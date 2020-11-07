« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts  (Read 71048 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,000
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #360 on: November 7, 2020, 05:17:37 pm »
Read that Joy Westmore died the other day aged 88.

Who is Joy Westmore I hear you ask?  And I call you an uneducated cultural philistine.

Joy played Joyce Barry, the worlds worst prison officer in the epic Aussie soap Prisoner: Cell Block H

On account of Joy having an uncanny resemblance to our own Dierdre I thought I'd stick her obit in here.

RIP Joy

« Last Edit: March 1, 2021, 09:33:52 am by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #361 on: November 7, 2020, 07:38:32 pm »
RIP Joy
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #362 on: February 28, 2021, 10:32:41 pm »
Deidre will be happy tonight, Mike Baldwin is in town
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,254
  • Indefatigability
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #363 on: April 25, 2021, 08:41:41 am »
Ken continues to disgrace himself around this woman,,,


Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,110
    • @hartejack
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #364 on: May 4, 2021, 05:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2020, 10:11:05 am
I'd hoped to do this 44,444th post at 4:44:44 but I couldn't be arsed staying in work the last couple of days to do it. And will be watching the game later so can't do it then so fuck it.
I'll do 55,555 at 5:55:55 if I make it that far

Tried to think of similarly relevant timing I could apply, but - other than waiting until I'm almost six months beyond my 100th birthday - nothing quite seems to fit the bill.  Besides, there's lots of futile league tables and album art/music videos to spam RAWK with in the 67 years until then.

So, instead, I'll take the Steve Lamacq approach and dedicate to RAWK the 8888th song (a-z) in my iTunes library:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g5GrSPUAj4E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g5GrSPUAj4E</a>

Apparently I've listened to this once since the database began in August 2009...perhaps it should be the soundtrack to the Official LFC Season 2020-21 films.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #365 on: May 4, 2021, 06:02:56 pm »
I've slowed up.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,680
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #366 on: September 9, 2021, 08:25:33 pm »
Haha! Look what I found when googling famous Deirdre quotations in google........! :lmao

(35,000 posts - woohoo!)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #367 on: December 15, 2021, 10:21:40 pm »


My face when I realised I'd just missed my 5000th post.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,422
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #368 on: January 28, 2022, 09:41:58 am »
000 posts



« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:43 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,110
    • @hartejack
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #369 on: July 19, 2022, 09:58:51 pm »






Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #370 on: July 23, 2022, 12:21:18 pm »
#600

Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,254
  • Indefatigability
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #371 on: August 28, 2022, 01:07:19 pm »


20,000 postsnever done a bad one.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,110
    • @hartejack
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #372 on: September 17, 2022, 01:23:24 pm »
I've hit 'quintuple figures' (is that a thing?) with this post.

If my post rate had been 1 per day, my first post would have been just a couple of weeks before the end the 1994-95 Premier League season and Everton's most recent trophy win. :wave
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #373 on: September 29, 2022, 12:09:51 am »
6000

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,000
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:42:10 am »
28k

They don't make em' like that anymore

Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:40:38 am »
Textbook
Logged

Online djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
Re: Deirdre Barlow and landmark posts
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Good to see this thread is still going strong!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 