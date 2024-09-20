« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 410491 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7680 on: September 20, 2024, 09:51:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 20, 2024, 08:48:27 am
Of course there is, we're heading down to your area in the morning till Thurs 🤦

Bring plenty of board games.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7681 on: September 20, 2024, 10:25:59 am »
It looks as though it will be sunny tomorrow until the evening when there could be thunderstorms.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7682 on: September 20, 2024, 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 20, 2024, 10:25:59 am
It looks as though it will be sunny tomorrow until the evening when there could be thunderstorms.

We did have thunder and lightning forecast for tomorrow,but that's now changed to rain,rain and more rain.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7683 on: September 20, 2024, 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: Slippers on September 20, 2024, 10:31:22 am
We did have thunder and lightning forecast for tomorrow,but that's now changed to rain,rain and more rain.

You live in Wales though, rains there more than here. 😊
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7684 on: September 20, 2024, 11:30:36 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 20, 2024, 10:37:22 am
You live in Wales though, rains there more than here. 😊

I think it rains more here than it does anywhere else in the world,thank god we don't have to worry about flooding.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,932
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7685 on: September 24, 2024, 05:01:24 pm »
It's only 5pm & you realise it's only a couple of hours until sunset, & from tomorrow until March the nights are longer than the days. :(
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7686 on: September 25, 2024, 02:34:31 pm »
Snow in Newcastle a few days ago.

That's Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mloerfzr1Bc

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7687 on: September 25, 2024, 02:36:21 pm »
Over here in Merseyside, the temp reached 10c early this morning and has inched up to 12c.

It's likely going to be between 10c and 12c until the early hours of Saturday

The most interminably 'meh' temperature, regardless of the season.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,115
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7688 on: September 25, 2024, 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 25, 2024, 02:36:21 pm
Over here in Merseyside, the temp reached 10c early this morning and has inched up to 12c.

It's likely going to be between 10c and 12c until the early hours of Saturday

The most interminably 'meh' temperature, regardless of the season.
Heating well and truly on here.

Brrrrrrr
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7689 on: September 25, 2024, 02:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2024, 02:42:35 pm
Heating well and truly on here.

Brrrrrrr

I'm dreading going home tomorrow morning knowing it's going to be chilly and maybe need the heating on. 

We've been living with underfloor heating here all week with an ambient temperature of 22°!  Far too warm for me at night but lovely and cozy in the daytime.

It's going to feel like the middle of winter at home 😳🥶😔
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,932
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7690 on: September 26, 2024, 02:08:06 pm »
You know it's autumn, when forecast for tomorrow is showing dry with sunny intervals, & daytime temperatures 10C to 12C.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7691 on: September 26, 2024, 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 26, 2024, 02:08:06 pm
You know it's autumn, when forecast for tomorrow is showing dry with sunny intervals, & daytime temperatures 10C to 12C.


The key is in the wind direction  ;)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,932
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7692 on: September 26, 2024, 04:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 26, 2024, 03:58:24 pm

The key is in the wind direction  ;)

About 18 mph from north, north west
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7693 on: September 26, 2024, 04:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 26, 2024, 04:02:14 pm
About 18 mph from north, north west

45mph here from the north east too 🥶
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7694 on: September 26, 2024, 04:35:17 pm »
I've been drenched twice today.


🫤
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7695 on: September 26, 2024, 04:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2024, 04:35:17 pm
I've been drenched twice today.


🫤

Snap, a second change of clothes heartily sick of it already.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7696 on: September 26, 2024, 08:15:31 pm »
It's been hammering down all day.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,115
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7697 on: Today at 01:00:57 pm »
Properly taking the piss now.
Just kindly FUCK OFF !!!  :wanker
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
Loads of surface water flooding around the LCR; many roads all but impassable

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,085
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 06:08:59 pm »
Amey never clear the gulleys so everywhere by us is flooded.

Also, one of my grids has blocked with silt since she cleaned the garden and now my garage is flooded :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 