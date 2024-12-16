A mild Xmas Day still looking favourite at this stage.



Before then, though, Sunday is developing into an interesting scenario. A large and deep low between Iceland and Norway, coupled with high pressure in the North Atlantic ridging north toward Greenland, will advect cold air over the UK from the North West in an unstable flow. That will bring heavy showers - which will turn wintry, and to snow on elevated areas (to lower levels in NW Scotland)



Areas of North Wales, Lake District, Pennines, Peak District over around 500ft could see some decent accumulations.



