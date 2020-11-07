IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I'd hoped to do this 44,444th post at 4:44:44 but I couldn't be arsed staying in work the last couple of days to do it. And will be watching the game later so can't do it then so fuck it. I'll do 55,555 at 5:55:55 if I make it that far
Good to see this thread is still going strong!
Oooh, oooh, ooh, I am 234 posts off my 10,000th so must be careful to remember, that gives me about two weeks to think of something suitable. Excitement is barely controllable.
Another fine thread from you mate to be fair.I missed my last 2 landmarks and been sweating on someone else using the "Anne Kilbride on set with a fag hanging out of her grid" picture.Anne, in real life was more Hilda Ogden than Deirdre it seems
50,000
I missed my 60k one by 46 posts, so I'll just quote this one from 10k posts ago.
6000
So, for my 10,000th post, I give all you who moan about bad performances (and all the Everton fans after nearly every game) this classic lecture from Deirdrehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDS1nyJMT24
So, for my 10,000th post, I give all you who moan about bad performances (and all the Everton fans after nearly every game) this classic lecture from Deirdre
Crosby Nick never fails.
Great post. And I think asking yourself What Would Deirdre Do is a mantra we could all live by and make the world a better place.WWDD.
Take 8 points from 12? Deirdre needs higher aspirations.
Fucking Brilliant^^^^ Crying laughing. What a find!!DjPhal deserves an award for services to hilarity for starting this thread
(the big sexy specless flirt!):-
20,000 up for me. 20 bloody years on here too. Ugh...
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]