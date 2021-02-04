« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 4, 2021, 05:24:33 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February  4, 2021, 04:19:31 pm
I'm rating that as a Windows Vista level comeback.
I've heard snappier comebacks from a bowl of Rice Krispies!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 12:01:57 am
When I was at uni I had a mate who was an Amiga user.  It was around the time the first pentium came out.  He had pages and pages of pentium jokes.
They werent funny ;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 12:13:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2021, 12:01:57 am
When I was at uni I had a mate who was an Amiga user.  It was around the time the first pentium came out.  He had pages and pages of pentium jokes.
They werent funny ;D

Was the guy about 10yrs older than you by any chance? Loved going the pub? Got angry if it was ever shut?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 07:56:19 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February  5, 2021, 12:13:05 am
Was the guy about 10yrs older than you by any chance? Loved going the pub? Got angry if it was ever shut?
No, he was a physics student, had the most awful curtains hairstyle .... had a stunning girlfriend who was several leagues above him (who one of the people on my course was knocking off on the side).

Amiga users were the ultimate fan boys
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 02:55:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2021, 07:56:19 am
No, he was a physics student, had the most awful curtains hairstyle .... had a stunning girlfriend who was several leagues above him (who one of the people on my course was knocking off on the side).

Amiga users were the ultimate fan boys

Amigas were actually amazing.

The ideas and architecture were way ahead of their time.

They got their awesomeness from 8-bit Atari computers which went with custom chips for sound, graphics and a Display List and going onto Amiga custom chips for the same with a Co-processor and blitters.

Niice. Written quite a lot of 8-bit machine code games/demos for the Atari and more for the Amiga.

Absolutely a dream to code for even in assembler.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 04:23:30 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February  5, 2021, 02:55:18 pm
Amigas were actually amazing.

The ideas and architecture were way ahead of their time.

They got their awesomeness from 8-bit Atari computers which went with custom chips for sound, graphics and a Display List and going onto Amiga custom chips for the same with a Co-processor and blitters.

Niice. Written quite a lot of 8-bit machine code games/demos for the Atari and more for the Amiga.

Absolutely a dream to code for even in assembler.
I rest my case

:lmao

;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 04:27:00 pm
[mode holedig]
+spade
-spade
[/mode holedig]
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 04:39:35 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  5, 2021, 04:27:00 pm
[mode holedig]
+spade
-spade
[/mode holedig]


; Hello World in 68000 Assembler expressing how rubbish Apples are :)

        move.l  #DOS
        move.l  4.w,a6
        jsr     -$0198(a6)      ;OldOpenLibrary
        move.l  d0,a6
        beq.s   .Out
        move.l  #HelloWorld,d1

        moveq   #13,d2
        jsr     -$03AE(a6)      ;WriteChars

       jsr     -$03B4          ;PutStr

        move.l  a6,a1
        move.l  4.w,a6
        jsr     -$019E(a6)      ;CloseLibrary
.Out    rts

DOS          dc.b    'dos.library',0
HelloWorld   dc.b    'Apples suck',$A,0
« Last Edit: February 5, 2021, 04:42:30 pm by Open the fucking pubs in Allerton »
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 5, 2021, 05:29:12 pm
*coughnerdalertcough*
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 7, 2021, 12:46:13 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February  5, 2021, 02:55:18 pm
Amigas were actually amazing.



I had an A600. It was crap. Specifically because without diagonal arrow keys you couldn't build branch lines in Railroad Tycoon!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 10, 2021, 08:52:17 am
That Big Sur update has been trying (and failing) to install for days now.

I've left it on overnight, I've rebooted, I've attempted to manually kick it off several times.

It sits there and says 'Preparing macOS Big Sur..' and 'about 15 minutes remaining' with a progress bar.

The progress bar gets to full and then it just sits there. And sits there. And sits there.

