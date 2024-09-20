Of course there is, we're heading down to your area in the morning till Thurs 🤦
It looks as though it will be sunny tomorrow until the evening when there could be thunderstorms.
We did have thunder and lightning forecast for tomorrow,but that's now changed to rain,rain and more rain.
You live in Wales though, rains there more than here. 😊
Over here in Merseyside, the temp reached 10c early this morning and has inched up to 12c.It's likely going to be between 10c and 12c until the early hours of SaturdayThe most interminably 'meh' temperature, regardless of the season.
Heating well and truly on here.Brrrrrrr
You know it's autumn, when forecast for tomorrow is showing dry with sunny intervals, & daytime temperatures 10C to 12C.
The key is in the wind direction
About 18 mph from north, north west
I've been drenched twice today.☔🫤
