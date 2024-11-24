Storm moving across the southern half of the UK this Saturday, from the early hours. Some very strong gusts in western areas, including Liverpool Bay. I'm expecting weather warnings.



As it moves through, it'll drag colder air in behind. Likely some snow on higher ground in North Wales and north Midlands/Peak District.



Sunday should be mainly dry, but chilly and with a nagging breeze from the NW to N. After that, we should have a few/several days of mostly settled weather, that will feel seasonally chilly at times.