If leave it on. Nothing. If I reboot then it says an update is ready and we go again.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 10, 2021, 08:52:57 am
Quote from: Riquende on February  7, 2021, 12:46:13 am
I had an A600. It was crap. Specifically because without diagonal arrow keys you couldn't build branch lines in Railroad Tycoon!

Never had a 600, I had a 500 which was great. I've also still got a souped up A1200 with a modern card in it for a drive.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 15, 2021, 06:58:24 pm
Where can I recycle old MacBook battery?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 17, 2021, 08:23:05 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February 10, 2021, 08:52:17 am
That Big Sur update has been trying (and failing) to install for days now.

I've left it on overnight, I've rebooted, I've attempted to manually kick it off several times.

It sits there and says 'Preparing macOS Big Sur..' and 'about 15 minutes remaining' with a progress bar.

The progress bar gets to full and then it just sits there. And sits there. And sits there.

If leave it on. Nothing. If I reboot then it says an update is ready and we go again.

Have a look in /var/log/install.log to see what's failing, you might need to show all files to see this folder, can do it in finder with cmd + shift + .
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 17, 2021, 08:37:45 am
Big Sur is definitely more trouble than it's worth at the moment.

I can't seem to use Photoshop or Microsoft Teams anymore. Teams works very rarely but usually I can't get into the meeting - just stuck on the 'host will let you in' page even though I can hear everything that's going on...
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 20, 2021, 09:45:01 pm
Bloody Mac suddenly logged me out of everything (even RAWK!). What's that all about?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
February 21, 2021, 12:17:45 am
Fuck, he got back in  :(
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 02:08:08 pm
Had an old MBPro 2011 sitting around for a year after the old Magsafe charger died. Decided to bring it back to life, but it's been a bloody journey. Replaced the charger first, turns out the battery got fried when the charged went. Replaced the battery, somehow got it to boot. Then I got a new SSD drive to replace the terrible HDD. Bloody Recovery mode was so buggy it took me ages for it to properly load. Once it did it wouldn't select the new SSD as the machine date was reset to 2000. Had to boot it a lot of times again to get access to the Terminal after which it turns out some keys aren't working. So to enter the date resetting line of code I had to manually copy and paste letters to the terminal from some random article in Safari and collage them into the line of code. With that fixed and Sierra installed the keyboad issues still persisted - looks like it died as well. So close to having it done, but replacing the keyboard looks like a bloody Mount Everest of Macbook DIY projects. Would have been simpler to just sell the thing for change, but now I''m neck deep in it and there is no going back.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 02:45:48 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 11, 2021, 02:08:08 pm
Would have been simpler to just sell the thing for change, but now I''m neck deep in it and there is no going back.

https://www.behavioraleconomics.com/resources/mini-encyclopedia-of-be/sunk-cost-fallacy/

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 02:58:06 pm
Yeah.
Not even looking to sell the thing, but would use it as a backup machine, or give it to my daughter as her first computer.
Just need the bloody thing to work and it seems to be dying one piece at a time.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 02:59:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 11, 2021, 02:58:06 pm
Yeah.
Not even looking to sell the thing, but would use it as a backup machine, or give it to my daughter as her first computer.
Just need the bloody thing to work and it seems to be dying one piece at a time.
Keyboard replacement is an absolute bitch - plus the 2011 won't take the latest OS anyway, not that it would benefit much from it ;)

While I'm here, anyone know how to get around the flash problem, now that it's not supported?? Took me years to get the hang of posting youtube clips on here and now they don't work anyway.......
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 08:13:42 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 21, 2021, 12:17:45 am
Fuck, he got back in  :(

Hope you weren't referring to me there!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 11, 2021, 09:28:57 pm
Quote from: Crimson on March 11, 2021, 08:13:42 pm
Hope you weren't referring to me there!

I was, but dont worry it was all in jest.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 12, 2021, 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 09:28:57 pm
I was, but dont worry it was all in jest.

