Author Topic: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts  (Read 94318 times)

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #400 on: May 7, 2023, 06:23:03 pm »
I'm on my 20-year RAWK anniversary in early September and I already have some plans for it.

Im hoping to buy a pair of her iconic specs at auction and wear them on the KOP.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #401 on: May 7, 2023, 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 31, 2023, 03:23:28 pm
5,000 up  ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9-QPPz8qMLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9-QPPz8qMLE</a>


😂😂
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #402 on: May 8, 2023, 08:12:29 pm »
38,000 - not worthy of an earth-shattering gif or YT clip......but I'm gearing up for 40k......then it's gonna be a Dierdre Special, I can feel it in me wateh, fookinell!
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #403 on: May 9, 2023, 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  8, 2023, 08:12:29 pm
38,000 - not worthy of an earth-shattering gif or YT clip.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #404 on: May 9, 2023, 05:14:55 pm »
Actually...

 

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #405 on: June 8, 2023, 03:42:35 pm »
No landmark.  Just keeping her legacy alive.


Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #406 on: July 5, 2023, 01:43:27 pm »
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #407 on: July 27, 2023, 11:43:26 am »
Fuckin hell.  Zoom by Fat Larrys band was on the radio last night and I got to thinking about the legend that is Grifter.   He often mentioned this track during his rants and it was his fav pickup song at the end of the night in some seedy dive.

:lmao

Quote from: grifter on February 21, 2005, 09:48:19 pm

Not saying I,d marry her,but If I was leathered in a club at 1.55 in the morning and Zoom by Fat Larrys Band came on,Diedre would get it  :lickin
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #408 on: July 27, 2023, 04:18:52 pm »
I've still got loads of Grifter posts on PDF - just been having a read again.  Absolutely brutal he was.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #409 on: July 27, 2023, 06:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 27, 2023, 04:18:52 pm
I've still got loads of Grifter posts on PDF - just been having a read again.  Absolutely brutal he was.

Search for "zoom" or "Fat larry" on the RAWK search thing

got half a dozen hits from Grifter alone

Some of it really is not PC these days.   Grifter just couldn't survive here anymore.   But bloody funny all the same though.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #410 on: July 27, 2023, 06:35:21 pm »
Didnt he mention Fat Larry band on some kind of list/itinerary of a night out? I remember that one.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #411 on: July 27, 2023, 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2023, 06:35:21 pm
Didnt he mention Fat Larry band on some kind of list/itinerary of a night out? I remember that one.

Yeah. I only saw him deviate from Fat Larry once in his 2am nightclub posts.

Sure it was Move Closer by Phyllis Nelson
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #412 on: August 7, 2023, 07:15:01 pm »
10,000 posts - Ode to Deirdre

In Weatherfield town, there's a lady renowned,
With a spirit so fiery, she wears the soap crown,
Her name was Deirdre Barlow, a force to be seen,
With a humour so sharp, the soap opera queen!

In the Rovers Return, where the locals all gather,
Deirdre's could, turn men to a soapy lather
With her glasses perched low, fag in gob,
She'll break you're heart, make you sob!

In love and in life, she was quite the ride,
From Ken to Mike, she was stretched quite wide,
With her husky laugh and her sexy eyes,
She's a soap icon, no one denies!

She's been through it all, the trials and woes,
Yet she never lets life's drama impose,
Even in times of sorrow and strife,
She brought joy to our TV screens and our life,

So here's to Deirdre, soap opera star,
Who stole our hearts from across the bar!
With each passing episode, we continued to smile,
For you've made us happy,  all the while!


Heres to RAWK and the next 10,000 pearls of wisdom

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #413 on: August 9, 2023, 08:53:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  7, 2023, 07:15:01 pm
/snip

Lovely Kenneth. Simply lovely.

I can see you wearing this while reciting that poem.



Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #414 on: August 9, 2023, 08:58:37 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  9, 2023, 08:53:04 am
Lovely Kenneth. Simply lovely.

I can see you wearing this while reciting that poem.





:lmao

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #415 on: August 9, 2023, 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  9, 2023, 08:53:04 am
Lovely Kenneth. Simply lovely.

I can see you wearing this while reciting that poem.



