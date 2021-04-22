Bit of a strange one with the RAM upgrade...



Tried putting the two 8GB modules in an got the 3 beeps on start-up. Checked they were in properly, tried again, got the same.



Tried each module on it's own. They both work in the top slot, so neither are faulty, but neither work in the bottom slot.



Tried my 4GB modules again and both slots are working fine with those. I can also have a 4GB in bottom slot and 8GB in top and this works no problem.



I'm guessing the new modules aren't sitting correctly in the second slot for some reason (although tried and tried and tried putting them in and out). Unless anyone has any other ideas?