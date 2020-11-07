IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I'd hoped to do this 44,444th post at 4:44:44 but I couldn't be arsed staying in work the last couple of days to do it. And will be watching the game later so can't do it then so fuck it. I'll do 55,555 at 5:55:55 if I make it that far
Good to see this thread is still going strong!
Oooh, oooh, ooh, I am 234 posts off my 10,000th so must be careful to remember, that gives me about two weeks to think of something suitable. Excitement is barely controllable.
Another fine thread from you mate to be fair.I missed my last 2 landmarks and been sweating on someone else using the "Anne Kilbride on set with a fag hanging out of her grid" picture.Anne, in real life was more Hilda Ogden than Deirdre it seems
50,000
I missed my 60k one by 46 posts, so I'll just quote this one from 10k posts ago.
6000
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.05]