 :lmao

Thanks mate
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #416 on: September 4, 2023, 10:45:37 am »
I tried to post this yesterday but it seems there were connection issues somewhere along the line.

Anyway, time to celebrate my 20th RAWK anniversary in the most appropriate of threads.


Date Registered: September 3, 2003, 03:49:50 pm


The emotion I am feeling right now takes me back to this tear-jerkingly beautiful piece of thespian genius, delivered by the lady herself.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #417 on: October 1, 2023, 05:10:42 pm »
Just came across this, worth a watch
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #418 on: January 15, 2024, 02:02:13 pm »


2,500 posts in just under 20 years. What a remarkable achievement. Well done me.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #419 on: May 31, 2024, 03:05:57 pm »
8000 and counting, here's AI's version:

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #420 on: May 31, 2024, 03:46:52 pm »
Its like Maggie Smith fucked a motor cycle helmet.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #421 on: July 9, 2024, 10:17:54 am »


20k

Boy, that escalated quickly
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #422 on: July 9, 2024, 10:44:07 am »
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #423 on: September 2, 2024, 11:08:16 am »
All the 2's.

Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #424 on: September 2, 2024, 01:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  7, 2023, 06:23:03 pm
I'm on my 20-year RAWK anniversary in early September and I already have some plans for it.

Im hoping to buy a pair of her iconic specs at auction and wear them on the KOP.

Only a day to go Pete
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #425 on: September 2, 2024, 02:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2024, 01:44:21 pm
Only a day to go Pete
I know Wales can be slow catching up but you're a year behind KJ :)
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #426 on: September 2, 2024, 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on September  2, 2024, 11:08:16 am
All the 2's.


Nice. Have you done a David Shepherd?
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #427 on: September 2, 2024, 02:23:53 pm »
Shit. Just read an old news story as i was googling for funny Deirdre pics

A lad who was a victim of the manchester bombing attack was identified by his Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his leg

He was a super fan apparently.  A bit like some of us

RIP lad :(
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #428 on: September 2, 2024, 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  2, 2024, 02:00:07 pm
I know Wales can be slow catching up but you're a year behind KJ :)

 :lmao 
FFS

Its not been a week since I posted that I didnt know we had a 90s tv thread and how much I loved SMTV live, only for Pete to point out I posted the exact same thing in there years ago.

Losing it
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #429 on: September 5, 2024, 11:44:29 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  9, 2024, 10:17:54 am


20k

Boy, that escalated quickly

Youve posted over 1,000 times in less than two months since. Fucking hell, duvva!
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #430 on: September 5, 2024, 04:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September  5, 2024, 11:44:29 am
Youve posted over 1,000 times in less than two months since. Fucking hell, duvva!
haha

I have no life or friends. RAWK is my life.

Oh I also do commentary which helps boost my numbers. Im determined to catch Nick in the next ten years
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #431 on: September 5, 2024, 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  5, 2024, 04:43:39 pm
haha

I have no life or friends. RAWK is my life.

Oh I also do commentary which helps boost my numbers. Im determined to catch Nick in the next ten years

It would be far easier if someone were to..... take care of Nick.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #432 on: September 5, 2024, 07:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September  5, 2024, 06:18:08 pm
It would be far easier if someone were to..... take care of Nick.

Erm, Mods. I think someone has put a hit out on me.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm »
Just saw that Geoff Hinsliff has died aged 87.  He portrayed the hapless Don Brennan in Corrie

Tried searching for a Deirdre/Don photo together.  Alas, no hits :(

Kirkbride and Hinsliff onscreen would have been one of those Pacino/De Niro moments.
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:34:51 pm
Just saw that Geoff Hinsliff has died aged 87.  He portrayed the hapless Don Brennan in Corrie

Tried searching for a Deirdre/Don photo together.  Alas, no hits :(

Kirkbride and Hinsliff onscreen would have been one of those Pacino/De Niro moments.


My brother used to say a putt that ended short of the whole was a Don Brennan because it didnt have the legs.

Married to Ivy wasnt he? Poor bastard? And then went a bit nuts and fancied Alma I think. RIP to Weatherfields finest taxi driver.
