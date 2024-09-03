^I wish I did have a few quid. It was cheaper than our usual indulgence at Milo Bar on Lark Lane, though. I like a good thunderstorm too, which is good in a way because I grew up terrified of them. They've been pretty scarce here this summer, despite us having thunderstorm warnings for the past two days. I did see some brilliant lightning Saturday before last, though. Over the Wirral. Pretty shortlived, but quite spectacular forked lightning.I was looking on lightning maps earlier and the Netherlands were getting an absolute pasting. Nothing over the UK at the time.
Grey and miserable here in Stockport
I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since. That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House
Went there about ten years ago for my nephews birthday and it was great. Him and his mates were regulars until it closed apparently due to the antics of a few arseholes.
Autumn prompts many spiders to seek shelter indoors - annoyingly often taking up residence in house alarm PIRs. The early arrivals in our house are huge
I went to grab a shirt off a hanger the other day and a great big spider was sat on it. 🕷️I then had to catch the bugger and put him outside. September is house spider month, isn't it.
I let them stay in the house, I like spiders. I even named one last sept.
Slugs, on the other hand, can fuck off. Tried copper, tried cinammon oil, now I'm just going to pellet them to death.
Forecast showing 26C & sunny for tomorrow, we always get a couple of days of nice sunny weather just after the schools go back.
And now we are due 13C weather for midweek.Not that I mind, September to December is now my favourite part of the year.
February to May is my fave time of the year now, when everything is coming back to life.
After this week, an increasing chance of a period of settled weather to take us to late September. Temps 'pleasant' rather than 'warm' (given the source of the air mass moving over us and the weaker sun this time of year)A bit of traditional, early-autumn 'mists and mellow fruitfulness' would be lovely.
