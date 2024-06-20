« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 20, 2024, 12:20:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 20, 2024, 12:14:51 pm
Weather is lovely down in Cardiff.   8)

Glorious on Anglesey too 🌞
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 08:00:54 am
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 10:28:43 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2024, 08:00:54 am
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕
Stop complaining. You had your summer yesterday.  :P

It should perk up again from tomorrow.  8)👍
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 10:36:10 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 21, 2024, 10:28:43 am
Stop complaining. You had your summer yesterday.  :P

It should perk up again from tomorrow.  8)👍

Very true mate.

As mad as it sounds we desperately need some rain here as we've had very little this month and there's not much in the next 10day forecast. 

Looks like the hosepipe will be coming out 🤷
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 10:49:17 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2024, 08:00:54 am
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕

Same here and it was sweltering yesterday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 11:42:05 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2024, 10:36:10 am
Very true mate.

As mad as it sounds we desperately need some rain here as we've had very little this month and there's not much in the next 10day forecast. 

Looks like the hosepipe will be coming out 🤷
You've got some rain forecast for this evening and tonight. Then dry again.

I think the main feature here this year has been the relatively low temperatures. It's barely got over 20°c at all and we're nearly at the end of June. I think we briefly hit 21° yesterday, but that's about the warmest we've had.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 12:32:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 21, 2024, 11:42:05 am
You've got some rain forecast for this evening and tonight. Then dry again.

I think the main feature here this year has been the relatively low temperatures. It's barely got over 20°c at all and we're nearly at the end of June. I think we briefly hit 21° yesterday, but that's about the warmest we've had.

It's barely got above 15° here never mind 20°😳

The rain we've got forecast won't touch the surface I'm afraid. 

The ground is like concrete it's so dry and now the borders are full to bursting with plants, trees and shrubs in full foliage, the gentle or drizzly stuff just won't get through.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 12:36:19 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June 21, 2024, 10:49:17 am
Same here and it was sweltering yesterday.

We had lots of blue sky and barely a breeze so it looked lovely but it was chilly at just 14°.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 21, 2024, 03:42:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 20, 2024, 12:14:51 pm
Weather is lovely down in Cardiff.   8)


I was down that way yesterday (near Newport) and it was beautiful
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2024, 10:14:09 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 21, 2024, 12:36:19 pm
We had lots of blue sky and barely a breeze so it looked lovely but it was chilly at just 14°.

It was pissing down by 3 o'clock and almost cold enough to have the heating on.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
So we have this current "heatwave" for one more day then back to normal tempratures?  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
So we have this current "heatwave" for one more day then back to normal tempratures?  ;D
December here we come.   ::) ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:28:20 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
So we have this current "heatwave" for one more day then back to normal tempratures?  ;D
Take it Salad is in his element with this weather,eh? . What with him being from Mexico an how hot is over there with all the chillis an Cactus curries etc
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 07:41:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
So we have this current "heatwave" for one more day then back to normal tempratures?  ;D

Forecast says 24 degrees. Don't know how that's a heat wave, it's June FFS, it's normal.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 07:48:10 am
28 degrees in London tomorrow and Wednesday, the two days I have to travel in. Going to be sweaty.
