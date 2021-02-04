No, he was a physics student, had the most awful curtains hairstyle .... had a stunning girlfriend who was several leagues above him (who one of the people on my course was knocking off on the side).
Amiga users were the ultimate fan boys
Amigas were actually amazing.
The ideas and architecture were way ahead of their time.
They got their awesomeness from 8-bit Atari computers which went with custom chips for sound, graphics and a Display List and going onto Amiga custom chips for the same with a Co-processor and blitters.
Niice. Written quite a lot of 8-bit machine code games/demos for the Atari and more for the Amiga.
Absolutely a dream to code for even in assembler.