issues with my Macbook Pro (2017).

When I do not have the charger plugged in - the laptop will turn on, but there's just black screen.

I've tried all the work arounds I've found online and no luck at all.

If I plug it into the charger - everything works fine as long as the battery is at around 80%+ ... but once I unplug it, it goes back to the black screen.

Any ideas here?


Buy a windows box for half the price that's 10 times faster :)
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 8, 2021, 01:03:06 pm
 :mooncat
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 10, 2021, 10:29:36 pm
Quote from: Roopy on August 3, 2021, 02:36:47 am
Having issues with my Macbook Pro (2017).

When I do not have the charger plugged in - the laptop will turn on, but there's just black screen.

I've tried all the work arounds I've found online and no luck at all.

If I plug it into the charger - everything works fine as long as the battery is at around 80%+ ... but once I unplug it, it goes back to the black screen.

Any ideas here?

I know you said youve tried the obvious stuff, but is the brightness up on the display? Unplug the charger and use the keys on the keyboard / touchbar to increase the display brightness.

If that doesnt work, have you tried shining a torch on the display? If you look closely you may see a very faint picture you used to be able to shine the torch through the Apple logo at the back (models where the logo is illuminated) but you cant do that on newer models. If its not the brightness it sounds like a short somewhere, has anything been spilt on it?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 11, 2021, 12:34:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 8, 2021, 12:37:03 am
Buy a windows box for half the price that's 10 times faster :)

Why would you do that when you can get a Linux box for even less :P
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 11, 2021, 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 11, 2021, 12:34:21 pm
Why would you do that when you can get a Linux box for even less :P

I also have several linux boxes :)

All but one are ex-Windows machines. One is actually Ubuntu built in :)
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 11, 2021, 04:09:07 pm
Okay bores, this is a Mac thread, keep it on topic. Also, not for the first time, you're talking absolute twaddle.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 11, 2021, 06:51:19 pm
Sorry  Claire.
Anyway Curry's a doing £150 off a Mac book if you be trade in as an old tablet or phone. Tempted , but still £700 odd for what will be a shiny toy.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 15, 2021, 10:14:40 am
Quote from: Claire. on August 11, 2021, 04:09:07 pm
Okay bores, this is a Mac thread, keep it on topic. Also, not for the first time, you're talking absolute twaddle.

Not sure.

My Macbook Pro for work cost £2,470

It has an i7 Processor. Amd Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory. 16GB Memory. 512GB SSD.


I recently bought a new laptop for my VR.

£1083.


32GB memory. i9 Overlclocked processor. 512GB SSD. 1TB harddrive. RTX 2060 overclocked processor. 120hz FHD.


I ran a few benchmarks on both of them and the MSi machine is 7.2 times faster at processing.

Updated this for the official figures (though running on a Mac, the graphics card is way slower than Windows machines)

https://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-RTX-2060-vs-AMD-Radeon-Pro-5300M/4034vsm965657

From that linked site, you can see most things the Mac does at peak is around 40 fps compared to 110-120 fps

Given most games run at 60fps, the Mac struggles to run ANY of them and the MSi machine can comfortably run all of them and easily doubles the frame rate.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 19, 2021, 03:27:43 am
Quote from: Red Wizard on August 10, 2021, 10:29:36 pm
I know you said you’ve tried the obvious stuff, but is the brightness up on the display? Unplug the charger and use the keys on the keyboard / touchbar to increase the display brightness.

If that doesn’t work, have you tried shining a torch on the display? If you look closely you may see a very faint picture… you used to be able to shine the torch through the Apple logo at the back (models where the logo is illuminated) but you can’t do that on newer models. If it’s not the brightness it sounds like a short somewhere, has anything been spilt on it?

Yep - I've tried all of that.

Brightness is definitely up... nothing has been spilled on the macbook, I've kept it in immaculate condition.

The screen will not display at all - even on charge or off charge .

The only way I can access the screen/display is if I have it on charge and then used a HDMI to mirror screen to spare computer monitor I have - the laptop screen itself remains blank but the display does transfer over to the monitor and so I can use it that way.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 19, 2021, 10:02:27 am
Book an appt with the apple store, you're within the 6 years and sounds like it's a hardware problem so they'll fix it for free.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 27, 2021, 01:36:33 pm
Has anyone managed to fix the Mac Mini Wifi issues?

When it's on the Network cable, I get 210MB Download/30MB Upload

When it's on (a very strong and fast) Wifi I get 220MB/30MB initially but after ten minutes I got 2MB/0.75MB
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
August 30, 2021, 03:34:46 am
Quote from: Claire. on August 19, 2021, 10:02:27 am
Book an appt with the apple store, you're within the 6 years and sounds like it's a hardware problem so they'll fix it for free.

Yup that's what I'm going to do this week.

No other option really - they are generally pretty good at the Apple Store too.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 01:08:38 am
Got it sorted via the Apple Store.

They basically replaced the entire laptop parts for me - everything except the hard drive.

The issue was the screen & also the battery had failed.

So I got a new screen, battery, keyboard etc - around $1000 worth of parts all for free.

And they said if anything further happens it's covered by another 3 yrs warranty.

Very happy with the service from the Apple Store.
