10,000 posts - Ode to Deirdre



In Weatherfield town, there's a lady renowned,

With a spirit so fiery, she wears the soap crown,

Her name was Deirdre Barlow, a force to be seen,

With a humour so sharp, the soap opera queen!



In the Rovers Return, where the locals all gather,

Deirdre's could, turn men to a soapy lather

With her glasses perched low, fag in gob,

She'll break you're heart, make you sob!



In love and in life, she was quite the ride,

From Ken to Mike, she was stretched quite wide,

With her husky laugh and her sexy eyes,

She's a soap icon, no one denies!



She's been through it all, the trials and woes,

Yet she never lets life's drama impose,

Even in times of sorrow and strife,

She brought joy to our TV screens and our life,



So here's to Deirdre, soap opera star,

Who stole our hearts from across the bar!

With each passing episode, we continued to smile,

For you've made us happy, all the while!





Heres to RAWK and the next 10,000 pearls of wisdom



