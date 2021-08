Having issues with my Macbook Pro (2017).



When I do not have the charger plugged in - the laptop will turn on, but there's just black screen.



I've tried all the work arounds I've found online and no luck at all.



If I plug it into the charger - everything works fine as long as the battery is at around 80%+ ... but once I unplug it, it goes back to the black screen.



Any ideas here?



I know you said you’ve tried the obvious stuff, but is the brightness up on the display? Unplug the charger and use the keys on the keyboard / touchbar to increase the display brightness.If that doesn’t work, have you tried shining a torch on the display? If you look closely you may see a very faint picture… you used to be able to shine the torch through the Apple logo at the back (models where the logo is illuminated) but you can’t do that on newer models. If it’s not the brightness it sounds like a short somewhere, has anything been spilt on it?