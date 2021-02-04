« previous next »
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
I'm rating that as a Windows Vista level comeback.
I've heard snappier comebacks from a bowl of Rice Krispies!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
When I was at uni I had a mate who was an Amiga user.  It was around the time the first pentium came out.  He had pages and pages of pentium jokes.
They werent funny ;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
When I was at uni I had a mate who was an Amiga user.  It was around the time the first pentium came out.  He had pages and pages of pentium jokes.
They werent funny ;D

Was the guy about 10yrs older than you by any chance? Loved going the pub? Got angry if it was ever shut?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
No, he was a physics student, had the most awful curtains hairstyle .... had a stunning girlfriend who was several leagues above him (who one of the people on my course was knocking off on the side).

Amiga users were the ultimate fan boys
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Amigas were actually amazing.

The ideas and architecture were way ahead of their time.

They got their awesomeness from 8-bit Atari computers which went with custom chips for sound, graphics and a Display List and going onto Amiga custom chips for the same with a Co-processor and blitters.

Niice. Written quite a lot of 8-bit machine code games/demos for the Atari and more for the Amiga.

Absolutely a dream to code for even in assembler.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Amigas were actually amazing.

The ideas and architecture were way ahead of their time.

They got their awesomeness from 8-bit Atari computers which went with custom chips for sound, graphics and a Display List and going onto Amiga custom chips for the same with a Co-processor and blitters.

Niice. Written quite a lot of 8-bit machine code games/demos for the Atari and more for the Amiga.

Absolutely a dream to code for even in assembler.
I rest my case

:lmao

;D
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
[mode holedig]
+spade
-spade
[/mode holedig]
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
; Hello World in 68000 Assembler expressing how rubbish Apples are :)

        move.l  #DOS
        move.l  4.w,a6
        jsr     -$0198(a6)      ;OldOpenLibrary
        move.l  d0,a6
        beq.s   .Out
        move.l  #HelloWorld,d1

        moveq   #13,d2
        jsr     -$03AE(a6)      ;WriteChars

       jsr     -$03B4          ;PutStr

        move.l  a6,a1
        move.l  4.w,a6
        jsr     -$019E(a6)      ;CloseLibrary
.Out    rts

DOS          dc.b    'dos.library',0
HelloWorld   dc.b    'Apples suck',$A,0
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
*coughnerdalertcough*
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
I had an A600. It was crap. Specifically because without diagonal arrow keys you couldn't build branch lines in Railroad Tycoon!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
That Big Sur update has been trying (and failing) to install for days now.

I've left it on overnight, I've rebooted, I've attempted to manually kick it off several times.

It sits there and says 'Preparing macOS Big Sur..' and 'about 15 minutes remaining' with a progress bar.

The progress bar gets to full and then it just sits there. And sits there. And sits there.

If leave it on. Nothing. If I reboot then it says an update is ready and we go again.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Never had a 600, I had a 500 which was great. I've also still got a souped up A1200 with a modern card in it for a drive.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Where can I recycle old MacBook battery?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
That Big Sur update has been trying (and failing) to install for days now.

I've left it on overnight, I've rebooted, I've attempted to manually kick it off several times.

It sits there and says 'Preparing macOS Big Sur..' and 'about 15 minutes remaining' with a progress bar.

The progress bar gets to full and then it just sits there. And sits there. And sits there.

If leave it on. Nothing. If I reboot then it says an update is ready and we go again.

Have a look in /var/log/install.log to see what's failing, you might need to show all files to see this folder, can do it in finder with cmd + shift + .
