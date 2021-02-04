That Big Sur update has been trying (and failing) to install for days now.



I've left it on overnight, I've rebooted, I've attempted to manually kick it off several times.



It sits there and says 'Preparing macOS Big Sur..' and 'about 15 minutes remaining' with a progress bar.



The progress bar gets to full and then it just sits there. And sits there. And sits there.



If leave it on. Nothing. If I reboot then it says an update is ready and we go again.