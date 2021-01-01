Just had to run outside to rescue the bins, which were on their way to Belle Vale.
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.
My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street
Page created in 0.073 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]