Shit who let Craig back on?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
March 12, 2021, 07:02:46 pm
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
April 20, 2021, 07:12:56 pm
New iMac 👀

Only the smaller one been announced so maybe in June/Sept theyll do the 27 with xdr like theyve done on the iPad Pro... theyve removed the iMac Pro so something will be along.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
April 20, 2021, 09:53:57 pm
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2021, 07:12:56 pm
New iMac 👀

Only the smaller one been announced so maybe in June/Sept theyll do the 27 with xdr like theyve done on the iPad Pro... theyve removed the iMac Pro so something will be along.

I expect a Pro version without the bezels and "the lip".

While I like the slimness of the new iMac, I really don't like that front nor the fact it only comes in 24". Anything less than 27" is a no-go for me. Additionally, the amount of ports is a joke for a supposed stationary computer. Even the more expensive version only have four usb-ports, forcing you to have an extra hub for "older" peripherals.

Anyway, I doubt I'd buy an iMac now anyway. Now, the newer Macbook Pro's might sway me..  ;)
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
April 20, 2021, 10:03:25 pm
Am I missing something or does it only come with 8GB of memory?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: Crimson on April 20, 2021, 09:53:57 pm
I expect a Pro version without the bezels and "the lip".

While I like the slimness of the new iMac, I really don't like that front nor the fact it only comes in 24". Anything less than 27" is a no-go for me. Additionally, the amount of ports is a joke for a supposed stationary computer. Even the more expensive version only have four usb-ports, forcing you to have an extra hub for "older" peripherals.

Anyway, I doubt I'd buy an iMac now anyway. Now, the newer Macbook Pro's might sway me..  ;)

I don't mind the lip and bevels, I have the 27" now and wouldn't go smaller so not looking at any upgrades currently, if the bigger machine gets a makeover then that will change obviously... :D

Quote from: Zlen on April 20, 2021, 10:03:25 pm
Am I missing something or does it only come with 8GB of memory?

Configurable to 16 but can't upgrade so bit of a fucker if you make the wrong decision. I'd probably go as high as I could justify.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm
Ah ok.
Even 16GB is a bit low imo, no matter how fast the RAM modules are.
Seems like it's slightly more geared to be a casual machine in this first iteration, but I expect this to change if and when they release 27'' or Pro version.
I really like the design to be honest, always prefer it when Apple go a bit more 'square'.

In any case, redesign of the iMac was long overdue and they did a decent job, but lack of upgrade options and the omission of a card slot is a serious problem for me.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm
I have to say that the M1 Air has impressed me though, so I don't know if I'm too concerned about the seemingly 'low' side on the ram. Was playing with blender over the weekend on it and it ran really smoothly. Same with Xcode and adobe apps.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm
I have to say that the M1 Air has impressed me though, so I don't know if I'm too concerned about the seemingly 'low' side on the ram. Was playing with blender over the weekend on it and it ran really smoothly. Same with Xcode and adobe apps.
I've also been looking at that, esp now they have a 512gb device. My local mac technician though says he is always servicing Airs which get clogged up with dust and stuff - ironic really given they're called 'Air' - he still advises to stick with MBP - easy to say when you have 1800e to spare..........
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm
The M1 Air is insane value compared to the Intel version or many other similarly priced machines. It performs great and has thus far not had any issues with anything my gf has thrown at it. #jinx
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
Decided to upgrade my old Mac Mini for my GF to use.

It's a mid-2011 2.5 i5. I'd already upgraded to 8GB RAM (the supposed max) but ordered 16GB today. Also got a dual HDD caddy on order and a 1TB SSD to make the main drive with the HDD that came with it as a backup drive.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 08:35:21 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
I've also been looking at that, esp now they have a 512gb device. My local mac technician though says he is always servicing Airs which get clogged up with dust and stuff - ironic really given they're called 'Air' - he still advises to stick with MBP - easy to say when you have 1800e to spare..........

I've had 3 and no issue at all with them getting clogged up with anything  what's he said happens to them? They start running hot or something? I've had no issue like that and the first one I had I used for about 5 years before upgrading to the retina version.
