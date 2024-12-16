« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 451779 times)

Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8000 on: December 16, 2024, 10:26:48 pm »
A wise man once said, it ain't Christmas if there ain't no snow.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8001 on: December 16, 2024, 11:39:45 pm »
He also said, snow looks great on a Christmas card.
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8002 on: December 16, 2024, 11:56:25 pm »
He also said, "If a frog had wings, it wouldn't whomp it's ass every time it jumped!"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm »
He also said, don't eat the yellow snow.

Oh, wait... That was Frank Zappa.
Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8004 on: Yesterday at 12:53:02 pm »
Nah, you're thinking of this guy

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8005 on: Yesterday at 02:46:05 pm »
A mild Xmas Day still looking favourite at this stage.

Before then, though, Sunday is developing into an interesting scenario. A large and deep low between Iceland and Norway, coupled with high pressure in the North Atlantic ridging north toward Greenland, will advect cold air over the UK from the North West in an unstable flow. That will bring heavy showers - which will turn wintry, and to snow on elevated areas (to lower levels in NW Scotland)

Areas of North Wales, Lake District, Pennines, Peak District over around 500ft could see some decent accumulations.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8006 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 pm »
Fuck that, that's me not working Sunday then ;D
Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8007 on: Yesterday at 03:10:48 pm »
Our forecast for Central Scotland is a high of 12 degrees on the 24th and a high of 11 degrees on the 25th.

Joey is wrong it would seem.
Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8008 on: Yesterday at 04:32:51 pm »
Most of the USA also looking like they could be in for an anomalously mild Xmas Day, with double-digit temps stretching up as far as Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana. Unusually, it's the NW states that are being modelled to get the coldest temps
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm »
The weather is off its head. I've just been out cleaning the windows then trimming hedges that are still growing because they think it's spring. All wearing just shorts and T-shirt in late December. Of course, now I've finished it's pissing down on my windows.  :rant
