Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 347663 times)

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7480 on: June 20, 2024, 12:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 20, 2024, 12:14:51 pm
Weather is lovely down in Cardiff.   8)

Glorious on Anglesey too 🌞
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 am »
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:00:54 am
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕
Stop complaining. You had your summer yesterday.  :P

It should perk up again from tomorrow.  8)👍
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:28:43 am
Stop complaining. You had your summer yesterday.  :P

It should perk up again from tomorrow.  8)👍

Very true mate.

As mad as it sounds we desperately need some rain here as we've had very little this month and there's not much in the next 10day forecast. 

Looks like the hosepipe will be coming out 🤷
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:00:54 am
And we're back to autumn again.

Grey skies, gales and cold 😕

Same here and it was sweltering yesterday.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:36:10 am
Very true mate.

As mad as it sounds we desperately need some rain here as we've had very little this month and there's not much in the next 10day forecast. 

Looks like the hosepipe will be coming out 🤷
You've got some rain forecast for this evening and tonight. Then dry again.

I think the main feature here this year has been the relatively low temperatures. It's barely got over 20°c at all and we're nearly at the end of June. I think we briefly hit 21° yesterday, but that's about the warmest we've had.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 12:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:05 am
You've got some rain forecast for this evening and tonight. Then dry again.

I think the main feature here this year has been the relatively low temperatures. It's barely got over 20°c at all and we're nearly at the end of June. I think we briefly hit 21° yesterday, but that's about the warmest we've had.

It's barely got above 15° here never mind 20°😳

The rain we've got forecast won't touch the surface I'm afraid. 

The ground is like concrete it's so dry and now the borders are full to bursting with plants, trees and shrubs in full foliage, the gentle or drizzly stuff just won't get through.

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 12:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:49:17 am
Same here and it was sweltering yesterday.

We had lots of blue sky and barely a breeze so it looked lovely but it was chilly at just 14°.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 20, 2024, 12:14:51 pm
Weather is lovely down in Cardiff.   8)


I was down that way yesterday (near Newport) and it was beautiful
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:36:19 pm
We had lots of blue sky and barely a breeze so it looked lovely but it was chilly at just 14°.

It was pissing down by 3 o'clock and almost cold enough to have the heating on.
