Had an old MBPro 2011 sitting around for a year after the old Magsafe charger died. Decided to bring it back to life, but it's been a bloody journey. Replaced the charger first, turns out the battery got fried when the charged went. Replaced the battery, somehow got it to boot. Then I got a new SSD drive to replace the terrible HDD. Bloody Recovery mode was so buggy it took me ages for it to properly load. Once it did it wouldn't select the new SSD as the machine date was reset to 2000. Had to boot it a lot of times again to get access to the Terminal after which it turns out some keys aren't working. So to enter the date resetting line of code I had to manually copy and paste letters to the terminal from some random article in Safari and collage them into the line of code. With that fixed and Sierra installed the keyboad issues still persisted - looks like it died as well. So close to having it done, but replacing the keyboard looks like a bloody Mount Everest of Macbook DIY projects. Would have been simpler to just sell the thing for change, but now I''m neck deep in it and there is no going back.