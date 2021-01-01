« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7600 on: Today at 06:41:48 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:12:46 am
Just had to run outside to rescue the bins, which were on their way to Belle Vale.
:lmao
It's fucking mad out there, even I'm not venturing out for a run or on my bike yet.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7601 on: Today at 07:38:56 am
Just got back from taking Paul to work, we had to stop 3 times to clear fallen branches off the roads. 

Doesn't seem to be any damage to buildings though.
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7602 on: Today at 07:45:46 am
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7603 on: Today at 08:16:28 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:45:46 am
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.

Strong winds and heavy rain, including thunderstorms on Sunday, expected here on and off till Tuesday.

I think the bouncy castle, pirate boat and alpacas booked for the pub over the weekend might get cancelled 🤔
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7604 on: Today at 11:17:34 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:45:46 am
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.


My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.

At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.

Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street
So Howard Philips

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7605 on: Today at 11:41:58 am
Ive a patch if garden Ive used for veg in the past. This year I decided to plant some wild flowers which have reached a height of about four foot.

Pretty much flattened this morning.
kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7606 on: Today at 11:57:08 am
That was off it's cake. I looked out across the park when I posted this morning and it was crackers. It looked as though the wind was coming from all directions.
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7607 on: Today at 12:00:34 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:17:34 am

My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.

At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.

Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street

2 stages at Leeds festival have been closed, power cuts in Lancashire, GM & Chesterfield, rail disrupted with trees on the line, Northern Rail have issued a do not travel alert.
